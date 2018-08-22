My Facebook Price Target: $241

Facebook Deserved a Correction, Just Not This Big of One

Facebook's stock had lost $150 billion in value after its Q2 earnings report. All in all, the quarterly report wasn't bad, it was the operating margin guidance and revenue deceleration guidance that sent shares plunging.

FB data by YCharts

Revenues missed estimates by $130 million, while EPS beat estimates at $1.74 vs. targets of $1.72. DAUs also missed estimates by 20 million. They guided for mid-30% operating margins in the long term. While those operating margins are much lower than their current operating margins, I believe that management is sandbagging estimates, as the rise in operating expenses is attributable to security costs. These costs will grow, but not at the rate of future revenue growth. I will get to the growth narrative at Facebook in a second, but let's look at the quarter itself first. A key disappointment was the DAU count that missed by 20 million. Every market that Facebook operates in outside of Europe grew its user base or was flat sequentially. Facebook's user growth did decelerate, but that is reasonable, as the law of large numbers dictates that eventually growth will decelerate as the user numbers just get too large. However, the key here was that the market where Facebook lost users was Europe, as GDPR hit their user numbers there. Another key reason for the weak revenue and revenue guide was the cannibalization of the Newsfeed in favor of Stories, which will hurt short-term revenue and user trends. But in the long term, Stories is the future of ads on Facebook. As the following chart shows, DAUs grew in every market except Europe. So while GDPR wasn't fully rolled out this quarter, user loss will be a short-term trend for Facebook in Europe as regulation won't meaningfully impact the total user count on Facebook in the long term.

(Source: Facebook Q2 Earnings Slides)

Compared to Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook's total user count was flat sequentially in North America. With Snapchat and Twitter, they both lost 1 million users in North America, showing more direct platform-based issues compared to Facebook's short-term regulatory issues. As such, there is nothing fundamentally wrong with the Facebook platform that is driving users away, just short-term regulatory problems. That is why Facebook gained 25 million new users in the ROW (rest of world) and Asia-Pacific regions. It is also good to point out that Facebook still holds about an hour of a user's day on the platform, with Instagram at 53 minutes and Snapchat at just above 30 minutes. So total app engagement is still strong at Facebook.

Where OpEx Will Be Allocated

I believe that Facebook's OpEx growth will indeed be intense, but the majority of it will be from platform security, as Facebook invests in cleaning up its platform and preventing meddling in elections. However, if Facebook can prove to Wall Street and the public that Facebook can prevent third-part meddling in the mid-term elections, operating cost intensity will die off, as regulatory scrutiny decreases. The reason I believe operating margins won't decrease to the levels that management has guided is the fact that revenue growth will exceed OpEx growth, as Instagram and other products bolster sales. The other key cost generator in my opinion will be content costs related to Facebook Watch, as Facebook ramps up their content portfolio in the years to come. Right now, Facebook has acquired talent like Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady to produce content for Facebook. Increased OpEx intensity will be generated by Facebook's increase in content spend for the Watch platform. Some analysts expect Facebook Watch to generate over billions in annual revenue by 2020-2021. As such, it is imperative that Facebook invests in content so that they can have better access to this revenue opportunity.

The reasons for my optimism regarding operating margins is a combination of two factors. The first is my belief that Facebook is sandbagging on its operating margin guidance as it doesn't want to take chances with unknowns like regulation or weakness in the overall internet advertising market. The second factor is that some of the OpEx within platform security is fixed, and isn't linear in relation to the total size of the user base. As such, operating cost intensity won't be as high while overall revenue growth ramps. This revenue growth will ramp via avenues like Instagram, WhatsApp/Messenger, and Facebook Watch. I will talk about all of these components of Facebook's business later in the article.

In terms of privacy, this has always been a sore spot for Facebook's business. I seriously doubt that Facebook would move heaven and earth to change their business model to favor their users wanting more privacy.

Facebook Is Still a Growth Stock

There is no doubt in my mind that despite the recent headwinds of European data regulation, Facebook has many growth components to their business that will allow them to generate future revenue growth.

The most lucrative part of Facebook's future growth is Instagram, in my opinion. Right now, Instagram has 1 billion MAUs, up from just 800M users in September of last year. Since September their user base has grown by 25%. Here is a chart from TechCrunch with regards to Instagram's overall user numbers since inception.

(source: TechCrunch)

User growth has only accelerated ever since Instagram added Stories to their platform, copying Snapchat. Here is another graphic showing Instagram Stories vs. Snapchat.

(source: BTIG)

Instagram's growth only continues, and while Snapchat is slightly younger than Instagram, Instagram has a lock on the millennials, which are the most valuable generation in terms of current advertising dollars. When advertisers look to pick a platform to advertise on, odds are they are going to pick Instagram over Snapchat as Snapchat's user base is fickle and contracting, while Instagram's user base is sticky and quickly growing. Instagram is already a giant at 1 billion MAUs. As this number quickly grows, so will ARPU. Ad products like Stories and augmented reality sponsored filters will help bolster future revenue growth and "stop the bleeding" in terms of Facebook's overall operating margins.

Eventually, Instagram could reach the size and scale of Facebook. With their lock on millennials, I wouldn't be surprised if Instagram generates ARPU near or at the levels of Facebook within the next few years. Another interesting thing I would like to point out is that when Snapchat pours hundreds of millions of dollars into R&D, creating features that users love thus growing the overall user base, Facebook can easily copy and implement these features into Instagram, allowing for them to make money off of Snapchat's innovation without having to put up the capital. Not to mention, Snapchat doesn't have any of this "innovation" patented or legally protected. As such, Snap invests in new products that Instagram can easily copy to grow the Instagram user base and ARPU. This is and will continue to be a recurring theme at Instagram. So until Snapchat can create a moat around its platform, there is no way that Instagram will lose its dominant position among millennials, and potentially infiltrate Snap's Generation Z user base. As the above chart from BTIG shows, the size of Instagram Stories overall user base has surpassed the user base of Snapchat entirely.

The next avenue of growth at Facebook is Facebook Watch. Right now, Morgan Stanley estimates that Facebook will make $565 million in revenue off of Watch, on $400 million in spending, with half of that spending used to produce original content. While $200 million in annual content spend is nothing compared to the content production budgets of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), these costs will grow over time as Facebook pushes into video advertising further with Watch. A key differentiator of Facebook Watch is that the original content is free, whereas Netflix and Amazon Prime Video cost money (Amazon Prime subscription and Netflix subscription).

If Facebook can produce free original content on the platform, it has an economic moat in terms of luring in consumers. And this content is high quality, with talent like Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo having production agreements with Facebook. If Facebook is able to create free and high quality content on Facebook Watch, they can eat into the revenue streams of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Right now, Morgan Stanley estimates that users will spend about 20 minutes per day on the Facebook Watch tab, compared to YouTube's 40 minutes, Netflix's 125 minutes, and traditional TV's 260 minutes. Right now, traditional TV's engagement is starting to fall, while YouTube and Netflix are picking up the slack. Morgan Stanley is saying that if Facebook users only spend 7 minutes on the app, they will break even on their $200 million content investment. I expect rapid growth in Facebook's content spend, with it reaching $600 million in 2019, $1.5 billion in 2020, $2 billion in 2021, and $3 billion in 2022. Right now, Facebook has only 9 original shows, but as Facebook expands its content portfolio, users will spend more time on Watch, allowing for more revenue to flow into the Facebook Watch business.

(source: Facebook Watch)

Assuming revenue increases by 12X, below the cost growth of 14X, Facebook's 2022 revenue on Watch will be $6.78 billion compared to content production costs of $2.8 billion, and other hosting like costs of $800 million. Facebook's profit from Watch will be $3.18 billion. And while that may only be about $1.10/share in earnings, Gary Vaynerchuck, venture capitalist, makes a great point about how traditional/legacy television ads are pulling in $80 billion in content and content production that are generating low or no ROI for advertisers. When these advertisers inevitably switch to internet advertising, a whole new wave of revenue growth and higher ad premiums will come in, bolstering long-term revenue growth at high margins. The bottom line with Facebook Watch is that it is a fast growing segment of Facebook's overall business that will generate a lot of revenue and decent profits for the company going forward.

Finally, there are the WhatsApp/Facebook Messenger apps. WhatsApp has 1.5 billion users, and Facebook Messenger has 1.3 billion users. Facebook is making strides in monetization of both apps. For example, WhatsApp is implementing its own version of Stories called WhatsApp Status. WhatsApp Status has 450 million DAUs yet to be meaningfully monetized, while Facebook Messenger is adding the ability for users to track their financial data and look into their credit via notifications from the app. Overall, monetization of the messaging apps is making progress, but ARPU will never reach the scale of Facebook or Instagram. But if Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp can deliver $3 per user in revenue annually, WhatsApp/Messenger could generate over $8 billion in annual revenue. Obviously, messaging apps are much more difficult to monetize than Facebook or Instagram, but they could eventually generate some meaningful revenue. But they will have to embed some kind of exclusive service on WhatsApp in order to monetize it effectively. One service that Facebook is looking in to, is payments via WhatsApp. This would be a P2P payment system integrated with the overall app where WhatsApp would take a fee to allow for the theoretically simple and fluid money transfer. As such, one must not discount the potential revenue effect WhatsApp/Facebook Messenger could have on the overall business.

(source: Medium)

Valuation

In order to value Facebook, I use DCF to discount forward cash flows back to present value. My discount rate (WACC) is 9.5%, and my model goes out five years to FY2022. Here is my model:

(source: My estimates)

My model assumes a terminal growth rate of 3%. Using this model, enterprise value comes out at $663,380.57 million. In order to work back from enterprise value to market cap, you have to add the cash pile and subtract the debt load. Facebook has total cash of $42,320 million, and debt of $10,910 million. This brings me to a fair market cap of $694,790.57 million. On 2,887 million shares, Facebook's fair value is $240.66. That brings me to my price target of $241, representing ~38% upside.

Risks

There are some risks with being long Facebook's stock, but I believe they are minimal. The first is regulation. I believe that regulation, if existent, will be minimal. All across the world, advertisers are heavily reliant on Facebook and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for their advertising campaigns. Regulating Facebook and Google could hurt small businesses' ability to help target consumers, leading to lower sales. Regulators don't want that. So any regulation that comes after Facebook and Google will be minimal, and will not hurt the monetization of Facebook or the user growth in the long term. The other main risk is competition in internet advertising. While Facebook and Google have a majority market share in internet advertising, competition is heating up. Amazon and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are the two big companies that are heading into internet advertising. Smaller firms like Twitter and Snap are also looking to take a piece of the pie. However, nobody has the same amount of reach as Facebook and Google do, not to mention that Facebook and Google are much more effective at targeting their respective user bases for advertisements. Additionally, another key risk with Facebook is that it is a one-trick pony with internet advertisements. If the overall market trends down, Facebook's revenue will as well. With Alphabet, however, they have other businesses like their Google Cloud Platform that could help offset losses in advertising.

Conclusion

Facebook's stock trades at a value multiple while still being a growth stock. While I do believe that Facebook deserved a haircut after missing targets, the long-term fair value is much higher than where the stock trades. Overall, Facebook is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long FB, GOOG, and AAPL via calls. I am short SNAP via puts. I am not a financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please do your own due diligence.