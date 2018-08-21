Microsoft's Undervalued Strengths

The growth is driven by high research and development and guaranteed by $134 billion of cash, which can be used for acquisitions. It is a strong buy.

The knock on Microsoft (MSFT) is that the new CEO, Satya Nadella, cleaned house and brought the company back, but the stock is no longer cheap, and its old franchises, Windows and Office, are low-growth businesses. All this is true, but it is beside the point. Windows and Office grew at 7-8 percent in the fiscal year ending June 30. However, Microsoft grew at 14% due to cloud and cloud-related products. The stock is more expensive, and its P/E is 28. However, the growth makes it a strong buy.

Microsoft Results

Microsoft's income is summarized below for the last three years. Revenue in 2018 grew 14%, exceeding $100 billion for the first time, with operating income up 21%. The tax cut caused a one-time tax charge of $13.7 billion. Without adjusting for this charge, the P/E would be 50 rather than 28.

The rapid growth in volume has led to even higher growth in operating income. Another 18% increase in earnings per share would make Microsoft a trillion-dollar market cap company.

Microsoft Brands

The business is divided into the three groups shown in the table below. Both the Productivity Business Processes and the Intelligent Cloud have margins of 36%. The More Personal Computing margins are lower at a still respectable 25%.

Productive and Business Processes includes the commercial and consumer versions of Office and commercial applications in the Dynamics brand. These products are designed to work with the cloud. LinkedIn is also included in this group. High-growth products include Office Commercial 365, growing at 38%, Dynamics 365 at 61%, and LinkedIn at 37%.

The Intelligent Cloud includes cloud data centers, server and cloud software and service, and Azure and Enterprise applications. Azure grows at 89%, while server and cloud software is at 26%. Microsoft is proud of its economy of scale advantage in its large network of data centers.

More Personal Computing includes Windows, Edge search advertising, Surface computers, Xbox and gaming. Gaming grew at 39%, Xbox at 36%, and Windows commercial products and cloud services at 23%.

Microsoft is morphing from a personal computing software company to a commercial cloud services provider. Service revenue from subscription increased from 34% of revenue to 41% in 2018.

2019 Growth

Microsoft gave very specific growth targets for the first quarter of 2019. Growth was in a range. First quarter revenue growth would be 13.5 %, plus or minus one percentage point on either side, except for More Personal Computing. With so much of the business on subscription, they can be extremely confident of revenue growth. The highest growth was in Cloud at 19.2% followed by Productivity of 13.5% and Personal at 9.3%. This growth and the confidence in it are impressive.

For the full year, they will only say they expect a strong year of double-digit growth. Capex and operating expenses will increase to support the growth. Microsoft is expanding the corporate campus in Seattle and is looking at an abandoned Macy's (NYSE:M) store to convert to office space. Microsoft recently made a surprise announcement of a retention bonus to counter Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) poaching of their staff.

Investors can be more confident of Microsoft's growth because they have the resources to make it happen. Research and Development is 13% of revenue. That level has been maintained for the last four years. Microsoft has $134 billion in cash. Therefore, if they cannot develop products for exceptional growth, they can buy the products. They have been buying smaller software shops to get specific technologies to add to their product line. Next year, they will close on the acquisition of GitHub, a $200 million sales site that is growing rapidly and valued a $2.0 billion. This is not in the plan forecast. They buy back their stock. In 2018, these buybacks totaled $10.7 billion.

Conclusions

Satya Nadella became CEO because of his success in building commercial applications. He is continuing to do just that. This is at a fast pace that will take the market cap over one trillion dollars in the next year or two. Therefore, the image of a fading personal computer company that failed in its attempt to enter the smartphone market undervalues the reality of strong, highly profitable growth. This high growth makes it a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.