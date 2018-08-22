An Industry Update Going Into Flexsteel Q4 Earnings

My views on Flexsteel have not changed since my recent article and I am still long FLXS.

Flexsteel (NASDAQ:FLXS) FYE 2018 earnings are due to be reported after the market closes on Thursday (Aug 23rd). I am writing this article as a brief follow-up to my recent article “Flexsteel or Flexsteal?” This article will be a bit shorter than my first and will cover a handful of furniture industry topics going into earnings.

Furniture Industry Topics/Trends

E-commerce - E-commerce continues to evolve rapidly, establishing a few clear leaders, many others left scrambling to keep up, more getting trampled along the way, and even some contemplating backpedaling as the best option. Flexsteel is somewhere in the middle. Here is what a few others are doing:

Ikea remains committed to growing and supporting its e-commerce platform and, in early 2019, is expected to open a distribution center in Lakeland, Florida focused on fulfilling online customer orders. This expansion comes months after Ikea scrapped plans to bring one of its brick-and-mortar furniture stores to Cary, North Carolina.

Wayfair (W) recently announced that its e-design platform, Design Services, is operational. The service connects designers with Wayfair customers looking for design help on projects at home. This comes after Wayfair recently announced a mixed-reality shopping experience wherein its customers can see how products online would look in their homes by using the mixed-reality platform.

Macy's (M) is activating 60 virtual reality furniture locations in its third quarter, allowing it to free up floor space.

The FLXS Home Styles brand is available online through various e-commerce channels and hasn't necessarily been slow to adapt to e-commerce trends, but definitely needs some work on placement, branding, and marketing. The FLXS Flexsteel brand is not available online unless they happen to have a dealer that has an online sales portal available.

Perhaps it would benefit the company to explore a relationship with Macy's or others utilizing augmented reality as an additional sales channel. Maybe I am dead wrong and rapidly evolving e-commerce trends and the Beast (Amazon (AMZN)) are too much to handle and Flexsteel and other industry participants have little protection against the onslaught. I doubt that and I am still long FLXS. Did you see the Beast may swallow up a movie theatre chain? What the heck...

Recent Strength in Industry Sales - A few companies recently noted strength in furniture as contributing to operating results. In addition to activating virtual reality furniture locations, Macy's is also seeing strength in its furniture sales noting during its most recent earnings call that:

The strength in our categories was also broad-based across fine jewelry, fragrances, active, dresses, kids, men's, luggage and furniture, while our performance and mattresses was lower than expected.

And later in the call:

Really mens and kids standouts in the front half and really across all categories. When you look at some of the fine jewelry business, it was very strong. I mentioned fragrances have been very strong. Women's shoes was strong, Big Ticket furniture was quite strong. Home categories are performing well beyond our expectation.

Left for dead, even J.C. Penney (JCP) is seeing strength in furniture sales, as noted in its recent earnings call:

...I think when you look at some of our other areas in furniture, mattresses, right, continued strong performance there.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT), an insurance and investment management company noted strong consumer demand in the furniture industry. Here is a comment from the most recent earnings call:

Both gross and net written premiums are up 12%, driven by organic growth in credit and warranty line. Strong consumer demand in the U.S. economy for credit and products ranging from autos to furniture is contributing to the growth.

If consumer demand is healthy and appetite- hungry for furniture, Flexsteel should be a benefactor of that hunger.

Tariffs and steel - Within my recent article “Flexsteel or Flexsteal?”, I included a lengthy summary of commentary from various public company earnings calls regarding the potential impact from tariffs and also rising steel prices. Since we won't get an earnings call from Flexsteel this week, I thought it would be helpful to include commentary relating to tariffs from a few furniture industry participants. Here is what Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) said in its most recent transcript:

We are monitoring the cost of steel and are buying spot rates where it makes sense to hedge... We are keeping a close watch on the tariff discussions. The Section 301 tariffs proposed in early July would add a 10% tariff on furniture and furniture parts and components, as originally proposed in early July. Yesterday, President Trump asked the U.S. trade officials to consider increasing that to a 25% tariff. We are analyzing the cost impact of these proposed tariffs and are proactively working with our supply chain partners in China on ways to mitigate the impact...I will caution though that if the proposed tariffs I just mentioned are enacted at 25% instead of 10%, this would drive much more work with our supply chain and will put additional pressure on our margins that we will work to mitigate.

Here is what Haverty's (HVT) said during its most recent earnings call:

In some cases, we are accelerating the receipt of goods, protecting us as best as possible from potential Chinese tariffs. We do note that the following Chinese currency has recently led one Chinese vendor to reduce their current price. This reduction will temper any potential tariff. While we've imported close to $100 million annually from China, we're moving several of our top-selling groups to factories in Vietnam...We see the increasing cost pressures and potential Chinese tariffs pushing more of our furniture production to other countries, especially to Vietnam...We feel confident that, if imposed, we will work to minimize the full impact of the potential tariff, while realizing that it could be a genuine cost increase, which will cause us to have to raise some prices and potentially cause some disruption in the product sourcing in the year ahead.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) noted the following in its recently released Q:

Flat product, hot or cold rolled sheet steel, which we purchase for use in several of our businesses, but most heavily in Home Furniture, is also up significantly since the end of 2017. We are implementing price increases to recover most of the higher costs, but with the normal lag in realizing selling price increases, the cost inflation led to margin pressure in the second half of 2017 and in the first half of 2018. In certain instances when our foreign competitors purchase steel in markets that have not experienced significant inflation, particularly flat product in China, it is more difficult for us to pass through U.S.-based steel price increases to our customers.

So how will Flexsteel be impacted? No idea, but based on the commentary from Kimball, Haverty's and Leggett, I would imagine the company is exploring additional supply channels to mitigate the impact from tariffs, is attempting to pass along pricing increases but won't be able to pass on 100%, and in general is feeling significant cost pressure from its suppliers and pricing pressure from its distributors and customers. Ultimately, issues all companies are faced with.

Trouble at Heritage Homes Group (again...) - Private furniture company Heritage Homes Group recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Ultimately, Heritage was doomed by several factors, many of which should not impact or even relate to Flexsteel. Heritage Homes has several well-known brands. In conjunction with the bankruptcy, RHF Investments scooped up its Hickory Chair, Maitland-Smith, and Pearson brands and the company is in final negotiations to sell Thomasville and Broyhill.

Heritage previously sold its Lane and Lane Venture brands in 2017. Sadly, this is the second recent visit to the bankruptcy courts for Heritage. KPS Capital Partners formed Heritage after acquiring the assets of Furniture Brands International out of bankruptcy in 2013.

Several likely factors led to the Heritage bankruptcy as follows:

No cash or cash flow – Heritage has less than $500K in cash. Take a look at the Heritage cash flow budget (Exhibit 1 within the bankruptcy document).

Heritage has a boatload of debt noted in the bankruptcy document

busted reputation subsequent to the 1st bankruptcy contributed to sales declines leading up to the 2nd bankruptcy.

Slow adaptation to e-commerce trends didn't help...

History has shown that the furniture industry is a tough one to consolidate. Heritage is a result of a late 90s roll-up by Furniture Brands International. Heavily indebted and without sensible post-acquisition synergies, Heritage didn’t have a chance.

As it relates to Flexsteel, as of the 3/31/18 Q, the company had a significant amount of cash, barely any debt, and a pretty good reputation, so I am not currently concerned about those items. As noted previously, the company has made strides on the e-commerce front, but has more work to do.

Conclusion

Hopefully, we will learn more about the items noted above and those noted in my article “Flexsteel or Flexsteal?” when earnings come out on the 23rd. The furniture industry will certainly continue to be impacted by the changing e-commerce landscape and there will be winners and losers. I am going with Flexsteel and am still long FLXS.

