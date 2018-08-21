Technically Speaking For August 21

This is now poised to be the longest bull market in history.

This is now poised to be the longest bull market in history. Who would have guessed that would be the case with "the most hated bull market in history?" Certainly not I. Yet, here we are, nine years later, without a correction of 20% or more since the market bottomed in the Spring of 2009. There have been nine pullbacks during that time, but none that sent the market into bearish territory. In fact, the market hasn't touched the weekly EMA since the 2H11 -- a truly remarkable feat. We can thank a very stimulative Fed (Don't fight the Fed!) and weak recovery (which kept the Fed on sidelines for an extended period of time) for this.

Atlanta Fed President Bostic gave a speech earlier this week: here are a few of the main takeaways [emphasis added]:

As I've said recently, the economy is about as close to target as we've seen over this expansion. That does not mean that the FOMC can go on recess until conditions change. I think just the opposite is true now. The job of a monetary policymaker is becoming more difficult.

I began the year with a decided upside tilt to my risk profile for growth, reflecting business optimism following the passage of tax reform. However, that optimism has almost completely faded among my contacts, replaced by concerns about trade policy and tariffs. Perceived uncertainty has risen markedly. Projects already under way are continuing, but I get the sense that the bar for new investment is currently quite high. "Risk off" behavior appears to be the dominant sentiment among my contacts. In response, I've shifted the risks to my growth outlook to balanced.

The rise of risk-off behavior is especially troubling; it indicates that the rise of protectionism and increased trade tensions have more or less wiped out the positive psychological effects of tax cuts, government stimulus, and a very strong economy. This is especially troubling because it will probably negatively impact investment spending, which is needed to raise the very low level of productivity growth we've seen in this recession.

We also have a speech from Dallas Fed President Kaplan, which offered the following discussion about rate policy:

My own view, informed by the work of my colleagues Evan Koenig at the Dallas Fed [7] as well as John Williams of the New York Fed and Thomas Laubach at the Federal Reserve Board, [8] is that the longer-run neutral real rate of interest is in a broad range around 0.50 to 0.75 percent, or a nominal rate of roughly 2.50 to 2.75 percent. With the current fed funds rate at 1.75 to 2 percent, it would take approximately three or four more federal funds rate increases of a quarter of a percent to get into the range of this estimated neutral level. At this stage, I believe the Federal Reserve should be gradually raising the fed funds rate until we reach this neutral level.

I have very mixed thoughts on this. On one hand, PCE inflation is moving higher; the total PCE rate is slightly over 2% while the core rate is slightly below 2%. Even though it's moving higher, I am not convinced that a rate hike is necessary right now. Moreover, a 100 basis point hike would probably invert the curve, which has recessionary implications. And, it takes 6-12 months for hikes to move completely through the economy.

Turning to the markets, here's a table of today's price action:

This was a solid up day for the markets. The Russell 2000 (the IWMs) led the pack -- which is a healthy development because it indicates that risk appetite is up. This was followed by the mid-caps, QQQs, and DIAs. The big difference between the gains (the IWMs up 1.3% and the SPYs up .52%) is modestly concerning but not fatal.

The SPYs daily action is slightly bearish. Yes, prices gapped higher at the open. However, they tried to rally starting in the late AM, which peaked in the early afternoon. Prices then moved lower, hitting support at previously established levels. But they fell through support and closed near a daily low.

The 5-day chart places the action in more detail. There was an uptrend connecting two lows from the 17th and 21st that prices broke through in the afternoon. Also, note the entire day's price action is a round top.

The 2-week chart shows that, yes, prices broke higher today but that they also started to move lower and are now approaching highs from mid-August. Also, note the very high volume bar at the end of trading today.

The big issue with the daily chart is the lack of a solid move higher. All of the candles are small and the volume is weak. And today's bar is weak. However ...

The IWMs are poised to move higher. Today's bar is very strong with a modestly higher volume bar. And the MACD has plenty of room to move higher.

