Where Will The EUR/USD Head For Next?

Uncertainty in the financial markets will remain an ongoing story for some time which will keep USD in demand.

Safe heaven currencies benefited at the beginning of last week as the Turkish crisis and sharp lira depreciation increased market risk aversion. The EUR/USD exchange rate fell to its lowest level in more than a year.

Chart 1: EUR/USD movements

Source: Reuters

However, the pair is trading back above 1.15 mark after President Trump told Reuters that he was not thrilled with Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell’s decision to raise interest rates. Reuters reported that Mr. Trump stated the he should be given some help by the Fed and that he will criticize the Fed if it continues to raise rates. Mr. Trump already criticized the Fed once before in July by stating: “I’m not thrilled. Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again. I don't really — I am not happy about it. But at the same time I’m letting them do what they feel is best.”

Furthermore, president Trump in an interview with Reuters also accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies by stating: “I think China’s manipulating their currency, absolutely. And I think the euro is being manipulated also.”

It seems that uncertainty in the financial markets will remain an ongoing story for some time. Inability of Turkish central bank to curb inflationary pressures since the beginning of the year lowered investor confidence. Recent lira exchange rate stabilization is a result of stricter capital controls introduced by the banking supervisory authorities. The volume of FX transactions that Turkish banks are allowed to conduct was initially limited to 50% of their equity capital and was then reduced further to 25% last week. The latter guarantees only short-term stabilization and any small trigger will be sufficient to revive risk aversion. Bearing the latter in mind, I believe that the U.S. dollar will remain in demand.

Economic data is only adding further support to U.S. dollar strengthening. The fact is that the U.S. economy is doing very well as was confirmed by 4.1% annualized GDP growth in the second quarter. Furthermore, core PCE inflation reached 1.9% yoy in June. Strong economic activity and positive impact of tariffs should continue driving inflation rate higher until year-end. That said, for the time being the Fed will stick to its rate hike plan of two more rate increases this year.

Chart 2:U.S. core PCE inflation (yoy)

Source: Reuters

The attractive rate advantage of the U.S. bonds and increased profit repatriation due to tax relief is supporting USD demand in the near term. Furthermore, recent-risk-off triggered by Turkey showed how vulnerable euro area periphery bonds are, first and foremost Italy. This means that when risk-off sentiment renews, capital will again flow away from the periphery which will put pressure on the euro.

Chart 3: Italy 10 year government yield

Source: Reuters

Political turbulences in Italy and pressure on the periphery bonds, recent economic slowdown and risks of Turkish crisis contagion are putting a huge question mark over the ECB’s ability and willingness to normalize monetary policy.

A sustained turnaround in the dollar bull trend requires a less hawkish Fed or surprisingly upbeat ECB - neither of which seems imminent. At the same time, the emerging market environment looks challenging in the near-term as China, Russia and Turkey are all pressures with U.S. sanctions. As a consequence, downside risks will dominate in EUR/USD in the near-term and correction phases will be short lived as long as global market conditions spur capital flow toward the U.S.. While Mr. Trump favors weaker dollar, he can’t do much about it beside short-lived corrections as long as the Fed is in charge of monetary policy decisions and U.S. economy strong performance continues.

