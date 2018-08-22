Dropbox, Inc: How To Play The Lockup Expiration

DBX Lockup Expiration

Event view: Abnormal sell-side makes a decline likely, but uncertain

DropBox, Inc. is approaching its first lockup expiration on 09/21/2018. Lockup expiration is a contractual restriction that prohibits venture capital and other major investors from selling their shares and typically lasts between 90-180 days. These events are often associated with a 1-3% drop in share prices, however, these events have also resulted in rapid share price appreciation. The direction of said price movements can be attributed to a specific few statical measures and external factors. In order to further understand the factors to consider as DBX approaches this date, we will examine how several similar major IPOs of the past decade on the day of their lockup expiration.

Below is a table demonstrating the performance of nine major technology IPOs on the day they reached lockup expiration. The term delta is used to refer to change. In these instances, I am using the closing price at the at the end of trading the day before lockup expiration as the base. The return measures are defined as follows:

Price change between prior day close and close on the day of lockup.

Price change between prior day close and open on the day of lockup.

Price change between prior day close and low on the day of lockup.

Price change between prior day close and high on the day of lockup.

Daily price values from Yahoo!Finance, historical short interest from YCharts. (Securities: SNAP, TWTR, FB, MTCH, P, YELP, GRUB, SQ, BOX)

Key theme/metrics: volume, short interest, intraday price delta

The results of my analysis of recent lockup expiration events are demonstrated in the above table. Trading opened an average of -3.36% off of prior day closing prices. Daily lows and highs average -5.11% and +3.89% from the prior day close respectively, showing an average range of 8.99%. Daily volume increased an average of 501.11% from the average of the prior 30 trading days, and 397.84% from the prior session. Securities that reported a high ratio of shares short to current float demonstrated a tendency to close positive or flat. The dataset showed the current return from "IPO" price was not a significant predictor of performance at lockup.

Abnormalities and external factors: BOX short interest and insider selling

YELP data by YCharts

Short interest can be a bullish signal leading up to lockup expiration. The average -5.11% lower delta from the prior session can lead to profit-taking in the form of coverage which can counter the high sell-side pressure or even initiate a bullish reversal. A notable example of this is YELP which saw shares soar over 20% at the close of trading on its lockup expiration. This, however, is not a perfect indicator of performance at expiration as indicated by BOX which closed 2.52% down from the previous session, despite having a high number of shares short over shares float.

Facebook (FB) is another security that experienced a reversal on lockup expiration. CNBC attributed this movement to institutions waiting for the lockup as an entry point in order to wait out downside risk, which lead to a large volume of bulk purchases. Insider confidence could have also been a factor as "CEO", Mark Zuckerberg, pledged to abstain from selling his shares in the company until roughly a year after lockup. This tactic does not guarantee investor confidence, as demonstrated during the expiration of Snap, Inc. (SNAP). "CEO", Evan Spiegel, had pledged to hold his shares in the company, but a significant drop in equity prices was not averted.

Biggest event risks/issues investors face:

Long positions could see a significant immediate depreciation in the value.

could see a significant immediate depreciation in the value. Short positions could be severely impacted by a "Yelp effect" trend reversal if sufficient short interest and external market factors exist.

could be severely impacted by a "Yelp effect" trend reversal if sufficient short interest and external market factors exist. Volatility and an exponential influx in volume will reduce short-term market price efficiency.

DBX data by YCharts

Trade opportunity and potential entry point

The lockup expiration for DropBox (DBX) presents a short & potential long opportunity for traders and an entry point for bullish prospective investors.

The securities featured in my analysis opened an average of -3.36% from the prior session. Even YELP was not immune to this effect despite having a high short/float ratio, opening -4.11%. Traders may consider entering a short position insured with purchased calls with a buy order ~3% below the close of the previous day of trading.

Short interest information is not yet available, however, one could speculate it is high off the recent "COO" departure. If upon reporting, this figure is sufficiently high, bullish investors could profit by purchasing calls, or entering a long position shortly after opening- insured by a put purchase. Share prices are off 23.16% from the $35.23 consensus price objective, so this may be an attractive entry point for longs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR, MTCH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.