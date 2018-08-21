Anadarko: Mounting Risks, National Headlines, Inept Management, And Terrible Tragedies

Anadarko is becoming the foremost public enemy for anti-oil and gas activists and the timing is not good.

Despite new promises, incentive structures, and focus on capital discipline, Anadarko has yet to turn the corner to produce consistent returns and meet guidance.

The company's recent home explosion and Firestone's multiple deaths have led to ballot initiatives and widespread regulation proposals across Colorado and beyond.

Anadarko (APC) is a tragic and epic tale of mismanagement, consistent tom-foolery, avoidable failures, and capital destruction. In fact, on a 3, 5, 10, and 15 year trailing total returns basis, APC has under-performed the Oil and Gas E&P industry, S&P 500, high-yield savings accounts, and (on a 3 & 5 year basis) burying cash in the backyard.

Source: Morningstar Trailing Total Returns

Although Anadarko will benefit from rising-tides in the near and mid-term (i.e. improving oil prices, more focused investment, and service-company driven operational improvements), I urge investors to seriously reflect on Anadarko's immediate inability to execute on guidance, recent blunders, growing legal troubles, laundry list of tragedies, and the long-term risks associated with management errors.

Let's start with the most recent quarter (including caution around Powder River), review APC's history, and get a reality check on Mozambique. If you're a current or long-term APC shareholder, you may want to grab some Tums.

Guidance Miss, Powder River Announcement

In Q2, Anadarko disappointed and increased capital guidance on rising costs with immaterial incremental production growth (admittedly also true of COP, OXY, DVN, etc), a ~10% earnings miss (despite a ~10% revenue beat), and no discernible operational upsides. The only silver lining offered was acreage additions in Powder River.

"Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me."

I suggest APC investors strongly discount Powder River's upside potential (other than the immediate value of a divestiture) because of the massive operational, infrastructure, and logistic hurdles the company will face. Apache's Alpine High is a painful reminder of just how expensive, challenging, and unpredictable exploratory areas can be.

Only a handful of companies within US Onshore (many of which have long since been gobbled up- EOG being the obvious outlier) have proven themselves consistently capable of economic exploration and they are much more cautious in their press releases and promises.

Bullish APC investors point to EOG's presence in Powder River as proof of APC's imminent success (similar to Conoco's Austin Chalk announcement). However, unless these wells prove to be APC's "Fountain of Intelligence and Operational Performance", my money is on a steep learning curve and years of mediocrity.

Source: Hartstreet: EOG King of the 'Super Hog' Story

When is "Bad Luck" reflective of Terrible Management?

2006: Kerr McGee Acquisition and Tronox Liabilities

Travel back with me to 2006, the S&P 500 returned nearly 16%, my hairline was significantly more robust, and Anadarko acquired Kerr-McGee for ~$18 Billion. The future was bright.

Except for the actual mountains of toxic waste and liabilities underpinning Kerr McGee, which were spun into Tronox (to unload cleanup costs). After years of legal battles, embarrassing headlines, environmental destruction, and an industrial black eye, Anadarko incurred (what was at the time) the largest environmental containment in history, spending ~$5.15B in settlements atop undisclosed legal and ancillary costs.

Of course, at the time of the acquisition, it was impossible to know the extent to which issues had been brushed under the "Tronox rug" or those that had been addressed during due diligence efforts (additional details on final Tronox rulings and outcomes).

2010: Another shiny asset becomes monstrous liability, Macondo/ BP Oil Spill

Anadarko's 25% stake in BP's doomed Macondo was once a high potential revenue stream with exceptional outlook.

Although many investors recall the BP oil spill, the average onlooker may not realize the extent to which APC actively raised (and subsequently ignored) safety issues during drilling and design.

Ultimately, the event resulted in $4B in settlements with BP and another $159.5M in fines for APC. More importantly, it exposed concerns around a disregard for risk and new record level settlements.

2015: Failed Apache (APA) Takeover

In a somewhat inexplicable turn of events, APC sent an all-stock offer (poorly received, nearly immediately rescinded) to Apache for buyout.

Although many analysts rationalized the bid as defensive, most agreed Apache was a seemingly illogical acquisition. The entire episode appeared to be a haphazard and lackadaisical decision.

2016: Layoff 17%+ of staff, 80%+ dividend cut, ~$2B buyout Freeport McMoran with equity issuance

In the midst of falling oil prices, APC decided to cut the dividend and layoff staff (alongside many other operators). Through the downturn, aggregate headcount reductions from 2014-2017 totaled ~25%+ of staff.

Buyout of Freeport McMoran interest in hindsight seems logical (the planets aligned just perfectly?).

2017: Firestone explosion kills two and injures one, soon after APC employee dies and three injured, victims' family sues, class-action safety negligence lawsuit, and continuing national headlines

Source: https://www.coloradoindependent.com/2017/04/26/anadarko-firestone-gas-explosions/

The suit claims that Anadarko executives were “well aware” of safety issues and met “several” times to discuss “whether it was appropriate to ignore safety and focus on supporting drilling.” The filings also claim Anadarko cut one-third of its Colorado employees in March 2016, and that the reduced staffing levels made it impossible for the company to adequately inspect all of its flow lines.

Source: Denver Channel, Former Anadarko Employees claim safety risks ignored ahead of deadly Firestone explosion

The emerging allegations are nothing to be excited about and are existentially concerning. What we do know is that the Firestone incident was caused by an APC flowline that leaked gas resulting in a home explosion, two deaths and one injury. Adding to the turmoil, an Anadarko employee died and three were injured in a oil tank explosion very soon after.

Regardless of the exact internal details around APC safety efforts, the court of public opinion is certainly hearing compelling evidence of APC's disregard for safety and risk.

The real concern for investors is that APC's actions have sparked an incredible regulatory uproar and numerous ballot initiatives within Colorado (precedent could have ripple impact on other areas).

The most concerning immediate impact is Initiative 97, which would increase setbacks from 500 feet to 2500 feet for new wells and dramatically reduce areas for new activity (more details available in linked article).

2018: Still making national headlines

While APC actively works to shore up their image in Colorado, they must also resist ballot initiatives, battle former employee class-action lawsuits, and handle an unimaginable PR nightmare brought on by a murder investigation that's caught national headlines.

Unfortunately, connection to Anadarko's oil tank raises questions around the safety, monitoring, and additional risks to existing operations. Furthermore, it certainly adds to the negative momentum the company is experiencing with average citizens.

As we all know, politics are often nasty, irrational, and confusing. Although this event is logically not affiliated with APC's actions, this could very well prove to be an incredible and insurmountable accelerator for Initiative 97 and propel general distrust of the oil and gas industry.

Anadarko's accidents are a liability for O&G industry

Not too long ago, Anadarko was the first company to publicly blame BP for "reckless decisions" and attempt to distance themselves from their former partner.

Today, other operators in Colorado have been hesitant to point fingers, but it seems increasingly evident there are more than enough "reckless decisions" to go around.

Mozambique shows delusions of grandeur

Pivoting slightly from APC's history, let's take a look forward and outside of US operations, at APC's upcoming multi-billion dollar mega-project, Mozambique LNG.

Management continues to push the narrative that Mozambique is an undervalued asset and source of future cashflow growth. Again, let's take a skeptical look.

Given the early stages of the project (still securing full financing), evaluating projected cashflow is a fool's errand.

Instead, let's take a step back and consider that LNG facilities across operators, geographies, time, size, and complexity have proven to be budgetary nightmares (just ask Chevron's former CEO John Watson who oversaw ~46%, ~$17B, in cost overruns at Gorgon and ~17% overruns at Wheatstone LNG).

Source: Cost overruns near $50Bn as Australia's LNG boom falters

Frankly, operators with: far more experience in LNG, more hospitable operating environments, and strong track records of on-budget mega-projects, haven't been able to deliver.

I would put my money on Mozambique LNG becoming a quagmire. Even now, the litany of financial backers (many with more financial than engineering/ operational expertise) and the fact APC management is hailing the future of Mozambique LNG (before the project starts up), the feeling of deja vu is worrisome and palpable.

That said, the fact that Exxon has entered Area 4 seems like a great deal of foresight on their part. If APC is not able to deliver, Exxon will naturally be available to pick up highly discounted pieces. I would argue (counter to the years of Exxon buying Anadarko headlines) this has been Exxon's strategy around APC for many years.

As it exists today, APC offers little to no upsides: messy and publicly embarrassing JV deals (imagine how terrible APC had to have failed for Shell, a multi-hundred-billion-dollar enterprise, to decide their best remaining course of action was to publicly humiliate/ ridicule), undifferentiated performance, is painfully management heavy (without the deep technical expertise of Exxon management, APC's top technical talent largely left or were eliminated during layoffs), and is littered with operational liabilities (self-evident in Colorado). However, as an independent company, APC can periodically provide Exxon a source of highly discounted projects.

Avoid APC, Huge Risks, & Remarkable Mismanagement

There are simply far too many highly attractive operators led by consistent and proven management (who aren't betting the farm on a mega-project, i.e., Hess), to consider APC as a worthy investment.

Personally, I cannot bring myself to invest in a company whose track record sparks visceral skepticism. For the foreseeable future, APC's bloated management is a hard-stop. I would place their track-record only incrementally above the management teams of Helios and Matheson (HMNY), Weatherford (WFT), GE (GE), Sears (SHLD), and IBM (IBM).

Of course, all is not lost. I believe the oil and gas industry is wonderful. It provides a fundamental product with unabating global demand, brings economic activity to areas that would otherwise wilt away, provides excellent jobs to incredible, honest, and hardworking folks, supports the US economy and dollar in an unparalleled manner, and is a great source for strong dividends which form the foundation to many people’s retirement income.

That said, as investors, it is our job to keep management focused, demand improvements, and ensure that businesses act with integrity and the utmost regard for safety— particularly when one apple becomes so bad that it risks spoiling the whole bunch. Without objective oversight and honest/ harsh feedback, human nature suggests that management (at any company) will become self-serving. In those moments of misjudgment, investors must act as the invisible hand and keep free markets in check—and that is a truly beautiful thing.

Until next time, remember, when it's your money, stay skeptical.

