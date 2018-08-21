Boyd Gaming: Savvy Management Is This Company's Secret Sauce In Race To Consolidate Regional Space

“Management is doing things right, leadership is doing the right things…” Peter Drucker

As we have long noted on Seeking Alpha, the US regional gaming space is heading for consolidation. And the pace is picking up. You could almost look at it as a race now, with all the entries lined up at the starting gate. The multitude of operators big and small is a diverse panoply of gaming companies, each one embarked on a race to cross the finish line over the next several years as one of a handful of survivors in this very tricky space.

Why tricky? Simply because the high concentration of properties to be merged, acquired and spun off sits in a handful of states that are the product of opportunistic casino legalization by state legislators since the late eighties - not the result of corporate decisions as to where to go based on ideal demos.

The 1978 opening of the first legal casino outside of Nevada at Atlantic City was the initial disrupter that eventually created the regional casino scene. First with fig leaf river boats, then with tribal properties and eventually with states buried in debt, legalizing commercial casinos.

As a result, we have a polyglot concentration of regional casinos today in many places where the companies that own them might not otherwise be there. Ironically the majority of regional casinos are overly dependent on cross state border feeder markets. So we have had a beggar thy neighbor game played by participants. State politicians, watching their citizens drive over state lines to gamble, got agitated, took up the fight and legalized, setting up toe-to-toe cannibalizations across neighboring state lines.

As legal casinos proliferated into 40 states and supply caught up with, and in many areas, over-reached demand, we have experienced a resultant slowdown in growth to low single digits to flat, and in some areas, decline.

This is the palpable reality of the regional casino business today and the reason why we are seeing a rapid ramping up of mergers, acquisitions, and REIT spinoffs. The theory is simple: Expand viable properties, spin off marginal ones or losers into REITs, sell tangibly profitable ones. And above all, build national scale in order to spread costs and loyalty program membership to cross market over an ever expanding portfolio.

So the question for investors in the space now that the starter’s gun has fired and the racers out of the starting gate, who do you bet on?

Who will be one of the handful of operators that will survive? Total US based gaming win this year will be around $70bn. Of this around $28bn will be generated by tribal casinos. Statewide, Nevada, which of course, is the singular grand daddy of the sector, does about $11bn in total win. That leaves a core $31bn as a regional revenue base. Non-gaming revenue linked to that number varies widely due to racinos, which for the most part have no rooms and limited amenities and are de-facto slot parlors. There also are many full-scale integrated resorts. But allowing for these variables we believe $7bn is a reasonable number, bringing the total US regional annual revenue stream to $38bn. We’re in a healthy economy at the moment so we think low to mid-level single digit growth is going to continue. That means good existing properties caught in the rush to consolidate will probably be acquired or merged at reasonable multiples of earnings. There are cats and dogs in the mix as well, victims of cannibalization and no growth regions. They will either be sold to private local investors or shut down.

One example at the moment: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), one of the most aggressive pursuers of financial transactions in the regional space, epitomizes the dilemma. Its National Harbor property in Maryland is blowing away the competition with a superior product against Caesars Horseshoe (NASDA:CZR), and Maryland Live! in that state. In contrast its new MGM Springfield property, in western Massachusetts, will within days be facing a fighting brand tribal property just over the Connecticut border developed by the tribal operators of that state to protect their highly prized Massachusetts business base.

In metro New York, MGM has recently acquired the Empire City racino at Yonkers, inside the massive 18 million population metro area. This property competes against a Resorts World (Genting) racino in Queens, which is doing excellent business, and a recently opened Resorts World integrated resort, 90 miles away in the Catskill resort region (which is not). That property reported a 2Q loss of $37 million, and needed a $30 million loan from its Genting partner in June to keep going. Moody’s has issued a report that throws doubt based on its current revenue profile as to its viability. It's not product poverty that’s responsible. The upstate property is one of three newly approved ones upstate New York that are suffering pangs of cannibalization. Also realistically, Atlantic City, is only two hours plus away from the metro area, and even in its decline, still produces over $2bn in gaming revenue for the metro casinos to deal with.

The pace of the race to consolidate was considerably speeded up last May when the US Supreme Court struck down the PASPA law and threw open the doors wide to the legalization of state-by-state legal sports betting. This prospect of a link up between tech betting platform operators and casinos already is producing partnerships. We believe these will morph into mergers going forward.

Caesars recently acquired Centaur Gaming, owners of two racinos in Indiana, hoping to continue scaling its largest in the industry regional portfolio. Yet they face existing casinos in that state, not to even consider the 26,000 tavern slots banging away every day in Illinois, just over the border.

The field of contenders

Here’s the companies we see as either acquirers or sellers of regional casinos and our capsule view of the ones that will make it across the finish line in best shape. They are the ones worthy of investor attention now as we move into the next phase of this inevitable roll up of the regional gaming industry.

MGM Resorts International: With its powerful asset base in Las Vegas pumping out reasonable results (Q3 is expected to be soft for lack of big events in town) and its latest move in reducing its stake in its controlled REIT (MGM Properties Inc (NYSE:MGP), plus a two property footprint in Macau, it has considerable heft to move rapidly to consolidate where it sees opportunity.

It has sold its Grand Victoria property in Elgin, Illinois, for $327m and may unload others in the South. Its debt load over $9bn at writing imposes some downside, but its head start in sports betting in New Jersey and Nevada position it to augment and diversify its revenue streams regionally. It will continue to expand though it, like many of its Las Vegas peers, is experiencing current headwinds. The trade: We see it as a hold at present but clearly one of the companies we expect to see growing by acquisition in the regional space.

Below: MGM Springfield, due to open this week.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. Above, one of the two CZR racino properties recently acquired in Indiana.

Already controlling the largest regional portfolio (37 properties) through its Caesars, Harrahs and Horseshoe brands, it will be going head-to-head with MGM both in rationalizing its current portfolio, acquiring smaller regional players and competing for sports betting as the states legalize the activity. But it has no bolstering presence in Asia yet to boost cash flow. (It's early in the process of a partnership in South Korea.) It's also steering into related lodging sectors with licenses in the straight hotel field. That's where we see it going forward. So we look for CZR to rationalize its current portfolio as more of a seller than buyer after it absorbs Centaur. The trade: We see CZR also as a hold for a watch list when we get a better grasp on its plans for its current portfolio.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN): This is a good, solid, well managed operator in the regional space whose realty has been spun off to Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). It has challenges in West Virginia due to cannibalized markets in DC and Baltimore battered by the MGM blockbuster. At the end of 2017 Penn acquired Pinnacle Entertainment, another regional operator for $2.8bn, and promptly sold off four of its properties to Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) for $575m. We like the management, the relative scale and their geography.

The trade: Ar $35.34 we see a runway based on their intermediate term positive outlook as a buy. We are putting a PT of $44 a share by 1Q19 on the stock.

El Dorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI). Below the El Dorado flagship in Reno.

As followers of this space on SA have long known, we have been long-time fans of this company and its shares. It has a superb blend of financial discipline and built from the ground excellent customer service know how by the still active Carano family. It also has been on the move.

In the past 18 months it has swallowed four properties from the Carl Icahn portfolio and will lease six others from the GPLI REIT, bought Isle of Capri and was the buyer of MGM’s Grand Victoria. This speedy ramp up outside its long dominant Reno base signals a major departure to expand geography and scale up. We have been bullish on this company and tagged it a buy early on. its current $47.40 trade makes it fully valued at the moment.

There have been some observers who have questioned ERI’s ability to metabolize so much scale in so short a time and therefore warn that further upside may not be taken for granted. I'm a believer in this company’s ability to produce the synergies and earning accretion of these acquisitions.

I don’t think their buying spree is over by any measure. But I do think the stock is fully priced at the moment and see it as a very positive hold.

Monarch Casinos & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI)

This company, in many ways, resonates with the same powerful positives as does El Dorado. It’s a family firm, sprung up from a motel business in Reno back in the 1970s and since proven its mettle in producing high margin, EBITDA growth from a Reno portfolio now augmented by a Black Hawk Colorado property as well. We recommended this stock well over a year ago and watched it move based on strong earnings growth. However at $47.72 we think it's time for a rest and consolidation. We see good things ahead a very high possibility of a merger with a company with a compatable management culture (El Dorado, for example). We see it as a hold at the moment but will revisit it within the next 90 days on our subscriber SA site, The House Edge.

Boyd Gaming Corp.

Above: The Aliante in Las Vegas.

We’ve saved our top pick for last. Among all these good companies with generally good asset bases, we like Boyd Gaming best. It's one of two at the moment we see as a buy at its price at writing of $35.80 per share. The company operates 24 properties in seven states (rising to 10 by year's end). It does share the family value management component we like in gaming stocks like those mentioned above. Founded in the seventies by Sam Boyd, it has expanded beyond its foundational Las Vegas locals base across a broad geography in the south and midwest.

It had been very savvy in the properties it has acquired and remains one of the superior asset allocators in the space. These guys don’t buy dogs. They apply smart cost disciplines across the system, and market aggressively without buying business as do some of their competitors.

With a market cap of more than $4bn and a P/E of 22.18 I still believe they are not fully priced. There's considerable runway here in the expansion of their consumer rewards program. Here are the strengths I like:

1. The Las Vegas locals market. This is the single largest component of their 2017 $2.38bn in revenues including two locals properties acquired last year. (The company reported total EBITDA of $595.6m for 2017 and is guiding between $600 ad $620m for 2018). Their asset allocation skill set sets them apart from many competitors. In 2016 they sold off their 50% interest in the wildly successful Atlantic City Borgata to its partner MGM for $900m, using the proceeds to reduce debt and clear funding for acquisitions in the locals market.

1.Their expansion in the locals market springs from the vitality of the southern Nevada economy, population increase and overall high employment rate, part of which emanates from an increasingly diverse economic base of companies in light manufacturing, distribution and tech industries.

2. Boyd has delivered 13 consecutive quarters of EBITDA growth and same store sales in the locals market. Its performance there reflects a management culture stepped in the customer value legacy of founder Sam Boyd.

3. Their regional acquisitions give them property footholds in adjacencies in feeder markets like Philadelphia, St. Louis, Kansas City and Cincinnati. Those deals have increased their national scale in slots by 20%, in hotel rooms by 20% and the expectation of growing FCF from these new portfolio additions by $60m.

4. They have diversified their gaming delivery system by buying into Latiner Entertainment, operators of 1,000 slot machines in Illinois taverns. (There are an estimated 26,000 slots in taverns throughout the state.) The secret sauce in this investment is the capacity to bring thousands of those tavern slot players into the Boyd loyalty programs when vacation, to Las Vegas or travel to cities where Boyd operates properties.

5.Key numbers: Leverage now stands at 5X with a target to reach somewhere between 4X and 5X EBITDA this year. The company repurchased 300,000 shares this year and expects to continue the program as conditions warrant going forward. Pirce to book (mrq) stands at 3.53, EV/EBITDA is 12.17, return on equity is 17.06. Book value per share is 22.49 a range we see linked to the many bullish intangibles of the company as a compelling rationale to buy.

6. Sport Betting. Boyd is past the talking stage, having already launched active sport book betting at its Mississippi properties and is targeting another launch at its Valley Forge property as soon as Pennsylvania legislators dot all the I's and cross all the T's on long-pending sports betting laws that had been stalled until the PASPA ruling. At the same time they have forged a partnership with Fan Duel, the fantasy sports giant, and with BetFair, to market their sports betting product in states as they legalize. This gives Boyd access to the huge Fan Duel data base instantly.

7. Boyd signed a deal with Artistocrat Technologies Inc. to adapt their comprehensive casino management system in all their properties. Boyd will utilize the Oasis 360 system that will unify its player reward system, create bonus games, monitor table game activity through state of the art sensoring devices which will significantly increase the accuracy of player ratings vs comps. It also will adapt many bonus features of Aristocrat games that are designed to diversify the play experience for slot players, especially elusive millennials.

Conclusion: We are projecting a PT of $48 on Boyd by 2Q19 or before. The company will be one of the big winners across the finish line when the massive consolidation of the US regional space is complete over the next three to four years.

