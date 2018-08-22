Martinrea International: At 5x EPS, 3.5x EBITDA, And 1.1x TBV, Improving Fundamentals Make It Too Cheap To Ignore

Martinrea International Inc. ("Martinrea" or the "Company") (US ticker: OTCPK:MRETF, Canadian ticker: MRE CN) is a Canadian-domiciled tier one automotive supplier. Shares currently trade for 5x 2019E earnings and 3.5x 2019E EBITDA. These trading levels represent discounts of roughly 50% and 40%, respectively, from a broad group of tier one automotive supplier comps. Martinrea is largely a self-help story at this point, just midway through the integration and optimization of legacy acquisitions. This profile should allow it to continue posting gains in margins, operating cash flow, and earnings, even in the face of tepid North American production volume trends.

Martinrea shares have recently retreated nearly 25% in the face of concerns over potential tariffs and NAFTA negotiations. This retreat has put shares squarely back in value territory, with the potential for meaningful upside as these issues are addressed.

Martinrea operates in two primary segments: metal forming services and fluid handling systems. The metal forming business produces a broad range of steel and aluminum parts and assemblies including engine blocks, transmission housings, suspension arms, cradles, frame rails, and crossmembers. The fluid handling systems business also produces a wide range of products (hoses, tubes, and assemblies) for fuel, oil, engine cooling, HVAC, and hydraulic subsystems. The Company has a global presence, with 44 facilities spread across four continents and eight countries; however, North America is by far its largest region, accounting for 35 of the 44 facilities and 80% of consolidated revenues. Martinrea is a top three supplier in North America in both of its primary segments.

Martinrea was co-founded in 2001 by current Executive Chairman Rob Wildeboer and two former colleagues from Magna International Inc., another Canadian tier one automotive supplier. The Company's current footprint was built through a series of acquisitions, many of which were for distressed assets at the time of purchase. This M&A approach has left it with de minimis intangibles on the balance sheet (<3% of assets). The Company's last major acquisition of size was the 2011 purchase of Honsel AG ("Honsel"). The purchase of Honsel, which was accomplished through a bankruptcy proceeding, was transformative for Martinrea as it brought aluminum casting and machining competencies to the Company's metal forming segment. Aluminum content per vehicle has been growing quickly and will likely continue to do so, given its favorable strength-to-weight ratio versus steel and the associated beneficial impact on vehicle fuel economy. Aluminum content should also be a beneficiary of the ultimate electrification of the global auto fleet.

Martinrea's financial progress over the last several years has been impressive. In an environment where its production volumes over the past four years (2014 - 2017) have grown only 1% per annum, it has driven huge improvement in its operating (EBIT) margin, with a 2014 to 2017 progression of 3.8% 2014 → 4.6% 2015 → 5.0% 2016 → 6.4% 2017 . The burgeoning cash flows driven by these operating income improvements, in turn, have driven debt:EBITDA from >2.5x in 2015 to <1.4x currently. Returns on capital have benefited as well, with ROIC rising from 9% in 2014 to 11% in 2017, and ROE moving from 14% to 19% over the same time period.

As mentioned, these improvements have been driven by a dedicated focus on acquisition integration and optimization, more specifically, Company-wide rollout of lean initiatives and best practices. The good news is that these improvements should continue. Management is targeting an 8% operating margin bogey for 2019 and 9% for 2020. Management's historical forecasting conservatism and history of meeting its commitments provide some comfort in this regard. In addition, with the Company posting a 7.5% operating margin in 2Q 2018, the 2019 goal of 8% seems reasonable.

Top line trends over the past few years for Martinrea have been tepid. In part, this has been the result of a concerted effort to go after higher-value-added business. Thus, rather than pursuing growth for growth's sake, management has been more selective on backfilling expiring contracts. I expect the top line trajectory to change over the medium term. Martinrea typically books business 2-3 years in advance as it signs contracts for upcoming vehicle and/or platform launches. Visibility into 2020 from here is good. The top line should begin to grow once again in 2019. The past few quarters have seen a marked uptick in new business wins. After trending in the sub-C$100mm/quarter range for annualized new business wins, the first two quarters of 2018 have seen annualized new business awards of C$300mm and C$240mm, respectively.

Steel and/or aluminum tariffs should have, at worst, only a minimal impact on Martinrea. 95% of the steel used in Martinrea's auto business is on resale contracts, meaning that customers fully bear the risk of steel price volatility (i.e. it gets passed thru). Although aluminum components are not on resale programs (meaning Martinrea bears price risk), contract pricing is reset every 1-3 months, thereby limiting the Company's exposure. With 13 plants in Canada, 12 plants in the U.S., and 10 plants in Mexico, Martinrea has substantial manufacturing flexibility to the extent it needs to move production around in order to conform with country of origin rules. Martinrea competitors Tower International and Gestamp, by comparison, do not have as much manufacturing flexibility in their North American footprints, putting them at a competitive disadvantage for new business bidding should rules of origin become more restrictive.

Martinrea has seen significant open market purchases from insiders over the past six months. CEO Pat D'Eramo has been particularly aggressive, but notable activity has also been evident from co-founder Rob Wildeboer, as well other directors and members of senior management. All of these purchases have been made at price levels above current trading levels, some meaningfully so. In addition, the Company announced in connection with its 2Q 2018 earnings that it will be announcing and/or executing on a normal course issuer bid (repurchase) shortly. This is the first repurchase activity that the Company has undertaken in recent memory.

Martinrea trades today at 5x 2019E (consensus) earnings, 3.5x 2019E EBITDA, and 1.2x tangible book value. This is a 40-50% discount to a broad group of other auto parts suppliers. Arguably, Martinrea has better financial prospects than many of these pricier competitors due to the self-help nature of its story. With an improving leverage profile, expanding margins, and a top line which should be reaching an inflection point soon, revaluation of the Company's shares more in-line with its competitors could lead to meaningful upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRE CN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.