Gazit-Globe Ltd. (GZT) CEO Chaim Katzman on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Chaim Katzman - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Adi Jemini - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sam Damiani - TD Securities Inc.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Gazit-Globe Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. I advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, August 21, 2018. The presentation that will be used in today's call and the financial statements can be found on Gazit-Globe's website at www.gazit-globe.com.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements today may be forward-looking in nature. Although we believe that such statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, you should assume that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

Additional information about the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ may be found in our latest financial statements and our filings with the Israel Securities Authority, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and on SEDAR operated by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Statements made during the call are made as of the date of this call. Facts and circumstances may subsequently change, which may limit the relevance and accuracy of certain information discussed. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Chaim Katzman, Founder and CEO of Gazit-Globe. Please go ahead.

Chaim Katzman

Yes. Thank you very much. Welcome everybody and thank you for joining us for this conference call summarizing the results of the second quarter 2018. I will begin with a short review of the business and strategic developments, and Adi will then continue with the review of the highlights of the results. At the end of the call, as usual, we will be pleased to take your questions.

We recently reported that we liquidated our holdings in Regency Center thereby realizing a total of NIS 1.83 billion and transactions between June and July. Thus, since the beginning of 2018, through the publication date, we sold 18.5 million Regency shares for approximately NIS 4 billion. Adi will expand of the sale process and the assets to my review.

I want to point out that these sales are a significant step in implementing our strategy of increasing our, what we call, private collection of real estate and focusing on the direct acquisition of commercial properties that have high barriers to entry, and they are allocating a central series as well as reducing our leverage and decreasing our holdings in mature investments in public companies.

Following the sale of the remaining Regency shares and in light of acquisitions made during the periods, the value of Gazit’s private holding constitutes 37% of the Company's net assets. Moreover, the net debt ratio to total assets LTV on an expanded solo basis continues its downward trend in line with our strategy and has fallen by 1.2% as of June 30, 2018 to 52.1% compared to 53.4% as of December 31, 2017.

We see strong performance in our property portfolio and as expected our private properties are showing robust income growth. Our same property NOI has grown by 2.1% relative to the comparable period last year. The growth is due once again, primarily to our objective subsidiary in Brazil where we are achieving the double-digit growth of 13.9%, and in Israel where we are achieving a growth rate of 4.9%.

The Company’s Proportionate NOI excluding Regency, which is mentioned since being sold in its entirety grew by 7.4% in the quarter compared to the comparable quarter in the prior year. The Company's Proportionate NOI grew by 5.7% in the period relative to the comparable period last year. The stronger growth in the Company’s Proportionate NOI is due to the steeper growth in NOI at our private companies in Brazil and Israel compared to the rest of the companies.

Economic FFO in the quarter amounted to NIS 175 million, the same as the economic FFO in the comparable period last year. The economic FFO per share grew by 2.2% in the quarter and amounted to [NIS 0.91] per share compared to [0.89% – NIS 0.89] per share in the comparable quarter in the prior year.

The growth in the economic FFO per share is due to the high cash flow from properties in Brazil, strengthening of the exchange rates of the U.S. dollar, the Canadian dollar and year-over-year of the [Israeli Shekels], along with contribution from our efforts to reduce finance expenses and the G&A expenses, which have borne fruit this quarter.

It is extremely important to understand the impressive FFO data, which were achieved despite the backdrop of a sale of the Regency and First Capital shares and the reduction in FFO with Citycon and Atrium as part of the group strategy to recycle capital out of non-core properties.

Excluding the Company’s share of the FFO for Regency both in the second quarter and in the comparable quarter last year, which in our opinion is a data point that best reflects the company's property portfolio at present and going forward. The economic FFO per share after realizing the holding in Regency grew by 11.6% in the quarter and amounted to NIS 0.79 per share compared to NIS 0.71 per share in comparable period in the prior year.

There are two other important figures in the operating data that I would like to comment on. The first is the same property revenues that grew in the period by 4.1% in Israel and by 7.9% in Brazil. I am aware that these data has been attracted considerable attention due to the concern regarding the retail world.

I am pleased to report that retail is driving well and our well located urban and demographically strong properties has proven the robustness quarter-after-quarter. We believe that our property portfolio will continue to generate outsized returns over time.

The second is the occupancy rate, which is very high across all of our territories and stood at 96.2% for the portfolio as a whole. This is a very strong figure, an increase of 1.4% compared to the occupancy rate a year-ago, and is further evidenced of our property portfolio being one that is exceptional both in terms of quality and property locations as well as the capabilities of the talented and proactive management teams in all of our territories.

I would like to devote several minutes to reviewing the actions we have taken in our private portfolio. Since the beginning of the second quarter to-date, we have acquired NIS 1.4 billion of new properties.

And if you are following my slides, then right now, we're going to go turn to Slide 5. In the United States, Gazit Horizons recently reported two transactions in Brooklyn, with a total scope of approximately NIS 90 million.

The first will be the Ceasar's Bay Bazaar, a property of almost 300,000 square feet that sits on about 14 acres in Brooklyn, and in excellent location on the Belt Parkway that had approximately 104 cars driving by. We have employed 41.2% of the property for the administrator of Toys R Us, which is one of the three best stores in the old Toys R Us chain.

The Toys R Us has occupied a property and we believe that we will be able to lease the space at prices that were significantly higher than the rent paid by Toys R Us. The property also provides ample opportunities for building extensions and additional improvements.

The second acquisition in Brooklyn is The Edge Retail portfolio property whose 60,000 square feet extend over two blocks on Kent Avenue, the Main Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, one of the fastest growing and most desirable neighborhoods in New York. The property was anchor tenants include the supermarket and a drugstore is two train stop from Wall Street and is in an area undergoing rapid growth.

The property is actually the commercial part of a luxury 900 unit condominium complex and is close of the ferry terminal to Wall Street and Midtown Manhattan. In addition, we have acquired two properties, which are somewhat smaller, but inline with our strategy.

In Boston Downtown Crossing District adjacent to the property we already owned at 41st Winter Street, the first is that 43 Winter Street, a condominium complex at adjacent to the property that we own. And secondly, the entire building at 467 Washington Street, the properties are located in a busy pedestrian area close to two metro stations and are surrounded by commercial activity restaurants, hotels and residential properties. We believe rental prices in this area would rise in the coming year.

The transaction reflects our strategy for the Group as a whole, investment in densely populated urban areas with a strong demographic. 700,000 people live within five kilometer radius of [indiscernible] and have an average annual income of 75,000 per household.

And within the quarter, people live within five-kilometer radius which is three miles by the way of The Edge in Williamsburg and have an average annual income of $100,000 and 440,000 people live within five kilometers radius of the area where we operate in downtown Boston and have an average annual household of $105,000.

This numbers are stronger than those on average of the best retail REITs in North America [that are] familiar with and it reflects the strength of these urban locations that we are chasing and we are going to keep chasing.

Following this transaction by Gazit Horizons, the scope of our investments amount in NIS 860 million, $230 million in the U.S. compared to NIS 452 million about [$130 million] at the end of the first quarter, meaning that we have almost doubled the size of our direct investment in the U.S. in just a few months.

We will continue to proactively enlarge our private property portfolio in the United States in accordance with the goals we have set for ourselves to acquire properties of some $2 billion to $3 billion over the next five years.

I’m turning to Page 6, Israel. Here we are at an advanced stage in the development of G Fashion, which will have an area of 13,000 square meters. The property is expected to open as soon as the fourth quarter of 2018 and already more than a year before the opening 71% of the area have been pre-leased. In addition, the property in the Kochav Hazafon enabled us to reveal, which we have an area of 2,200 square meters is expected to open in the next quarter of 2020 – in the first quarter of 2020 and there is already strong demand for space there too.

Also in Israel on Slide 7, we are pleased to announce that recently an addition agreement we signed with Decathlon, the famous franchise sportswear giant. Following the success in Rishon Lezion, it has been agreed to establish another store and head offices, which will be billed to land as we have acquired adjacent to G Kfar Saba, what we call the water plant. With a GLA of 13.6 million square meters and request for bidding – permit has been submitted and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

In addition, we have acquired 34% of the rights to approximately 4.5 – approximately an acre, designated for the commercial and office use in the Neve Gan neighborhood of Ramat Hasharon. It is located actually 400 meters from our property at Tel Baruch and the areas approved for construction of 7,000 meters and in January 2018, it was submitted into planning and zoning.

At the same time, we are evaluating additional acquisitions in Israel and I hope to be able to present reports of further developments later in the year. While we are purchasing all of the above, we are continuing to work on our two main building additions in Israel for the construction of office buildings at our projects both at G City in Rishon Lezion and G Kfar Saba. It is on Slide 8.

In G City in Rishon Lezion, the Company has submitted an urban building plan for the construction of the building and offices with an area of 50,000 square meters on the basis of existing building rights.

In Kfar Saba, an urban building plan has been submitted for the construction of 21 storey building and the extension of the commercial space by 10,000 square meters. We will continue to provide updates regarding the progress of these projects as we go along.

In addition to that, we have completed the renovation to the western part of G City with the addition of high jump interactivity park in [indiscernible] and we are completing the extension of the third floor of the Horev Center in Haifa. We have also taken a number of measures to make head office functions more efficient and you would notice that all these actions are reflected in the NOI in Israel as well as in our G&A.

Moving to Brazil, Slide 9. The acquisition of Internacional Mall which is a 77,000 square feet of GLA, rewarded 70% of this mall. We closed this on April 2 for the consideration of R$937 million. And since the acquisition, we have already signed leases for 16 stores, 15 off which are new leases, opened 28 kiosks and entered into 28 new advertising contracts, and they have 10 events in the property. It's all about management, management and management.

Further in Brazil, at the Mais Shopping center, we are close to completing the second floor which is expected to open before the end of the year. This is a 9,500 square meters, offering less extension at an investment of R$62 million. Part of the place is being leased to the government agency that will have 1,000 of daily visitors to the property. The centers occupancy rate is standing already at an historical high of 97.5%.

Decathlon, the famous franchise, sporting goods retailer has opened the flagship store with the GLA of 2,800 square meters at our Top Center shopping center last June. And we look at our private property portfolio as a whole, the same property NOI and revenues results they all speak for themselves.

We are continuing to enlarging the portfolio through attractive acquisition, developing an extension projects, utilizing building rights, and most importantly by actively managing each property on an individual basis by continually seeking opportunities to create additional values. And this I should mention is all thanks to the great location where our properties are situated, which makes finding always new things makes it possible.

I want to switch for a second to our European companies. And let starts with Atrium. Atrium presented satisfactory operating results including a 2% increase in same property NOI and an occupancy rate of 97%. In July, Atrium completed its withdrawals from Hungary and Romania, and the company now has 34 properties compared to 153 properties at the end of 2014.

82% of our investment portfolio is located in Poland and the Czech Republic with Poland constituting 62%. More interestingly 37% of Atrium portfolio is in two cities in Warsaw and in Prague and this in a nut shell captures Gazit’s strategy across the platform, focusing on the main cities and divesting of its asset in the secondary and tertiary markets.

The Company is extending its flagship properties in Warsaw with a 60,000 square meter building expansion, of which 26,000 square meters is expected to come on line as early as this year, and this will, of course, will be reflected in our prior earnings. The quality of which continues to improve as we progressively implement our Prague strategy.

Atrium continues to improve the quality of its portfolio with exceptional success. From the beginning of the year, we have to date sold 12 properties for consideration of €175 million, including withdrawal from Romania and Hungry at prices that on average were 9% higher than the assets book value.

Moving to Citycon. Citycon is getting to the end of the process of recycling its assets, setting off secondary and tertiary markets, and focusing on the major cities. The other group companies have already undertaken a most of it and Citycon is really the one that still has the last leg of recycling assets from secondary and tertiary markets into its primary markets and development. Currently Citycon has 42 properties, including Kista compared to 78 properties back in 2011.

Today sitting on seven largest properties constitute more than 50% of its property portfolio and with this Company to, we have continue to implement the strategy of focusing on urban properties in densely populated area, which have considerable pretension traffic in good public transport links and a dominant of the areas.

At Citycon, the process is still requires of selling assets with a value of some of between NIS 200 million to NIS 400 million in secondary markets, process that will cause near term that full dilution that it is the correct path for the Company because it would enhance the quality of the properties and its growth profile.

We are seeing a significant rise in a number of visitors, entering our flagship property in Finland, Iso Omena and the reason I'm focusing on Iso Omena, it constitutes some 15% of the entire investment in Citycon.

Iso Omena has been recently completed its expansion to 95,000 square meters and brought a transportation into the property. The number of visitors had doubled compared to the comparable period in the prior year, reaching an annual total of 20 million visitors, while said at the property have risen 30% and same-store sales have risen by 11%. If we look at our same-store – same property NOI in Citycon, inclusive of Iso Omena, the growth in same property NIO has amounted to positive 1.1%.

In the coming quarter, we also opened – we also expect to open the Molndal property in Gothenburg, Sweden and we are continuing with the development of the Lippulaiva property in Helsinki. The last, but not least, Canada, in Canada continues to post excellent results. Same property NOI grew by 4.2%, relative to the comparable quarter in the prior year. The FFO per share grew by 11.5% compared to the comparable quarter in the prior year and just traded at a FFO multiple of this on of the best in Canada.

First Capital has no question the best demographics of all Shopping Center companies in North America and focus on urban properties in the Canadian region known as VETCOM, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Calgary, Ontario and Montreal.

In conclusion, our focus is on the quality of the portfolio of our properties that we own both private and public and all the management. We have continued to implement the strategy and deliver to the future will continue growth in the size of our privately owned portfolio and at the same time and further decrease in leverage, which we believe Gazit to achieving international credit rating and further decrease our financing costs.

And with that, I will now handover the call to Adi, who will present the Company’s quarterly results. Adi, the call is yours.

Adi Jemini

Chaim, and thank you all for joining us. As Chaim noted, we are very pleased with our results and particularly with our private subsidiaries, which are becoming a major part of our portfolio.

I'm starting with Slide 11. NOI for the quarter increased by approximately 2.9% in total NIS 504 million, compared to NIS 490 million in the same quarter in 2017. This growth is coming mainly from our private real estate portfolio, mainly Gazit in Brazil and Gazit in Israel and you will see that carry throughout this conversation today.

As we progress with our strategic plan to increase the share of our private portfolio, we will report our proportionate NOI, which is the proportionate share in our subsidiaries excluding Regency. We believe this key metric better reflects our current results.

In terms of the Proportionate NOI for the quarter, we saw an increase of about 7.4%, which totaled to NIS 423 million compared to the same period in 2017. If we bill this number further, we will find that the main of the growth – the growth mainly came from Brazil and Israel.

Overall, same-store property NOI increased by approximately 3.1%, compared with the same quarter in 2017. In Brazil, we saw 13.9% growth coming mainly from more in B Shopping Center, which is getting stabilized and also Top Center Shopping Light, My Shopping.

In Israel, we saw same property NOI increase of about 4.9%, which was mainly from G City in Rishon Lezion, G Tel Baruch and Tel Aviv and Horev Center in Haifa. Please note that this is continuing trend from the first quarter where the same property NOI in Brazil was about 15.6% and in Israel was about 7.8%.

Moving to Slide 12, a little bit more color on our private arms. The NOI in Brazil increased by 33% which was mainly due to the acquisition of Internacional, but also due to the growth of the same-store NOI. In Israel, the NOI increased by 8% and we expect this growth to continue in the second half of 2018 with the completion of the redevelopment in G City and the opening of the third floor as part of the G Horev expansion. As I mentioned, we see growth in same property sales in Brazil and Israel of 7.9% and 4.1% respectively. These are impressive numbers, which further validate the quality of our portfolio.

Slide 13, along with the strong same-store NOI results, we see the occupancy rate increased by 1.4% to 96.3% compared to June 30, 2017. This occupancy rate is the highest level in the last four years. Once again you can see the main growth for the occupancy came from Gazit Israel and Gazit Brazil.

Slide 14, in terms of economic FFO, our economic FFO per share for the quarter increased by 2.2% and totaled 0.91% per share compared to 0.89% per share in the same quarter in 2017.

Due to the disposal of Regency shares, which was fully realized subsequent to the quarter, we provided a pro forma FFO excluding Regency to reflect that as a performance of our portfolio as of today. Excluding Regency, our FFO per share in the quarter increased by 12% and the six-month period by 10%. This shows a real growth of FFO that stand really from our private subs, while keeping in mind that this growth does not include Gazit Horizon, which we believe will also contribute to this growth as it advanced in the acquisition pipeline.

In terms of our guidance, our guidance of our economic FFO per share has been lowered and is now in the range of NIS 357 to NIS [364] reflecting a midpoint of 3.60 per share. The reason for the lower guidance is the disposal of Regency. If you compare to 2017, we still see a nice growth.

In terms of Slide 15, Other P&L highlights, I just like to spend a moment to discuss the net income attributable to the shareholders in the quarter. As can been seen from the table on the right, the loss is mainly coming from the devaluation of financial derivatives related to the FX and change in devaluation of Regency shares, and excluding these non-cash items the adjusted net income attributable to the shareholders would have been NIS 296 million.

With respect to the devaluation of Regency shares, our execution of realizing our investment in Regency responsibly in stages while we wait for the tax reform to materialize in the U.S., while at the same time hedging some of our position generated an additional positive cash flow of $135 million. For more detail on that in the calculation, I will refer you to the appendix sales of this presentation.

Slide 16, as announced in July, we fully realized our investment in Regency and therefore as of June 30, it was classified as cash and cash equivalents. As a result of our disposal, our LTV on the solo level decreased by 1.3% to 52.1%. Just a quick reminder, at the end of 2016, our LTV – solo LTV was at 62%. That’s a 10% decrease.

With respect to the decrease in the shareholders equity, the decrease is primarily due to the devaluation of Regency shares in the appreciation of the NIS compared with the Brazilian reais in the second quarter.

I will take just another moment to discuss the Brazilian hedging. At the beginning of 2017, we examined some of our hedging policies with respect to the Brazilian reais in an effort to save some of the financing costs. We used an array of callers, which to the point – which at the point of Q2 that we’re out of the money. On the other hand, by shifting some of the hedging methodologies, we were able to sell over NIS 100 million of finding expenses annually.

Moving to Slide 18 to our bond maturity schedule. There is a very significant point here to make on our bond maturity schedule. Approximately NIS 4.8 billion of our debt maturity coming due by the end of 2020 – by the end of 2022 is at an average annual interest rate of approximately 5.3%. Assuming that the company will refinance its debt and based on the Series 13 current yield which is 2.4% then the company's financing costs will be reduced by approximately NIS 30 million per year in the next four years. This is reflecting a [indiscernible] per share to the FFO or above 4% increase to FFO per share a year.

Moving to the liquidity on Page 19. Level of liquidity in the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries as of Q2 is NIS 6.6 billion. In July, the Company paid Bond Series 3 and Bond Series 9 for the total about NIS 970 million. Subsequent to quarter end, we sold 1.8 billion of Regency shares and following the sales in the bond repayment and we are today sitting on NIS 5.6 billion of which NIS 2.5 billion is in cash.

In summary, we have all the resources to support this year and the following year repayments and we are happy to repay debt, which costs us 250 basis points more than the cost we raised lately in February. At the end, we have enough sources to support the growth of our private subs and also to continue to lever the company.

With that, I'd like to turn into the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we'll begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Sam Damiani of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thanks. Hi, everybody.

Chaim Katzman

Hi, Sam.

Sam Damiani

First question is just on the strategy. Just to confirm, is the strategy still to get to a 50% concentration in privately held assets? And when you look at the three remaining publicly-traded subs, how do you rank them in terms of targets for monetization?

Adi Jemini

It’s hard to tell. We view – clearly we view Canada as a more mature investment where our support I guess is important to the company. But it is a self-sustained company that is doing pretty well. Still, I believe, trades at below its NAV. If I look at your coverage and others, and it deserves a high multiples when you trade that. And I think that we would like to see this stock trading at its full value, as it should.

I believe that the other European entities, the two European entities are trading at a very deep discount. And I was asked the same question on the Israeli call, on the Hebrew call earlier this morning, and I noted that, one needs to pay attention to Europe and figure out that the whole sector, the whole retail real estate company, not really REITs in Europe, because they have all sort of structures and there is no unity in the REIT restructure in Europe and those companies actually are non-REITs are trading at a deep discount.

Now this does not include just Atrium and Citycon, it includes companies like Eurocommercial, Deutsche EuroShop, Mercialys, [Wereldhave] and a bunch of other companies all in the range of €2 billion to €4 billion equity markets debt. Those trade at a steep discount.

Now we are very cognizant of the fact that when you try to arrive to a value of Gazit, your starting point is the stock value of our European entities. We are very much aware of it and we are looking at different alternatives as how to really bring this value upstream. So I think, it is a matter of that opportunity that will present itself to us. And by the way, not all treatments regarding public entities should be same with me.

Downside, our holdings in same, we may sell some, we may take private some. There is a whole Chinese menu available to us when we look at how to deal with it. And by the way one comment, it was never our strategic goal to get to 50% of private ownership. The strategic objective is a far high number than 50%, maybe closer to 80% when everything you said and done.

Sam Damiani

And is there a timeline on, getting over to 50% or 80%, like sort of what three years, five years, 10 years or one-year…?

Chaim Katzman

Look, it’s hard to tell, but if I had to judge by the distance we’ve covered, since we announced our plan and reached 37% which were the hardest one. I believe that we are looking – if I had to get to a three years horizon, three to five years.

Sam Damiani

Three to five years, and getting leverage under 50%, I assume that's still a high priority as well?

Chaim Katzman

Absolutely. Hopefully within 12-month, hopefully.

Sam Damiani

Okay, I'll turn it back. Thanks very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from Sam Damiani. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Adi, you touched on this in your comments, but just – what are the near-term uses of all that liquidity on the balance sheet today? What that can you repay in the next sort of six to 12 months?

Adi Jemini

Okay, so we have – there is two things. One, we actually have another 300 million bond that is due at the end of – in December. We have another Series 4 of our principal is due in early March or Mid March I would in NIS 750 million. So we already have about NIS 1 billion that is coming due. So we also – I guess Gazit Horizons obviously to have a very active pipeline, so then we go there and we obviously continue sticking to look it at also in Gazit Israel. So I would say it's between the acquisition pipeline of Gazit Israel and Gazit Horizons and some of that will be for bond repayments that are coming due.

Sam Damiani

Okay. And just finally, what are your comments on the Brazilian market with respect to Amazon's penetration into the country?

Chaim Katzman

From everything we read and from everything we hear from our team, we believe that it isn't going to be as simple as it is in other countries in the Northern Hemisphere, number one. Number two, I believe that – and you’ve been to our some of our assets. So we believe that our location, the demographic surrounding, the foot traffic, the availability of parking in our assets makes us very well protected against the Amazon impact. But by and large, with whoever you talk to in Brazil and from wherever we hear is we don’t expect a formidable impact on retail, definitely not in the Sao Paulo area. And let me remind you that our portfolio is exclusively in Sao Paulo.

Sam Damiani

That’s helpful. Thank you.

End of Q&A

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Chaim Katzman, would you like to make your concluding statement?

Chaim Katzman

Yes. Thank you very much for joining our call. We appreciate your time and hope to see you on our next conference call, and in meantime have a great day everybody. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the Gazit-Globe second quarter 2018 results conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may go ahead and disconnect.