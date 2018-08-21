The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) CEO Ernie Herrman on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Ernie Herrman - President and CEO

Debra McConnell - Global Communications

Scott Goldenberg - CFO

Michael Binetti - Credit Suisse

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Matthew Boss - JP Morgan

Paul Trussell - Deutsche Bank

Kimberly Greenberger - Morgan Stanley

Paul Lejuez - Citi

Jamie Merriman - Bernstein

Omar Saad - Evercore ISI

Daniel Hofkin - William Blair

Ernie Herrman

Thanks, Brad. Before we begin, Deb has some opening comments.

Debra McConnell

Thank you, Ernie, and good morning. The forward-looking statements we make today about the Company’s results and plans are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the Company’s plans to vary materially. These risks are discussed in the Company’s SEC filings, including, without limitation, the Form 10-K filed April 4, 2018.

Further, these comments and the Q&A that follows are copyrighted today by The TJX Companies, Inc. Any recording, retransmission, reproduction or other use of the same for profit or otherwise, without prior consent of TJX, is prohibited and a violation of United States copyright and other laws. Additionally, while we have approved the publishing of a transcript of this call by a third-party, we take no responsibility for inaccuracies that may appear in that transcript.

We have detailed the impact of foreign exchange on our consolidated results in our international divisions in today’s press release in the Investors section of our website, tjx.com. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures we discuss today to GAAP measures are posted on our website, tjx.com in the Investors section. Thank you.

And now, I’ll turn it back over to Ernie.

Ernie Herrman

Good morning. Joining me and Deb on the call is Scott Goldenberg. Let me begin by saying that I am extremely pleased with our second quarter results. Both our consolidated comp store sales growth of 6% and earnings per share of $1.17 significantly exceeded our expectations. We saw a sharp execution of our off-price fundamentals by many of our teams across the Company and comp store sales growth was strong at all of our divisions.

Further, customer traffic was up for the 16th consecutive quarter at TJX and Marmaxx. Clearly, our terrific brand's eclectic merchandise mix and great values continue to resonate with consumers around the world. We were especially pleased with the very robust performance of our apparel business. We are convinced that we are attracting new customers, driving more frequent visits to our stores and gaining market share.

We are particularly pleased to see that we have been attracting new younger customers at all divisions, which bodes well for the future. With our very strong second quarter results, we are raising our full-year outlook, which Scott will detail in a moment. Looking ahead, the third quarter is off to a very strong start and we have many opportunities and traffic driving initiatives planned for the back half of the year. We are confident we will achieve our plans and as always will strive to surpass them.

Before I continue, I will turn the call over to Scott to recap our second quarter numbers. Scott?

Scott Goldenberg

Thanks, Ernie, and good morning everyone. As Ernie mentioned, our 6% consolidated comparable store sales increase was on top of last year's 3% increase in significantly above our expectations. To reiterate, our comp sales in fiscal 19 are compared to a shifted fiscal 18 calendar so that our comps are calculated on a like-for-like basis. Once again, customer traffic was up overall and was the primary driver of our comp sales increases at all divisions. As a reminder, our comp increase excludes the growth from our e-commerce businesses.

Second quarter diluted earnings per share were above 17 excluding an $0.18 benefit from the 2017 tax act, adjusted earnings per share were $0.99 a 16% increase over last year's 85. As expected, restructuring costs within our global IT functions negatively impacted EPS growth by 3% and foreign currency benefited EPS growth by 3%. Consolidated pre-tax profit margin was 10.6% down 10 basis points versus the prior year. Merchandise margin was down but would have been up significantly without the increased pressure from freight cost.

Now to recap our second quarter performance by division. Marmaxx comps increased an outstanding 7%, significantly exceeding our plans. Comp sales were driven by customer traffic and average ticket was up again this quarter. We were particularly pleased with the consistently we saw across all geographic regions. Further, Marmaxx’s apparel business was very strong. Segment profit margin was up 10 basis points. We have many initiatives planned in the back half of the year that we believe will continue driving traffic and sales.

HomeGoods comp grew 3% on top of last year’s very strong 7% comp increase. Segment profit margin was down a 150 basis points, primarily due to significantly higher freight cost, increased supply chain costs and expenses related to new store openings. We are investing in our distribution network to support our store growth over the last couple of years. Looking ahead, we feel great about the long-term opportunity to capture additional market share in the United States, home fashion sector with both our HomeGoods and HomeSense banners.

TJX Canada second quarter comps grew at 6% over a 7% increase last year. Adjusted segment profit margin excluding foreign currency was up 50 basis points primarily due to the timing of transactional FX. Expense leverage on the strong comp are fit most of Canada’s significant wage pressure. We remain very pleased with the overall performance of our Canadian business. We have high awareness of our retail banners in Canada where we continue to attract very loyal customers.

At TJX International, comps increased 4% in the second quarter. It was great to see comps accelerate versus the first quarter. Further, we were very pleased with our strong comp performance in the UK. In Australia, sales continue to be excellent. Adjusted segment profit margin at TJX International excluding foreign currency was up 10 basis points. We are confident in our full year outlook for the division and our long-term growth opportunities. And in Europe, we believe the GAAP in comp performance between us and many other major retailers has continued to widen which underscores our confidence.

I’ll finish with our shareholder distributions. During the second quarter, we returned 824 million to shareholders through our buyback and dividend programs. We bought back 600 million of TJX stock, retiring 6.4 million shares, and paid 244 million in dividends to our shareholders. Year-to-date, we have bought back 1 billion of TJX stock and paid 441 million in dividends. For the full year, we continue to anticipate buying back $2.5 to $3 billion of TJX stock.

Now, let me turn the call back to Ernie and I will recap our third quarter and full year '19 guidance at the end of the call.

Ernie Herrman

Thanks Scott. With our very strong second quarter performance, what I want to underscore on this call is our confidence in our strong position for today and the future in an evolving retail landscape. First, in a consumer environment where experiences are increasingly important, we’ve great confidence in the enduring appeal of our treasure hunt shopping experience. With the vast majority of overall retail sales still happening in brick-and-mortar locations and online retail have offside are starting to open physical stores, we are convinced that our four decades of experience operating stores and responding to consumer trends is a tremendous advantage.

How is our shopping experience differentiated? We aim to inspire and excite our customers every time they shop us. We do this by bringing them curated, rapidly changing selections of great brands and great quality products, sourced around the globe at amazing off-price values. It is important to understand that we are delivering excellent value on comparable merchandise versus pull price brick-and-mortar and major online retailers.

Further, we offer consumers the convenience of shopping multiple categories in a simple easy to shop layout in thousands of locations that they may visit frequently. We’ve spent four decades building consumers trust with our local and neighborhood stores. We also offer that instant gratification of being able to touch and feel the merchandise and take items home the very same day. Second, we are convinced we will continue to gain market share by growing our customer base around the world and driving more shopping visits.

Our marketing strategies are multilayered and we believe our marketing initiatives are continuing to attract new customers. We have strong plans in place for the second half of the year and I am very pleased with the various campaigns each of our banners has lined up. We’re engaging with customers more than ever. Our loyalty programs are driving more frequent visits and we’re clearly seeing more cross shopping across our retail banners.

We are pleased with the growth of these programs and are convinced significant opportunity remains to keep growing them in the U.S, Canada and the UK. We are particularly pleased that we’ve been attracting a significant share of Millennial and Gen Z shoppers among our new customers at each of our divisions. Importantly, the majority of new customers at Marmaxx are these younger customers, which indeed bodes well, very well for our future. We continue to see a meaningful opportunity to grow our retail banners around the world.

We believe our long-term growth potential is 6,100 stores and just our current countries with just our current chains. We target an extremely wide customer demographic which also gives us greater flexibility to open stores in urban, suburban and rural locations. We believe our e-commerce sites are also driving customer traffic to our stores, although still a small piece of our overall business, we feel great about our differentiation strategies and the growth of both our U.S. and UK e-commerce sites.

We continue to increase customer awareness of our online business to integrate the marketing campaigns and in-store signage. I’m also pleased with our overall online metrics, particularly those related to click and collect in the UK. The last point I will emphasize about our confidence as a retail landscape continues to evolve is our leadership and flexibility. The most important factor is our opportunistic buying. Our discipline in maintaining inventory liquidity and remaining open to buy allows us to be nimble in the marketplace and maximize the best opportunities for hot categories and hot brands.

Further, our vast vendor universe of more than 20,000 vendors affords us tremendous flexibility and sourcing merchandise around the globe. Our flexible store format allows us to respond quickly to change in consumer taste and offer shoppers a mix of relevant on trend and quality merchandise. Our inventory turns very rapidly and the freshness and newness of merchandise encourages and excites consumers to visit our stores more frequently. We have a strong focus on innovation and are constantly testing new ideas within our 4,000 plus stores as well as our online channels.

We will learn what does and does not work, and if an idea resonates with consumers, we have the flexibility to roll out in a meaningful way. These tests have the potential to drive significant growth for us, as we have seen throughout our history. We are laser focused on driving the business today while planning for the future. We target a very wide customer demographic with our portfolio of retail banners, across multiple countries and multiple categories which gives us great flexibility with our growth plans, and in ever changing retail environment and with the emergence of new types of retailers, we will never be complacent.

In closing, we're extremely pleased with our second quarter performance and have many initiatives planned to continue driving sales and traffic in the back half of this year. The marketplace is loaded with quality branded merchandise, and we'd love the buying opportunities that we are seeing. We believe our great values and differentiated shopping experience continue to set us apart from most other major retailers and highlights the resiliency of our business. We are highly confident that we can gain market share as we continue to leverage our winning retail formula to grow around the world.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Scott to go through out guidance and then we'll open it up for questions. Scott.

Scott Goldenberg

Thanks Ernie. I'll begin with our full year fiscal '19 guidance. For modeling purposes, I'll remind you that fiscal '19 is a 52-week year compared to fiscal '18, which was a 53-week year. As we mentioned in our press release this morning, we are increasing our EPS guidance due to our strong second quarter performance.

On a GAAP basis, we now expect fiscal '19 earnings per share to be in the range of $4.83 to $4.88. We are expecting a benefit of $0.73 to $0.74 due to items related to the 2017 tax act. Excluding this tax benefit, we're increasing our adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $4.10 to $4.14. This would be a 6% -- up 6% to 8% versus the adjusted $3.85 fiscal '18. This EPS guidance now assumes consolidated sales in the 38.2 to 38.4 billion range, a 7% increase over the 53-week prior year.

We are now assuming a 3% to 4% comp increase on a consolidated basis as a result of a strong performance in the first half of the year. We expect pretax profit margin to be in the range of 10.7% to 10.8%, down 40 to 50 basis points versus the adjusted 11.2% in fiscal '18. We're planning gross profit margin to be in the range of 28.5% to 28.6% compared with the adjusted 28.8% last year. We're expecting SG&A as a percent of sales of approximately 17.7% versus the adjusted 17.5% last year. For modeling purposes, we're currently anticipating a tax rate of 25.9% net interest expense of about $17 million and a weighted average share count of approximately $629 million.

Now to our full year guidance by division. At Marmaxx, we're now planning comp growth of 3% to 4% on sales of $23.5 billion to $23.6 billion and are expecting average ticket to be flat to slightly up in the back half of the year. We now expect segment margin -- profit margin in the range of 13.4% to 13.5%. At HomeGoods, we continue to expect comps to increase 2% to 3% and sales of $5.7 billion. We're planning segment profit margin to be in the range of 11.4% to 11.5%.

For TJX Canada, we're now planning a comp increase of 3% to 4% on sales of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion. Adjusted segment profit margin excluding foreign currency is expected to be in the range of 14.3% to 14.4%. At TJX International, we expect comp growth of 2% on sales of $5.2 billion. Adjusted segment profit margin excluding foreign currency is expected to be in the range of 5.2% to 5.3%.

Moving onto Q3 guidance, we expect earnings per share to be in the range of $1.18 to $1.20, excluding an estimated benefit of $0.18 due to items related to the 2017 tax act. Adjusted earnings per share will be in the range of $1 to $1.02 versus the prior year's $1 per share. This guidance assumes that foreign currency will negatively impact EPS growth by 4% and that wage increases will negatively growth by another 2%.

We're modeling third quarter consolidated sales of approximately $9.5 billion. This guidance assumes a 2% negative impact to reported revenue due to translational FX. For comp sales, we're assuming a growth of 2% to 3% on a consolidated basis and then the 3% to 4% range at Marmaxx. Third quarter pretax profit margin in planned in the 10.7% to 10.8% range versus 11.6% the prior year.

We're anticipating third quarter gross profit margin to be in the range of 28.9% to 29% versus 29.8% last year. This gross margin estimate assumes a significant unfavorable year-over-year impact related to our inventory hedges. We're expecting SG&A as a percent of sales to be in the range of 18.1% to 18.2% versus 18.1% last year. For modeling purposes, we're anticipating a tax rate of 26.5% net interest expense of about $5 million and a weighted average share count of approximately 627 million.

It's important to remember that our guidance for the third quarter and full year assumes that currency exchange rates will remain unchanged from the levels at the beginning into the third quarter.

Now we're happy to take your questions. To keep the call on schedule, we're going to ask you that you please limit your questions to one per person. Thanks and now we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question for today will come from Michael Binetti. Your line is open.

Michael Binetti

Let me start by congratulating on a really great quarter. Just on a model really quickly, would you mind helping us isolate the comments in the press release that there was some SG&A in the quarter related to the IT restructuring just to kind think about that? And how much SG&A in the quarter goes away next year?

Scott Goldenberg

It's approximately 2 to 3 pennies due to the restructuring costs in the second quarter. Again, as we put in our original plans and as we guided to in the last quarter, so no variance to what we both originally guided and what we had put in our guidance for the quarter.

Michael Binetti

And I guess just one more small model question on the freight. I know there was a concern and you were seeing some moving parts through the quarter. Any change to your outlook on freight pressure on margins for the year?

Scott Goldenberg

So, we largely on the last quarter call built-in, I would say the majority of the freight pressure, although we did have some additional pressure in the second quarter versus our guidance primarily in the HomeGoods position and we are seeing some additional pressure in the back half of the year, but I would say we did include most of that when we did our last guidance. To get that out it's on a full year. The incremental pressure when you don't -- when not including additional volume, it's worth approximately 7 pennies on the year. And that was largely reflected in our previous guidance. So that’s reflected in our full year guidance at this point.

Michael Binetti

And I guess the more important and probably final questions for your answers on the AUR, something you spoken about a lot, this year you said flats up very modestly. I would assume in a quarter since you've said most of its transaction driven, but you pointed to flat deposits through the rest of the year. I think that there is some implications for the P&L on that. Would you mind us talking to us a little bit about what's helping drive the AUR and whether the leverage point and the comp changes through the year as you drive, hopefully some positive AUS?

Ernie Herrman

So, Michael, let me just jump in on some of the dynamics why it's moderating and heading slightly up and Scott can jump in on the second part. So as we talked about similarly to what drove it down with the mix of departments, again it is necessarily a top-down driven strategy to actually bring it back the way it’s coming back, and it's driven down at the merchandise manager buyer level and category department levels. And the mix with in those departments and the brands and there is really what's helping us to moderate the average retail, and bring it back. Also it doesn’t hurt that our apparel has been rather healthy over the last quarter as well. And as we look out, if that continues that will be another tailwind to help us with the average ticket.

Scott Goldenberg

Yes, Michael, in terms of the breakeven and from a comp basis, we're not seeing -- we're seeing it. First of all is, at this point, very close to what we originally planned. So with this, I would say there is no significant benefit or pressure due to the average retail versus what we originally planned at the modest flat to slightly up. It doesn't really change the breakeven point at this point, if it was to go up a couple points that would be a difference maker.

Operator

Our next question will come from Lorraine Hutchinson. Your line is open.

Lorraine Hutchinson

Thank you. I wanted to follow up on the Marmaxx merchandise margin. Was that positive in the quarter, if you exclude the freight pressures?

Scott Goldenberg

Yes. So, at Marmaxx the merchandise margins would have been slightly up versus a LOI on given the freight pressures, yes. But it's a bigger impact on our HomeGoods division that it was on our Marmaxx division. But yes, overall, the merchandise margins would have been up for TJX, if not for the incremental pressure we had just versus plan. So just taking the variance versus plan we would have been slightly up. So we had, it's -- I think maybe Ernie you could talk about it what we -- weren't able to obviously set off -- set all of it, but as Ernie briefly mentioned with the great availability, we had a strong mark on it and that certainly helping.

Ernie Herrman

So, I would say, Lorraine, this was not an accident. I give the Marmaxx merchants a lot of credit amidst all of what was going on with the freight and in the environment. They were able to obviously to buy the goods well and at the same time buying to the hot categories and drive the healthy comp, which they achieved in the third quarter. So, obviously, our number one priority has been to gain market share and drive the top line, but that team has been excellent at executing their buys on a very profitable manner. So that's been really strong and HomeGoods, I would also give some kudos too because they've been hit with a heavier freight challenge than by significantly than what Marmaxx is getting hit with. And so, first of all we've been seeing their sales get steadily better, they have a markup challenge there in terms of offsetting the freight, but they've been doing a nice job of trying to get that as well. That's all.

Operator

The next question will come from Matthew Boss. Your line is open.

Matthew Boss

Ernie, so you're clearly seeing an inflection in traffic at Marmaxx. I guess, do you believe this is your core consumer with a few extra dollars in their pocket? Is it better product on the shelves and execution? My guess is probably a little bit of all, but I guess as we look forward. Can you also just elaborate on the very strong start that you've sighted for the third quarter, any specific callouts by category?

Ernie Herrman

Matthew, we thought somebody would read the very strong start. So I mean I think it all goes together when you look at Marmaxx is strong momentum that they have. I think in this script, we were trying to and I think it's a great question you're asking. We're trying to get it the fact that we trade very broadly. So, we have a core customer, yes. But if you look at and also in the script, I think I mentioned a couple of times, we are gaining a greater percentage of our new customers are younger customers. So that has been, as much as our core customers are perhaps shopping a little more frequently, we are gaining a younger customer and our new customer acquisition. So that has to me is super, super plus for not only now but for the future.

And when we are going after this market share and really you are talking about the inflection of where we are for a like Q3 as well and you think about in Q3, some of the younger oriented departments that happen in make up some of that business, we're happy that we’ve been gaining a younger customer, and so we look at that as a long-term benefit. So we would have assumed as you look at the very strong start location or just in general, how do we keep this momentum going. We don't want it to be just about our core existing customers. We want to trade broadly, capture new customers, touch younger customers, continued to do that. We've been doing that for the last few years, but I think we're setting steps for the future that is really integral, so what we plan on doing. So a great question.

Scott Goldenberg

Michael [ph], the only thing I would add to what Ernie said on the new customers is that the majority that all our divisions we're getting over indexing in terms of the new customers, but at Marmaxx actually the majority of our new customers are coming in that 18 to 34 segment.

Matthew Boss

And then just a follow-up. Nice improvement in international comps this quarter, I guess maybe can you just touch on some of the drivers, what you are seeing from a traffic perspective? And I guess longer-term, how you think about the market share opportunity?

Ernie Herrman

Yes, we will I'll say and I think Scott has a couple of things to jump in with us as well. We were thrilled, we have been thrilled with the momentum and when you say international, whether you talk Canada, if we talk Europe or if talk about Australia, we are very happy with all three businesses. I think the biggest change from where we've been has been in our Europe business, if you look at that comp there that is a big accelerator, especially versus the market. So if you look at what we are performing their and we were already taking market share there, we have really kicked that up a notch.

And I would say that really all goes to that team over there, they have put in place some really terrific marketing programs that have been super creative to help drive customers into the stores, some really out-of-the-box things that over in the UK play very well. They have executed the flow to the stores, I think in a manner that is at a new level for that division. There you got to remember, over there, they are dealing with real estate situations tighter. We have like a tighter backroom situation, smaller stores, different types of density neighborhood locations, and all of that sometimes creates operational challenges.

So I would say operationally, they have been executing very well in the second quarter. And from a merchandise mix standpoint, loaded availability in Europe across some better brands that we haven't seen these type of qualities from them quite a while, and Louis, who is our division President over there and her team. I think have been all over that, and they have really nurture those relationships. So it's not just a short-term thing.

And when we talk about growing new vendors, those guys has been relentless at opening new vendors in Europe, which I think will allow them the flexibility aspect we're -- if you guys walk away with nothing also on this call, I would like you to walk away with how important flexibility is in The TJX model, and how that is probably the name of the game which separates us from a lot of other brick-and-mortar retailers. And I would say in Europe that is even to the Nth degree because over there I think a lot of retailers tend to be a little more preplanned. And right now our T.K. Maxx division is operating in a very nimble flexible manner.

Scott Goldenberg

Yes, I think just to add one or two points to what Ernie said is that, we've had -- our business continues to be good mainly in Europe whether it's Poland, Australia and Netherlands, Germany. The big changes really in UK and the difference is that up until this quarter, we've been seeing performance in London that inside London where we have approximately 60 stores outperforming the rest of the UK. And what we saw this quarter is pretty much uniform performance between London and outside whether it's Wales, Scotland or the rest of the English countryside.

So, a very consistent performance and driven by a couple of things, our conversion continues to be it was good when we were seeing traffic on the high-street down. And now we see transactions going up significant across the board. So I think it's the similar to Marmaxx where we saw consistency among geographies. This was a very flat or consistent quarter throughout all of the UK.

Operator

The next question comes from Paul Trussell. Your line is open.

Paul Trussell

I wanted to ask about the HomeGoods, accelerated comps there despite a more difficult compare, if you can just touch on the assortment and inventory and outlook on HomeGoods? And then second, I just want to follow up on a question. I believe Matt asked earlier around the strong traffic. You're discussing the millennial customer coming in mass to the stores. Just curious, if there of your research or discussions with them is telling what the most -- what they find to be the most attractive feature driving them to shop with you? Is it the price point, the shopping experience or the brands available? Just curious of how you would rank that, and if it differs from other age groups?

Ernie Herrman

Alright, Paul, let me -- let's start with the HomeGoods question. So the outlook, yes, we were very pleased with the acceleration in the HomeGoods business in the second quarter. I mean a lot of it there I think have to do with their execution. Again, we can't say it enough that in TJX, we have found over the years generally that we and it applies the HomeGoods or Marmaxx last year when we had a couple of execution issues or Europe, 8 years ago 10 years ago whenever that was.

Generally, if we have a slow down at it tends to be our own execution issues. Having said that in HomeGood's case, we're up against enormous comps, so I think you said at the beginning when you've asked this question, nice to see that on top of the big comps that they're up against next year because they had a big comp in Q2 last year, I mean, and so that was a nice performance to see that tick against it. They I think had a market improvement in the number of the categories that weren't -- I weren't say they were execution issues in the first quarter, but the flow in inventory which I think we talked about back in first quarter.

We had an inconsistent flow at kind of not the best timing coming out of holiday into Q1. And so we got passed that pretty quickly. Again, I go back to the possibility of the business model, we're able to address problems rather fast and move forward and correct them. And we have that in first quarter and I would say one of the biggest reasons we've accelerated in the second quarter is we got beyond that. The stores were exceptionally fresh going into May and June. And we have some great fashion content. I think we're very happy with some of our seasonal categories and the way they look and there was a major treasure hunt.

We were peaking in terms of our unpredictable treasure hunt with home business the best at, I think by the middle of July. So that's really I think would help us there. Millennial customers that you're asking about in terms of, what they're going after is, first of all there is some information there we don’t really give out in terms of specifically, where they're buying or what they're buying from us. But I would say that, they are buying some of the key categories in departments, in some of our growth areas, certainly lend themselves to continuing to appeal to younger customers. Scott, I don’t know if you wanted to add.

Scott Goldenberg

Just to be echo what Ernie said is that, the flow issues that were largely to blame, and as we move through the second quarter, we had said that part of our markdowns that were higher than you know, in the first quarter than the previous year was largely due to the slow issues, really in the first part of the February, March timeframe. And our clearance and pull price sales were back to normal by the time we exited the second quarter and hence our markdown rate was pretty comparable to last year. So, all of which went as we have guided.

Operator

The next question from Kimberly Greenberger. Your line is now open.

Kimberly Greenberger

Scott, could I just start with the gross margin. I’m wondering if you could unpack a little bit, what looked to be kind of the key -- the three key drivers, I think you said merchandise margin would have been up, you may have said significantly without the higher freight pressure. So is there sort of any order of magnitude you can help us with on the merchandise margin improvements as compared to the freight cost? And then it seemed like the third moving part in them might have been inventory hedges. So I just wanted to see if you could quantify those? And then Ernie, I wanted to give you a chance to expand on some of your comments around great availability in the market, and then I think you talked about the great mark on, that you’re seeing which would suggest, a terrific availability kind of broadly speaking. It’s not always intuitive I think for investors when they see it, a generally rising tight environment that you’re still seeing availability. So I’m wondering if you can comment on that as well.

Ernie Herrman

Sure, but let Scott go first.

Scott Goldenberg

Yes, so in terms of the gross profit margin which on a reported basis was up 40 basis points, but last year if you take the exact -- on an FX basis or take out the inventory hedge impact, we would have been flat. So let’s just start with the flat. We would have been -- with the strong sales, we actually float 50 basis points better than our guidance on our gross profit. Again largely that was due to the BNOB on the above plan comp. But going to a TYOY basis, in our merchandise margin, you know we're down slightly, it was called in the 10 basis point range with a significant trade impact that impacted us close to say by approximately 20 basis points.

So we would have been significantly better and that 20 basis points is just versus plants, so obviously the freight impact overall is slightly larger than that. So yes, we would have been up -- we would have a strong merchandise margin increase if we didn't have all that significant freight pressure. So again, some of that, as we talked about was offset by a strong mark on versus plant. So, not much more color to give them that.

So I'd say the biggest thing I would say is that we're 50 basis points better than our guidance, because most of this was reflected and except for some additional freight. And that 50 basis points, again, we thought that flow through is pretty good on the gross profit margin versus our plans.

Ernie Herrman

So Kimberly on the availability, the healthy mark-on that's been somewhat of a byproduct, I would say some of this bodes onto things we've talked about for quite a while. The cycle the way the cycle goes and to your point what's counterintuitive as you might think when things are getting a little bit it could be less goods in the market. But the same time that it's getting better when the economy is getting better, retails taking up a notch would you get there as the wholesale is getting more optimistic. So the pessimism goes down and they start cutting more good. So I think that's the cycle that tends to happen.

And so if you look out, we've been seeing it now, I would expect if that continues at the retail level to have a pretty healthy environment, you would see more goods continue to 6 months 12 months down the road, continue the cycle, which is why -- we said all the time, which is why this model of businesses is just the best it just -- it stays even it stays with constant availability whether the economy is up or down.

The other thing going on and we talked about this before as well as the e-com business is as much at the consumer level it might be competition. It creates indirectly excess inventories. So the e-com retailers, it's still an early stage here. It's a challenge for a lot of the e-com retailers to forecast their needs exactly. Again, most of that product is good they have to buy in advance. So it literally yields a whole bucket of opportunity close out that we haven't seen to the degree that we see it today. And that applies to every market that is not just a U.S. issue that is UK, Europe, Australia, Canada, U.S., a fair amount of spill off of close out opportunities from the online businesses.

And then lastly, we are -- as we continue to -- our buying team which has continued to grow. We have over 1,000 buyers is in more locations to seek out deals throughout the world than ever before. And we try to update every now and then we went from about 80,000 vendors. I think we used to say we're dealing with to 20,000, but we're continuing to open more than that. We're not getting a number but its more avenues for more excess inventory. So availability again, and this quarter would be absolutely no different than the last couple where we're actually having to control our buyers from buying too much too soon.

So I don't see based on the first two points I made that changing over the next 12 to 24 months because it's just the dynamic that's taking place as the retail environment gets a much healthier rate, I think it's going to create more optimism which will create more merchandise.

Operator

The next question comes from Paul Lejuez. Your line is open.

Paul Lejuez

Hey guys. Can you remind us of the easy comparison that you have at Marmaxx in the third quarter with the down one comp? What was the driver of that from a traffic perspective? And I'm curious about the categories that were weak in the third quarter last year, how have they've been performing in the recent quarters? And then just to follow up on the home category. Can you talk about the performance of HomeSense outside of U.S. and any reads on the new HomeSense stores in the U.S.?

Ernie Herrman

Just briefly I mean our traffic was slightly up on the TJX basis last year. So, one of the weaker quarters that we had and clearly that we have the hurricane impacts largely impacting Marmaxx and HomeGoods last year that we're largely responsible for the comp certainly at Marmaxx. So the minus one comp that we had, but we also as Ernie had called out at the end of the third quarter. Last year, we had some executional issues across several departments and he is going to speak to that as well.

Ernie Herrman

So first of all Paul, we will not -- we can't and note that we last year given what did specifically in those categories are, but those were clearly -- we had a weather dynamic certainly, which we kind of called out at the time that was a piece, but the other piece was our own execution and really three key areas. And I believe you asked also just now, how was the performance been since then? While we commented back in the first quarter that performance in those categories has gotten steadily stronger to the point that now Scott and I have looked at it, because part of it is they were up against tougher numbers, but they are actually outpacing the Marmaxx chain over the last quarter. So it is….

Paul Lejuez

Is that true in 2Q, Ernie?

Ernie Herrman

I'm sorry.

Paul Lejuez

Was that true in 2Q as well?

Ernie Herrman

No, Q2 they were gaining on and getting close to that. Oh, I'm sorry, Q2, yes. Q1, there we are getting close.

Scott Goldenberg

By the time we end the Q1, they were equal to slightly better and then Q2.

Ernie Herrman

Yes, so again, you are going to hear, I'll be like a broken record it goes to the flexibility of the business model, again which is we were able -- within our business all when we identified the execution issues which we talked about to your point Paul was the third quarter last year really right. And then, we started getting some traction by Q4, Q1. Those areas where absolutely on track getting close to the chain average and then in Q2 as Scott said, they were above the chain average.

So in a traditional retailer that would be tough -- we would probably take a little longer to get a turnaround like that. So I go back to the flexibility and the nimbleness of the short and time frame that we buy goods, and the way we aggressively markdown that we may not the right goods which is what happened in these cases. I think you also had a question on HomeSense so we heard about was about home.

Paul Lejuez

Yes, HomeSense the performance outside the U.S. could also there's been update on having new stores that are performing in U.S.?

Ernie Herrman

I would say all kind of where our expectations would be right now.

Scott Goldenberg

Yes, HomeSense, very pleased with the comp performance and in the UK of HomeSense. So, yes, good performance for the first two quarters, in terms of HomeSense, we are absolutely not in a comp position but very pleased with that at least with the sales. And I think as importantly pleased with the other large components, that again we just have a few -- results. But like what we're seeing in terms of the operational aspects of both payroll and certainly and more important in the continuation of an improvement in our merchandise margin, Ernie had…

Ernie Herrman

Yes, I think we have some work to do on the HomeSense in Canada. We've been not as healthy there. So, we -- Doug Mizzi, who's our Senior Executive Vice President as well as Robert Greaney, who's our new president out there, we've had some movement around. Business overall by the way is healthy. It's just start up to the level that we would normally like to see our HomeSense Canada business at. Having said that, more recently the trend has gotten better, and so we're feeling much more bullish about it for the third quarter and fourth quarter coming up on the back half.

Operator

Excuse me sir. The next question comes from Jamie Merriman. Your line is open.

Jamie Merriman

My first question is about the UK in particular. I think you mentioned improvement in availability there. And I was just wondering if you're seeing any -- there has been some prominent receivers of systems in the department store. One department store there, if you're seeing any change recently either in the consumer or in terms of that availability. And then the second one would just be. Can you just comment on the labor picture in the U.S.? I'm just wondering couple of quarters ago you've talked about you're not seeing any signs of labor shortage, is that's still how feel about the market?

Scott Goldenberg

So, I'll talk about the wage pressure. So, we're largely in the first half of the year, we have taken a market-by-market approach and we'll largely on our plans thus far. We're starting to see some pressure in some markets on wage. So we have a little bit more wage both in the back half than originally guided. So that I would say is a change. In terms of and obviously that's market by market driven sales differences. We're not seeing any sales differences attrition has been very good. So that's really just a market by market where we're adjusting where we need to be hard work it's becoming a bit more difficult to hire. But no major changes just starting to see some pressure and we have some of that built into the back half.

Ernie Herrman

And Jamie as far as the UK availability or maybe I think you're getting out is there demand shift or whatever at the retail level and some of the closures or we have not felt that. So again, we were we will gain market share consistently there even when even when we did not have a comp like that's division just delivered. So we've been pretty consistent and what Scott alluded to earlier, we're even a little healthier this time around. So for us it's again we're little different than some of the other retailers that have been running into trouble there. We're so much more value and opportunistically driven that at sometimes won't line up, but certainly the environment is much as we're saying we're feeling good about it. The environment there is absolutely I know what you would call volatile.

Operator

The next question comes from Omar Saad. Your line is open.

Omar Saad

Wanted to see if I could follow up on the comments you made around the apparel industry. On the apparel side category, it seems like a pretty big inflection overall for the business. This quarter we'll see how it plays out in the coming quarters, but apparel hasn't been perhaps maybe the strongest category. Were you guys also the overall kind of soft line based to last two years? And maybe you could elaborate on, what you’re seeing there or how sustainable it is? And could we see something more in multiyear in nature happening within the apparel dynamics?

Ernie Herrman

Yes, Omar, we’re presently, I wouldn’t say surprise hopeful, that it will continue, but we're a little surprise that it did exceed our expectations in the quarter. But it wasn’t just as reason, because if we go back to Marmaxx and in Winners and in TK, our apparel business has been pretty healthy. But for sure, here, it’s been just -- it just been getting stronger and stronger. And first of all, I think a fair amount of, I would say our branded mix is better than it's been in a long-time in terms of the balance of brands that we have.

If you've heard us talk in the past about, if our fashion is out of kilter, which we talked about last year when fashion was not healthy in terms of the way out content of fashion. So, we try to have a mix and not have a pendulum swing and this is in a very good place right now, and so when our merchandise mix of fashion is of apparel I mean is balanced with fashion and basic goods in the right type of balance, we tend to perform well.

There are some fashion items which we won’t call out that have been executed very well by our merchants, our buyers and merchandise standards. And that I think as we continue to go into third quarter where we had some misses and some of those areas remember where our, up again some of those execution misses. Last year, we think we’re going pretty bullish that we think we should be able to want some good increases in those areas, specifically in those apparel areas.

So it’s a great question, your part, we do take a sustainable because some of that is we got some more experience buyers and management that have been in the positions now we’re little bit longer which is always a challenge when they are not, so we sometimes went into a little bit of hick up when we have a new team in places especially in apparel area.

So we're pretty solid and don't have much movement over the next year in those areas, which I think will bode well for our at least continue to apparel there. And I really can't talk about Marmaxx, we have similar dynamics going on in Winner, if you look at the candidate division, they been performing very well in apparel. And I would see similar dynamics there and in Europe as well. So it's, yes, apparels could be an up and down type business, but certainly right now, it seemed to be in the sweet spot.

Operator

Thank you. Our last question comes from Daniel Hawken. Your line is now open.

Daniel Hofkin

Just quickly thinking about the second quarter and especially Marmaxx, was there anything like advertising that you felt like to help drive this degree of comp strengths above your expectations? And then thinking about the fact that you have an easier comparison in the third quarter, I know you guys are always trying to be conservative. But is there anything that would cause cops to slow kind of on a one end two year basis aside from just conservatism anything unique in 2Q? And then I guess lastly, you've talked about many kind of initiatives for the second half anything that you can elaborate on there?

Ernie Herrman

So, Daniel, you're going to ask your questions that we aren't allowed to answer, but those are good questions. The -- first of all the, yes, marketing was integral I think in one of our -- there isn't one thing I think we executing on numerous fronts, but things that you would call the fundamentals of the business and certainly our marketing team I think continue to get across the surprise and the messaging, if you look at our creative and the second quarter. And it was very oriented towards like Maxx life and Marshall surprise and we really went after the treasure hunt messaging and education messaging. Why should they licensee shop us and that has resonated well with consumers.

We can't tell you the strategy on how we waited the advertising or what vehicle that's something we keep in house. But we had done some shifting their how we approach our media wise. And I was thrilled with that as well. By the way, we have similar approaches going on across all the divisions in terms of how we are approaching our media buys and the creative that we're using, which in most cases has been new. And we're finding pretty effective. Again, it's not any one component it but yes, we think marketing was integral to the end and will be to the second half of the year As well as our spend in marketing is going to continue to be slightly up as the year moves on then we can refresh. What was the next question on the…

Daniel Hofkin

Yes, the initiative you've stated quote unquote, many initiatives, many opportunities for the second half…

Ernie Herrman

Yes, so the initiatives, those are the things we can't talk about that's why -- but Scott was smiling. The issues we can't talk about are based off of things that we've tried though more close end. They are not like initiative that we've been testing from like a year or two ago. They're things that in Marmaxx or in Winners, they would be testing like in the first quarter and second quarter. And tend to be in categories that we will now look to aggressively go after.

So if you remember back in the script that again, I talked about the flexibility of our model allows us to ramp up very fast and a key category, which is certainly part of what's been driving our business over the last 6 months in a strong way is there are some of these initiatives and tests that are pending out pretty well that we will be -- again, I apologize and we can't give you that information, but that's what we'll be going after in the second half.

So, good question. And again, it's kind of how we operate. No different and we've done that for years that way. It's just this time I think we have a couple more categories up our sleeves so as to speak.

Ernie Herrman

Alright, so thank you all for joining us today. And we look forward to updating you on our third quarter earnings call in November. Thank you.

