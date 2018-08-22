Gold: Waiting For A Reflexivity Trigger

Gold demand has been weak in the first half of 2018.

Gold (GLD) demand weakened in the first half of 2018 against a constant supply of the precious metal. Demand is back to 2010 levels, and it’s not clear when it will increase. I’ve collected data from the World Gold Council to highlight how recent demand weakness has created a market surplus which has weighed on the price of gold. After assessing China’s potential impact on future demand, I’ll argue that reflexivity is the key to future profits for traders and investors.

Reduced quarterly demand in 2018

The first quarter of 2018 produced the lowest gold demand since 2010, and the second quarter produced the second lowest quarterly demand for the same period:

Drivers for reduced gold demand in 2018 appear to be the reduction of: jewellery, bar and coin demand back to 2010 levels, a minor reduction in technology demand, reduced exchange-traded fund inflows, and decreased demand from central banks. Note the significant inflows and outflows from exchange-traded funds over the period in the chart above.

Constant supply

Mine production has increased since 2010 whilst the supply of recycled gold has decreased. The combination of these two factors has kept gold supply relatively constant since 2010:

The gold market is in surplus

The combination of constant supply and reduced demand has produced a gold market surplus over the last two years:

The surplus of gold accompanied by a strong US dollar has contributed to recent downward pressure on the 2018 gold price:

Future gold demand

So, where will future gold demand come from to eliminate the market surplus, if it comes at all? The best hope for demand appears to be China as its GDP per capita rises:

Demand for gold from the remaining BRIC countries has decreased on a per capita basis over the last eight years, providing less hope for demand growth there. Chinese demand has been volatile, but consumption per capita has grown at 4.92% per annum from 2010 to 2017. It’s an open question whether 4.92% growth is a trend or cyclical demand? At first glance, it appears that demand for gold increases as countries become richer:

But when you remove the outliers of Hong Kong, the UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Switzerland, the relationship between GDP per capita growth and consumer demand for gold appears less convincing:

So, the question for me is, will mainland China’s gold demand resemble that of Hong Kong, Taiwan, or the United States? If we take a middle road and extrapolate recent Chinese demand growth of 4.92% per annum to 2030, consumer demand would be 1.24 grams of gold per capita by then, producing the following demand picture:

If China was the only major source of demand growth, they would absorb the current annual gold surplus (2016: 275.4 tons; 2017: 264.3 tons) by approximately 2023 ceteris paribus. Hardly a near-term catalyst and not very encouraging for demand growth in the near term.

At this point in researching the article, I was somewhat disappointed that I couldn’t find a bullish case for gold in the near term that convinced me. But nevertheless, I realized something interesting and tangential which may provide a benefit to readers; due to significant exchange-traded fund flows (as noted earlier), the gold market should be subject to reflexivity in the next bull market.

Reflexivity

George Soros’s theory of reflexivity is explained by the following diagram:

Source: Quora

Soros argues that perception influences the fundamentals, which influence asset prices, creating a feedback loop enabling boom/bust cycles.

Applying reflexivity to the gold market at an unspecified future date:

Perception: When gold is perceived en masse as a good investment because of inflation, decreased faith in fiat currency, or other reasons, there should be increased flows into exchange-traded funds. Fundamentals: Increased flows from exchange-traded funds impact the physical supply/demand balance for physical gold increasing the gold market deficit. Price: The gold price rises because of the gold market deficit. Higher prices strengthen the perception that gold is a good investment perpetuating the cycle until sufficient cognitive dissonance breaks it.

The combination of steps 1, 2, and 3 should produce another bull market in gold at an unspecified future date, amplified by exchange-traded fund flows. Gold is perfectly suited for a future bubble because it doesn’t have discounted cash flows as a valuation anchor. When will this happen? I don’t know, but will be keeping my eye out over the years for a trigger.

Conclusion

I don’t see anything on the horizon to make me bullish on gold for the time being. The decreasing demand since 2010 against constant supply has created a worrisome surplus in the gold market which has weighed on the gold price. I’m not a permabear, though, because reflexivity should produce a boom/bust process much like 2010-15, amplified by exchange-traded fund flows when a trigger emerges to change mass perception. No one knows what the specific reflexivity trigger will be, but the increased usage of exchange-traded funds will amplify whichever trigger emerges leading to another bull market.

