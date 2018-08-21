Nvidia: Automotive AI Narrative Concerns Becoming A Serious Issue

Nvidia investors have largely concluded their company owns the future of this space, but as Tesla and even Uber accident news has revealed, being an automotive partner can simply mean temporarily using Nvidia mobile CPU and GPU to run proprietary neural nets. The 'stickiness' of the technology going forward remains in question and is worth deeper scrutiny.

Mobileye and Nvidia's very public relationships with Tesla demonstrate just how much noise there is in the automotive AI space and how little is often understood about certain providers' roles.

Nvidia's CEO once declared Tesla's autopilot as 5 years ahead of everyone when they selected their technology. Now, NVDA is being replaced by a seemingly basic in-house custom inference accelerator.

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) announcement that their custom autopilot hardware is ready and will soon replace Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Drive PX2 in all their cars has far greater implications for Nvidia than whatever revenue will be lost from the 100,000+ boards Tesla bought from them over the past year. To understand why that is, we need to take a little trip down memory lane.

In 2008, in the midst of the financial crisis, Steve Jobs decided to chart Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on a course towards more independence from silicon suppliers. His first big move was acquiring the P.A. Semi engineering team which was led by Jim Keller and hiring Johny Srouji from IBM to lead Apple's new chip division. At the very same time, Elon Musk's Tesla was on the verge of bankruptcy, and only a Christmas Eve miracle in the form of a $50ml Daimler-led (OTCPK:DDAIF) investment would avert disaster. The following year, Apple hired Bob Debrin and Raja Koudri from AMD to work on in-house GPU development. With an all-star team of engineering talent in place, Apple's A series processor was born. The A4 was announced during the January 2010 iPad launch event, and then Apple really shook things up with their groundbreaking 64-bit A7 processor three years later. Mission accomplished.

In 2012, Jim Keller leaves Apple and returns to AMD to lead the Zen microarchitecture team. A year later, Raja Koudri follows him to head up the GPU division and start working on the Vega roadmap.

Roughly at the same time Raja is leaving Apple, Musk is forced to turn off the lights on his Model S factory floor. Averting another cash crisis and near sale to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Musk's fortunes start to turn. Tesla's stock price quadruples in 2013, and in early 2014, the autopilot project begins to take form. Tesla's partner on the project is Mobileye, and their fully baked computer vision-based EyeQ solution. The following timeline is a brief summary of their tumultuous relationship.

February 2014 - Mobileye/Tesla strike rumored autonomous partnership

October 2014 - Mobileye powered autopilot 1.0 introduced

March 2015 - Model S test vehicle spotted with Mobileye 3 cam configuration

November 2015 - Musk Tweets Tesla looking for hardcore engineers to bring autopilot to full autonomy

December 2015 - Leaked emails between Elon Musk and Geohot show Musk offering a multi-million-dollar bonus to build a 'Mobileye crushing' system.

December 2015 - In a Forbes article interview, Musk stands by Mobileye technology as best in the world.

January 2016 - Tesla hires Jim Keller to lead autopilot hardware development

May 2016 - Tesla autopilot accident

July 14, 2016 - Musk Tweets Tesla working on radar-only based autopilot system

July 26, 2016 - Tesla and Mobileye terminate relationship

The tensions between Mobileye and Tesla reflect a broader trend in tech towards do-it-yourself semi-customization started by Apple. Whether you are talking about hyperscalers or the likes of Tesla, it is very clear that major tech companies now carefully weigh their in-house options before committing to a new critical technology. And in many instances, it appears they actively pursue dual roadmaps so as to ensure future supplier independence on what they perceive as critical differentiating infrastructure.

It is pretty clear that Musk always intended to take a page out of Jobs playbook when it came to autonomous driving, and that this doomed the Mobileye relationship from the start. Tesla's autopilot, if it was going to be a key marketing differentiator, couldn't be based on a technology that every other competitor had access to. So, why support a customer with their own in-house roadmap that's contributing minimal dollars to your bottom line? And what about when this customer starts pushing the envelope with your hardware as he simultaneously develops an in-house solution? Where is the upside? The answer is there is no upside and only downside to such a business relationship, and that's why Mobileye cut Tesla loose. This left Tesla in a tight spot. Their in-house vision neural net lacked the validation data to go live, and thus they had no choice but to sell cars with key autopilot features disabled. In the interim, though, they secured a new hardware supplier to power their Tesla Vision system once validation was complete.

These guys…

As of October 2016, all new Teslas started shipping with a customized version of Nvidia's Drive Px2. This 'Mobileye displacement' was great press for Nvidia's automotive business, and naturally Nvidia milked it.

"And I think what Tesla has done by launching and having on the road in the very near-future here, a full autonomous driving capability using AI, that has sent a shock wave through the automotive industry. It's basically five years ahead. Anybody who's talking about 2021 and that's just a non-starter anymore. And I think that that's probably the most significant bit in the automotive industry. I just don't - anybody who is talking about autonomous capabilities in 2020 and 2021 is at the moment re-evaluating in a very significant way."- Nvidia CEO, Q3 FY2017 CC

Now, this type of commentary has become par for the course for Nvidia's CEO, but one cannot help but wonder what he was thinking at the time. By the time this conference call was held, Jim Keller was a full 9 months on the job at Tesla. Nvidia had to know Tesla's long-term plans did not include them, and that one day the company who you are saying is five years ahead of everyone with your hardware will be cutting you out. And what exactly is defined as a supercomputer at Nvidia? We know the term has been used for the DGX workstations, but a board consisting of a Nvidia GTX 1060 equivalent GPU and a Parker CPU? That's what constitutes a 5-year lead and fully autonomous capable hardware? If so, Geohot has got a good case to make for what's he's been doing with his Comma.ai, because if any hacker with a Nintendo Switch and GTX 1060 can power a self-driving car, those GM (NYSE:GM) Cruise and Uber Otto acquisitions look pretty stupid. Or is the real AI story here Tesla's in-house developed neural net for vision, radar, and sonar processing? And if that's actually the case, well, how does the story around your 'AI' automotive business change if Tesla no longer needs your hardware? There is a lot of hot air in this space, and this little piece of news just shone a spotlight on all of it.

In an interview six months ago, this is how Nvidia's head of automotive described Mobileye's solution:

"Our competition has a fundamentally different approach. We believe autonomous driving is a super-computing problem. The more data you have, the higher your level of reliability. The other approach is: being a component supplier, having a very low-energy, low-compute solution like smart cameras, and trying to use that to drive an autonomous vehicle. It just won't work. If you look at all the companies that are developing level 5 robo-taxis, essentially every single one of them is using NVIDIA. They recognize the need for massive amount compute cycles versus trying to leverage an array of smart camera processors."

And now, how he described Nvidia's approach:

"Developing an autonomous vehicle computer is very different than supplying a component. We do not sell a fixed product for a carmaker to simply stick in their car. Rather, NVIDIA has a true development relationship with carmakers. We are building programmable computer systems comprised of hardware and a massive amount of software. NVIDIA DRIVE is an open system, meaning our customers build their applications on top of our technology. That gives them the ability to customize the user experience, the features of that vehicle, and the level of automation. They will also have the ability to update the car over time - much like updates for your smartphone. For instance, Tesla built their car around NVIDIA technology. With software updates, they can change the user interface, they can change driving dynamics, and they can add new autonomous capabilities."

Note, Tesla is described here as building their car 'around Nvidia technology', and Mobileye is characterized as a 'component' supplier. But many would argue the exact opposite is true. Tesla's split from Mobileye was driven by the fact that their model is all about proprietary baked algorithms on low power chips. Yes, the EyeQ chip is a component, but it's one with validated visual perception technology already baked onto the chip. You are paying for software in a low-power custom envelope solution, and not for general purpose AI automotive compute. When Tesla selected Nvidia, it was taking full control of perception part of the problem that had been outsourced to Mobileye. But what is interesting here is Tesla has now made Nvidia's role in autopilot look clearly like that of 'component' provider which frankly is exactly what it was.

We saw another recent example along these lines with the UBER crash. Nvidia celebrated Uber as an automotive technology partner with this announcement earlier this year...

Then, after Uber's crash, Nvidia CEO went on Mad Money and said, "their technology and our technology is completely different". So, from celebrated cutting-edge technology adopter and partner to seemingly off-the-shelf GPU customer in a couple of months.

Again, back to the quote from their head of auto on this topic...

"Developing an autonomous vehicle computer is very different than supplying a component. We do not sell a fixed product for a carmaker to simply stick in their car. Rather, NVIDIA has a true development relationship with carmakers."

Zero accountability is nice!

Anyway, I'm sure we will get some interesting commentary regarding this on the upcoming Nvidia conference call because, last week, Tesla decided to tell the world their new chip is nearly ready to go.

So, what has Tesla built?

While no extensive details regarding the chips architecture were provided on the conference call, you don't need too much semi knowledge to understand Tesla has built an ASIC inference accelerator for their neural net. This is basically an edge TPU, and, as a result, no Mobileye or Nvidia 'supercomputer' is needed to power Tesla's autopilot. Tesla is claiming they are getting a 10x speedup here over their existing tech, and that this is cutting edge stuff that you can't get elsewhere. This is naturally more hot air as the Nvidia 'supercomputer' they are comparing this to is several years old already, and the current Xavier generation Tegra chips would appear to be on par with what Tesla is getting on an aggregate TOPS deep learning level. Though one wonders about performance per watt, which I think is a more likely driver for their claims, I doubt we get those details anytime soon. All that really matters here, though, is that you get the picture that there is a lot of noise in this space and that investors should be wary of hype.

Now, according to Nvidia, this is supposed to a $60bl TAM by 2035.

Looking at the assumption here, this works out to $400-500 in silicon per self-driving vehicle, which is probably right in line with what Tesla is currently paying for a GP106 MXM and double Parker CPU hardware 2.5 board. Call me crazy, but by 2035, I think every car's neural network will be accelerated by a chip that costs no more than $50. That's roughly what Mobileye's current average selling price is for EyeQ chips that cost them $10-12 to manufacture. And Mobileye is now shipping roughly 2.5 million of these chips a quarter.

Now, we also know that Jim Keller has recently joined Intel (joining Raja Koudri as well). This of course raises interesting questions about what he may be focusing on there. Will it be broad CPU microarchitecture development? Or will he be working on some sort of custom solution mix between Mobileye's EyeQ chips and some sort of CPU/FPGA hybrid accelerator to go with it? Who knows, but whatever happens over the coming two years, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) $15bl Mobileye acquisition doesn't look so crazy anymore. Their computer vision ADAS business is fast approaching a $1bl run rate, and at current volume scale, it is tough to argue for an autonomous approach that involves developing your own vision-based algorithms. Mobileye's road validation data and ADAS economies of scale mean they have essentially commoditized the basic camera vision part of the autonomous driving problem already. They have 3-5 years of robust ADAS revenue to look forward to which will subsidize their level 4/5 roadmap, and Intel's crucial in-house FPGA fabric at their disposal to complement this development.

Will this matter longer-term?

I don't know. Obviously, Lidar, high-precision maps, and sensor fusion problems could relegate Mobileye's current tech to nothing more than an ADAS solution, though that 'nothing more' is essentially the whole story till all drivers are completely removed from vehicles being sold by car companies, and that's at least a decade away, if not a lot more.

This leaves Nvidia in the position of development hardware provider for research on the path to autonomy, but not as scale solution systems provider they are portrayed as. So, you can get excited about robo-taxi production runs because we know those are around the corner, but this is essentially more of Nvidia playing the role of compute provider in expanding autonomous R&D. And if you are in the camp that these vehicles will lack the flexibility, speed, and cost advantage of current human ride sharing services for many years to come, well, the novelty factor there could wear off pretty quick.

So, what are the key takeaways here?

1) If you are talking about autonomous AI, Tesla just showed you the hardware doing the neural net acceleration is a replaceable commodity. And this is for an automotive company at the 100k unit level. At the million plus unit level, the only autonomous chip player remains Intel-Mobileye with their ADAS sub-$50 ASP chips, and that's not changing anytime soon.

2) The long-term giant TAM appeal for me is actually in the sensor content and the likely commodity beneficiaries' there vs. chasing some mythical 'brain super computer' chip story that likely will end up being nothing more than ASIC inference engines by the time it matters. Or going the system's OS route with the likes of Google or Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), and betting on the next Android/iOS platform. This is the bet most Nvidia investors think they are buying into with the stock, and that's clearly not the case.

3) Mobileye-Tesla split, the Uber accident, and Tesla's recent hardware announcement all are evidence of just how fluid this space is and why a good deal of investor skepticism is in fact healthy.

4) The engineers who helped bring Apple chip independence, resurrect AMD, and give Tesla their own autonomous silicon are now working at Intel.

5) This entire article did not address any startups building custom edge accelerators for the automotive industry or other in-house solutions. There literally are simply too many to discuss.

6) If you are not interested in any of the above, you can just fall back on what Nvidia CEO has told you. Tesla is five years ahead of everyone, and that cutting edge autopilot technology no longer requires any Nvidia hardware. Anyway, after all this nonsense, it might be time to stop throwing around buzz words and start doing some real research.

