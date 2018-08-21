LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Ramiro Alfonsín - Chief Financial Officer

Roberto Alvo - Chief Commercial Officer

Jerome Cadier - CEO of LATAM Airlines Brazil

Andrés Del Valle - Vice President of Corporate Finance

Analysts

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Josh Milberg - Morgan Stanley

Mike Lindenberg - Deutsche Bank

Stephen Trent - Citi

LATAM Airlines Group earnings release for the period was distributed on Monday, August 20th. If you have not received it, you can find it on our Web site, www.latamairlinesgroup.net in the Investor Relations section.

Ramiro Alfonsín

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to LATAM Airlines' second quarter earnings call. Joining me today is Mr. Roberto Alvo, Chief Commercial Officer; Mr. Jerome Cadier, CEO of LATAM Airlines Brazil and Mr. Andrés Del Valle, Vice President of Corporate Finance.

Please join me in Slide 2 where you will find the highlights for the second quarter 2018. LATAM faced a challenging macro environment during the second quarter. Fuel prices increased significantly, representing $175 million additional costs for LATAM during this second quarter. During this period, LATAM faced two singular events, a strike from Chile cabin crew members in April and the truck driver strike in Brazil during May. This event has undoubtedly put pressure into our operations and results for the quarter.

During the second quarter, we had the most critical situation regarding the difficulties associated to our Boeing 787 fleet due to industry wide Rolls-Royce extended engine maintenance. After having a maximum of 13 aircrafts on ground during June that number has now decreased to six airplanes on ground and we have Rolls’ commitment on having no aircrafts on ground by year end.

We want to thank our employees for the efforts carried out and commitment with the Company, during this quarter. During the second quarter, our operating income amounted to $6.5 million, representing an operating margin of 0.3%. This result includes the impact of the mentioned one-off events, the strike in Chile and in Brazil, both of them totaling an impact of $38 million in the quarter.

The Company continued relentlessly with its efficiency plan, offsetting inflationary costs. We reduce headcount by 3.9% versus the second quarter 2017 and continued to see the benefits of the higher volume of operation with fewer aircraft. In addition, we are no longer experiencing the high amounts of redelivery expenses as in the previous two years. During the quarter, we also completed the integration of our reservation systems and have now a single reservation platform across all of our operations. This will help us to better serve the needs of our passengers, as well as additional cost savings for LATAM.

Total operating expenses ex-fuel decreased 2.9% and cost per ASK ex-fuel improved by 7.2%. Fuel cost increased 34% in the quarter. Taking into account the reduction in cost ex-fuel and the increase in fuel prices, total operating expenses increased by 5.6%. LATAM is reducing fleet commitments for 2018 by almost 30% as compared to what was previously announced. Due to market conditions and industrial delays, we are postponing the arrivals of aircraft, resulting in total fleet commitments for 2018 of $500 million instead of the $700 million originally announced. You should not be expecting any cash out for this investment all will be sale and leaseback. Finally, as we are incorporating to our estimates higher fuel prices, weaker currencies in the region and the negative impact of the strikes in Chile and in Brazil, we are updating our guidance for operating margin of 2018 to range between 6.5% and 8%.

Turning to Slide 3, you will find the summary of our income statement. Total revenues of the Company increased by 3.7% in the second quarter to $2.4 billion. The improvement has been driven by a recovery in both the passenger and the cargo segment. On the passenger side, we were able to increase total yields by 1.7%, while increasing capacity by 4.6% during the quarter. And despite the strikes and the minor disruption due to the migration of the passenger service system in our operations in Brazil, total passenger revenues increased 3.6% year-over-year in the second quarter.

We continue to see a good performance in the international segment. This is a result of a strong demand from the Spanish speaking countries, while we started to see more pressure in the long haul operations from Brazil, especially in those to the U.S. due to higher industrial capacity. In Brazil domestic operations, we have been seeing good passenger demand before the trucker strike and after that, it took until July before we started to see a mild recovery again. Regarding the Spanish speaking countries, we are happy with the results of our branded fare strategy, which we believe is the correct approach to competitors. Our load factors in the domestic Spanish speaking countries increased by almost 1 point in the quarter and passengers carried by 3% year-over-year despite the strike in Chile.

On the side of cargo, our revenues increased by almost 17% in line with the previous quarter and other revenues fell 21%, mainly as a result of lower revenues from the frequent flyer program in the field and the implementation of IFRS15 since the beginning of 2018. Our cost increased by 5.6% compared to the second quarter and this increase is mainly explained by $175 million of higher fuel costs. Excluding fuel, total costs have declined by 2.9% and cost per ASK declined 7.2% as we see the results of the efficiency initiatives implemented in the last quarter. Consequently, our operating income for the quarter amounted to $6 million. Excluding the $38 million negative impact from the strikes, we would have reached an operating margin of 1.9% this second quarter, very similar to last year's second quarter but with much higher fuel prices.

The non-operating result amounted to $126 million loss in the second quarter compared to $144 million loss in the second quarter 2017. Due to the Brazilian real depreciation, we have a foreign exchange loss of $79 million. Despite the interest rates increase, our net interest expense decreased by $5 million. The foreign exchange loss was offset by the sale of Andos Airport services, a former subsidiary of LATAM related to the ground handling operations in Chile, which generated $22 million gain. In this line, yesterday, we announced the outsourcing of our airport services of ground handling at the airports of Guarulhos in Sao Paulo and Galeao in Rio de Janeiro, in line with the previous outsourcing of ground handling services in Ecuador and in Chile in the past quarters. This will help us achieve more operating efficiencies in the following quarters. With that the net loss was $140 million in the quarter. If we take a look at the first half figures on the right hand side, combining the solid first quarter with the challenging second quarter, our operating margin is 0.4 percentage points higher than the 4.2% from the first half of 2017.

Despite the $300 million increase in fuel cost, the impact of the strike during the second quarter and the engine impact in 2018 that we're suffering due to the Rolls-Royce engine situation. Net loss in the first half of 2018 was lower than in the first half 2017. LATAM recorded net loss of $20 million in the first semester as compared with a net loss of $72 million in the same period of 2017 despite the negative impact of the $78 million foreign exchange loss in 2018. Finally, for the first half of 2018, LATAM generated $400 million cash flow after investments, an improvement of the $300 million generated in the same period of 2017.

With that, I turn the call to Andrés Del Valle for further details.

Andrés Del Valle

Thank you, Ramiro and good morning everyone. Please turn to Slide number 4 and let’s begin talking about the revenue environment during the quarter. As Ramiro mentioned, the second quarter results were mainly affected by two strikes and the availability of approximately 50% of our Boeing 787 fleet. Despite these one-off events, both passenger and cargo segments continued to show capacity increases on a year-over-year basis. If we look at the international operations representing 57% of the total capacity, our capacity grew by 5.2% this quarter and traffic grew by 1.8%, resulting in a load factor decline of 2.9 percentage points to 84%.

Revenues per ASK, which was $0.061, increased by 4.3% versus last year driven mainly by international growth from the Spanish speaking countries. If you look at our point of sales, we noticed that revenues generated in U.S. and the Europe accounted for 18% of our total revenues in second quarter 2018 compared with the 15% in the same period of 2017.

Now, looking at domestic Brazil operations which represent 27% of our total ASKs, total capacity increased by 6.1%, mainly at our Sao Paulo hub. When we look at the load factor, which reached 77% out of 2.7 percentage points decline was generated by minor disruptions caused by the migration of the passenger service system in our Brazilian operations and the strike in Brazil. Furthermore, we had 0.5% decline in revenue per ASK in local currency while measured in U.S. dollars terms, revenue per ASK declined 9.7% to $0.056.

If we look at the Spanish speaking countries’ domestic operations, which altogether represent 16% of our total passenger capacity, capacity remained flat maybe due to the effect of the strike in Chile offsetting the consolidated capacity growth in rest of the countries. Traffic grew 1.1% resulting in 0.9 percentage points increase of the load factor to 80%. And then revenues per ASK decreased 3.5% to $0.07 in part due to the depreciation of the Argentina peso and the strike in Chile. As a result, our overall passenger capacity grew by 4.6% year-over-year this quarter. Revenues per ASK declined 1% year-over-year with our yields improving 1.7% and load factor decreasing 2.2 percentage points.

If you look at the cargo side, we have increased our capacity by 7.5% during the quarter and increased load factor by 1 percentage points to 55%. This quarter we continue to see an improvement in unit revenues with revenue per ATK going up by 8.7% as compared to last year $0.188, driven by a recovery in both imports, mainly to Brazil and Chile from North America and Europe and also export market, especially from North America and Asia.

Please turn to Slide number 5. During the past years, we have been working very hard adjusting our cost structure we are now an airline that flies more and carries more passenger and cargo with fewer employees and we’ve shown at the top of the slide. We see that our overall cost increased by 5.6% year-over-year to $2.3 billion. The increase is mainly explained by $175 million of high fuel expenses, resulting from an almost [36%] increase on the average price per gallon excluding hedge compared to last year’s second quarter. Excluding fuel cost, our total cost would have declined by 2.9%. Cost associated with wages and benefits decreased 3.7% year-over-year, mainly driven by a reduction of 3.9% in the average headcount of the quarter as you can see at the chart at the top of the slide.

Regarding freight costs which includes aircraft rentals, depreciation, and amortization and maintenance expenses, those were down by 6.2% year-over-year in the quarter, explained by lower aircraft rental expenses as a result of reduction of six aircraft under operating leases during the quarter and lower re-delivery cost as the Company only returned one aircraft in the second quarter, while in the same period of last year seven aircrafts were returned.

Lastly, the other cost line on this slide was relatively stable decreasing by 0.1% at a carried volume of operations in both passenger and cargo operation, as well as cost pressure from compensation related to strikes offset the result of our efficiency initiatives. We can see now that LATAM is flying more with fewer aircraft achieving a cost per ASK ex-fuel reductions. In fact cost per ASK increased by 0.9% year-over-year, while the cost per ASK ex-fuel decreased by 7.2% year-over-year.

Please turn to Slide number 6, regarding our financial metrics shown on this slide. Total gross debt was down by $389 million for the quarter to $7.5 million compared to December 2017, reaching a leverage rate of above 4.4 times. We continue to benefit from a very good liquidity position with $1.2 billion of cash on hand plus $600 million of a revolving credit facility, which has been increased by $150 million in the second quarter to $600 million and has been extended until the year 2022. The RCF is totally undrawn as of today. With this, LATAM’s liquidity position reached 70% of last 12 months’ revenues. On same slide if you look at the debt maturity profile shown at bottom of the slide, it shows a remainder of around $500 million to pay down in 2018 and less than $900 million for 2019. While for 2020, we have $1.5 billion due to the upcoming maturity of the LATAM bonds $500 million unsecured in 2020.

Please turn to Slide number 7. Looking at the fleet plan, we can observe here that the changes that Ramiro mentioned at the beginning of the presentation. We have further adjusted our fleet commitments for 2018 and we are now expecting to end the year with 312 aircrafts, six aircraft less than in the previous quarters’ plan with fleet expense totaling $507 million. As a result of these recent movements, our fleet commitments for 2019 will now amount to $1.4 billion, which will result in an operating fleet size of 320 aircraft for less than in the previous fleet plan. We will evaluate the options we have at the cross current commitments for 2019 are still high for growth plans for the next year.

It is most likely that for 2018 all the planes that we will receive will be under the lease contracts and hence no CapEx related to the fleet in 2018. And for the next year, for 2019, we will evaluate the different options that we have currently at hand. It should be mentioned that the $1.4 billion in fleet commitments in 2019, almost $0.5 billion have been already financed. This cautious view allowed us to continue improving our cash flow at investment as we can see on the next slide. We compare here last 12 months from June ’17 through June ’18. This is mostly driven by higher EBIT margin for the last 12 months of 7.1%.

We remain focused in the leverage process at the Company taking a disciplined approach toward our investments. This does not mean that we will stop our investments. In fact, we’re working in a very important project to upgrade the cabins of most of the aircraft in our fleet as you will see on the next slide.

On Slide number 9, we’re showing that in the next months we will start with the strategic project that touches almost two-thirds of our total fleet, both narrow and wide-body aircraft in which our passengers will experience an industry-leading on-board experience and as to better serve each passenger with options, flexibility and personalization. The total investment of this project is around $40 million, which includes a new premium business seats, a revamped economy cabin, improved comfort and a state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system for the wide-body aircraft.

Speaking of the narrow-body fleet, the new seats will also be more comfortable and will be segmented in the sections with different levels of space with option for more budget conscious passengers, as well as greater number of seats with increased legroom to choose from. We will keep investing in our passengers believe that this transformation of our on-board experience will not only help strengthen loyalty with our existing passengers but also attract new customers.

Please turn to Slide number 10. Our network is one of the things that make us most important airline in the region and we are committed to maintaining a network leadership. During July, we launched two new destinations from our Sao Paulo Guarulhos hub, Sao Paulo Sebastian and Sao Paulo to Los Vegas. With these two additional destinations, now we’ll fly directly into six cities in the U.S. from our hubs.

In addition, we announced that from 2019, LATAM will start operation to Munich, Germany becoming the ninth destination in Europe. These new destinations as well as new routes, such as Santiago Cusco and Santiago Portalegre will continue to strengthen our existing network. It is also important to mention that in May President Temer approved the Open Skies agreement between Brazil and the U.S., another important step towards the implementation of LATAM’s joint business agreement with American Airlines and IAG. Now we are only awaiting authorization from the Chilean Antitrust Agency and the Department of Transportation in the U.S.

Please turn to Slide 11. Regarding fuel and FX hedging portfolio from second quarter of 2018, we have hedged approximately 45% of the estimated fuel consumption, recording $10 million of fuel hedging gain compared to the $10 million loss recorded in last year’s third quarter. In the third quarter 2018, we have about 44% of the estimated fuel consumption hedged, while for the fourth quarter that percentage is 51%. And looking into 2019, the first and the second quarter have 30% and 22% of the estimated consumption already hedged respectively. Regarding the BRL hedged due to second quarter 2018, we recognized $6 million gain related to foreign currency contracts compared to a neutral result in the second quarter in 2017. We have hedged $100 million for each of the quarters of the second half of 2018.

Lastly, please move to Slide number 12. As Ramiro mentioned before, we are revising our guidance for operating margin and capacity growth in 2018. We are now incorporating the current high fuel prices, weaker currencies and the impact of the strikes in our projections. Now, we are estimating $85 a barrel for the full year, $73 in the previous guidance and the BRL of 3.71 for the full year, 3.31 in our previous guidance. We’re expecting total capacity to grow between 4% and 6% this year, down from a range between 5% and 7%. This breaks down in 5% to 7% for the international segment, which incorporated currently high fuel prices. For the rest of Brazil, we are not changing our capacity growth range from 2% to 4% with the growth result mainly at our Gaurolus hub.

For Spanish speaking countries, we reduced our expected growth for the year to range between 4% and 6%. We’re not changing our starting in Spanish speaking countries and are incorporating the effects of the strike in Chile in our projections. We have also maintained the cargo capacity guidance to increase between 1% and 3% in 2018. With all of this, we expect our operating margin to be between 6.5% and to 8% this year, down from the range 7.5% to 9.5% as previously guided.

With this, this concludes our presentation. We will be happy to open the line for questions. Thank you.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Thanks for the questions. As you look at the current macro backdrop, the current macro scenario right now. Are there any segments of your business that are fully offsetting higher fuel? And I wonder if you could comment, which segment of your business was the largest contributor to your moderated guidance outlook?

Roberto Alvo

So yes, we have as we see our different groupings we see very different situations today. Most concerning today is Argentinian demand, basically because of the devaluations. We are seeing better demand trends in Spanish speaking to the U.S. and Europe where we are being able to drive up to the tune of fuel prices. And the places that are most challenging today is basically to the Caribbean, because of high sourcing of demand from Argentina. And we’re also seeing challenges between Brazil and the U.S., particularly because of significant increase in capacity from different players in the last few months. So, we see demand relatively stable and solid in both Europe, the U.S. and the Pacific side of Spanish speaking, we are more concerned today with respect to Argentina and to some extent in Brazil.

Andrés Del Valle

And maybe complementing that Duane just to add that the cargo segment is the one that is offsetting fuel completely…

Duane Pfennigwerth

I wonder -- I know you’ve been reluctant to do this in the past. Would you be able to size the magnitude of the impact, either to RASM or operating income from Argentina specifically?

Roberto Alvo

No, we don’t do it and it’s very difficult to forecast also given the political situation in the country today. I think that what you need to have in mind is approximately 11% of our revenues today are created in Argentina -- sourced from Argentina.

Duane Pfennigwerth

And then just my last question, with respect to the flattish yields you saw in local currency in Brazil domestic in the second quarter. Obviously, some non-recurring demand impacts there. How would you characterize the pricing in competitive environment right now through July and August in Brazil domestic? Thanks for taking the questions.

Roberto Alvo

May and June were hard months, we saw a significant impact from the strike and it happened more or less of the same time that we changed our PSS system. And we believe there was non-minor impact basically in load factor due to the change in the reservation system in the second half of the second quarter. We are seeing a better demand environment in July and in August. Industrial revenues we believe are increasing in real terms all-in-all. And despite of the political uncertainty in Brazil today domestic Brazil looks relatively healthy where we had a couple of rough months particularly in the second half of the second quarter.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Any impacts competitively as you see some of these fleet up gauging et cetera from some of your competitors?

Roberto Alvo

Nothing that we can be material…

Savi Syth

Just on the cost execution which is very good. I wonder if you could break out how much of the 7% decline in non-fuel unit costs, how much of that was driven by FX versus how much of it was core improvement that we can expect to continue regardless of what FX does?

Ramiro Alfonsín

The major part was not driven by FX, its more utilization and productivity. I would say that excluding FX devaluation of the currencies, the improvement instead of been 7.2 is roughly 4.5. So I would say two-third is an improvement of efficiencies and the one third more or less is FX driven.

Savi Syth

And then from the financial target side, I was wondering if you could give a revised view on how you’re thinking about what level of cash you want to maintain and then any coverage ratios. Just how you’re thinking about the balance sheet as you continue to do work in adjusting cash flows here?

Andrés Del Valle

If you look at liquidity, of course, second quarter is the lowest quarter of the year because of the seasonality. But going forward, we expect to maintain up to 19%, 20% of revenues, including the RCF. As we detailed, the RCF has been upsized to $60 million. So that’s a level of cash that we feel it’s adequate for the Company looking at the upcoming maturities. With respect of deleveraging, we are now at the 4.4 times leverage and looking at the revised margin for the year, which has been revised downward to 6.5% to 8%. At the beginning of the year, we thought that the end of year would bring it very low for us in terms of adjusted net debt to leverage now it’d be roughly at this same level that you’re seeing today. But going forward, of course, the Company continues to deleverage as margins continue to expand.

Savi Syth

Is there a level that you’re comfortable with or that you definitely want to get below, or should we think about that coverage ratio?

Andrés Del Valle

The coverage ratio, we definitely would like to be below 4 times for sure. But as I said that this is not happening this year but going forward, we definitely love to see that level below 4 times.

Savi Syth

And then just one last question to follow up on Duane's line of questioning, just on the Brazil, U.S. side, I guessing that's where the greatest weakness is on international. I’m wondering if you’re -- what you’re seeing -- it seems like you’re seeing capacity being adjusted in the industry. As you look forward, are you feeling better about the outlook there, or do you expect -- continue to see pressure on that front?

Roberto Alvo

So, yes we have seen a few capacity decreases from other players in the last few weeks. If you measure demand in real terms, we believe that the industry is growing. However, when you measure demand in dollar terms because of the valuation in the industry is decreasing, we think that there is still some pressure in revenue for ASK, particularly in Brazil, U.S. and the capacity we believe is not still at the level we can feel that fuel can be passed on -- higher fuel prices can be passed on yet.

Josh Milberg

I was hoping you could provide a little more perspective on the evolution of your domestic Spanish speaking -- the domestic Spanish speaking portion of your business. It obviously didn't hold up as well as international. And just wanted to get a little more granularity on what you’re seeing in the different countries. And also if you could just comment on how you’re seeing the evolution of competition from low cost players? I know you just mentioned that Argentina has been a source of some weakness.

Andrés Del Valle

So we’re very happy with the model that we’ve launched almost two years ago with branded fares in Spanish speaking countries. We believe that’s the right strategy to compete against low cost carriers and competition in general in the region. Our results we believe are of course impacted because of the strike in Chile, which was very costly in the second quarter. Otherwise the results are in line with our expectations. We keep load factors at a healthy level. And when you see public information on load factors or low cost competitors in the region, they are several points below us and we believe that’s a key metric of low cost carrier performance everywhere and particularly in the region. So we believe that our strategy is right one and we actively and very intensely compete, particularly in Chile today and in Columbia where also we have an important low cost carrier.

With respect to Argentina, I think it's important to point out that the devaluation has had a more significant impact in international routes rather than domestic routes. There was a change in regulation in Argentina a couple of months ago where the bottom of the band was liberated for tickets that are purchased with more than 30 days advance notice. We are implementing our branded fares model in Argentina at the end of this quarter beginning of next quarter, and we’ll be in a much better position to use our strategy today with the regulation of the Argentine market. So weakness today is more related to international business because of course the regulation makes cost in pesos to travel abroad higher. The increase in demand we’ve seen with the exclusion of the band is healthy, and we’ve been able to capture we believe a significant portion of the new demand with lower pricing because of no existence of the band in Argentina.

Ramiro Alvo

I would like to complement that on page four you can see that on Spanish speaking countries our load factors, despite the strike, have increased by 1 percentage point. And the reduction in graph that you’re seeing there is all attributed to the devaluation of the currencies. So when you look this in local currencies, you’re seeing an improvement in RASK.

Josh Milberg

And then my second question was just on the fleet commitments. I mean you did have a very important reduction for 2018 but your figure for 2019 came up significantly, so it offset part of the reduction this year. And I was just hoping you could talk a little more about your strategy going into 2019. I mean do you see a scenario in which the 2019 figure get scaled back as well?

Ramiro Alvo

Yes, I think that’s very probable. We’re increasing the utilization of our aircrafts that we have seen in quarter two and this is allowing us to grow with fewer aircrafts. And we believe that we can further optimize utilization going forward in 2019. So maybe you will see a reduction of these fleet commitments for 2019 going onwards.

Josh Milberg

And then could you -- if you could just -- semi related question is. If you could just gives us a sense of what your non-fleet CapEx might be for your 2018-2019 as well? Just give us a sense of what the magnitude of that could be for the two years.

Ramiro Alfonsín

Non-fleet CapEx for this year is expected to be roughly $650 million. And this includes the connectivity plan we’re connecting airplanes with Wi-Fi in Brazil and the initial investment in the cabins that were percentage today the $400 million. So for 2019, you should be expecting roughly, I would say, $700 million and then from ’20 onwards, it will be reducing since most of the cabin investments would have been made.

Mike Lindenberg

Just a couple of here. I thought it was interesting that you gave us the changes in the point of sale from Latin America, or your international around to Europe and U.S., you indicated that it’s 18% versus 15% a year ago. Is that all currency driven or are you actually seeing better demand strength coming out of the U.S. and Europe, down to South America? And/or is there any marketing initiatives that you put in place to try to improve the point of sale balance?

Roberto Alvo

I think one of the advantages we have is the diversification of point of sale that the Company has to do its network. We have been, in particular, increasing our sales and we’ve done this on purpose in markets that we’ve seen more healthy as a way of counter-balancing decreasing the demand in particular in Argentina and to some extent in Brazil. So this is very much on purpose what we’re doing. And we are trying to gain market share on those points of sales by changing our little bit of our strategy.

Mike Lindenberg

And then second question with respect to your joint business agreement that is pending with IAG, so with British Airways and Iberia. Just so I’m clear, you do not need an Open Skies agreement between Brazil and the rest of the South America and Europe for that to proceed. Is that correct?

Roberto Alvo

That’s correct. The European Union doesn’t require Open Skies. We gained approval already from every jurisdiction in South America, and we’re waiting only for the approval in Chile. And the European Union has not investigated our presentation. So we’re basically at this point in time only waiting for the Anti Trust Court ruling in Chile.

Mike Lindenberg

And then just one last question on Argentina. Can you just walk through on this, the change to the fare structure, I believe, there’s some restrictions, like in order to take advantage of the lower bands, or to get to lower fares. I think that the tickets require some pretty significant advanced purchase restrictions. Can you just run through what those are? And as a corollary to this question, we have this new fare structure coming into place as we have a lot of new entrants moving into Argentina. Just from where I it, I would suspect that over time there is probably going to be some rationalization at the market, and it may happen sooner than we actually think. Is that the right assessment of how the situation could play out? Thank you.

Roberto Alvo

So there is basically two changes in the regulation for fares in domestic, one is that the ceiling, the floor of the ban has been removed but only for tickets that are purchased with more than 30 days than the time of flight. And the second peculiarity if you want is that those tickets need to be round trip, you cannot sell one way tickets with more than 30 days advance. So those are the -- that doesn’t change. In the past, you had a floor for all the advanced for all the time. So, it’s interesting because on day 30 you have one fair and on day 29 then you have again the floor of the band instituted. So that’s the change and it started on September 1st. We are implementing our branded sales in Argentina at the end of the quarter and we will also be implementing our branded first model in regional route, so this is international within South America in the beginning of the fourth quarter.

It’s very fluid today in Argentina and of course we do not give opinion on our competition. But the situation in domestic Argentina with the devaluation and the fuel price I think is challenging for everybody who plays in a market including the flat curve.

Stephen Trent

Just two follow-ups from me if I may, the first just to I guess follow-up on Savi’s question. When we think about medium to longer term, I am looking at your cash and equivalents versus your debt maturities. At this point, is it fair to say that you don’t anticipate having to do any meaningful capital raisings between now and 2020?

Andrés Del Valle

I think 2019 is a quite year in terms of debt maturities below [$900 million], so the next refinancing exercise would be with respect of the LATAM 2020 and that’s in June 2020. So of course we’re always evaluating different options, but nothing I think important should be I think done at this point in time.

Stephen Trent

And actually just one other quick follow-up, I think in your exchange with Duane earlier, you were mentioning that Argentina drives roughly 11% of your revenue. And I just wanted to make sure I understood that correctly.

Andrés Del Valle

Yes, that’s correct. Point of sale Argentina is approximately 11% of earnings.

Stephen Trent

So when I look at your capacity graph only 16% coming from Spanish speaking countries domestic that obviously only counts domestic and not international from those markets and sorry for the dumb question just wanted to make sure…

Andrés Del Valle

So 11% is both domestic and international. Approximately 35% of that 11% is international, the rest is domestic. We currently have approximately 33 daily flights -- 33 international daily flights to Argentina.

