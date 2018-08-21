Western Digital Invests In Excelero For Software-Defined Storage Tech

WDC is increasing its strategic investing activities in recent years as the firm seeks to support companies that serve to add value to its technologies.

Western Digital (WDC) has made a strategic investment in Excelero, joining other corporate investors in supporting the firm.

Excelero is developing software-defined cloud and enterprise storage solutions.

WDC is picking up its strategic investment pace as it seeks to drive adoption of its OpenFlex architecture technologies.

The Santa Clara, California-based Excelero was founded in 2014 to develop Software-defined block storage for cloud and enterprise applications at any scale.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Lior Gal, who was previously Advisory Board Member at the Open19 Foundation, Global Vice President, Content Industries of DataDirect Networks and Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Crescendo Networks.

Below is an overview video of the Excelero NVMesh storage solution:

(Source: Excelero)

Excelero’s investment firm partners include Battery Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Square Peg Capital and individual investors, in addition to Western Digital.

According to a 2016 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global Software-defined storage market is projected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2016 to $22.6 billion in 2021.

This represents a tremendous CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 36.7% between 2016 and 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the exponentially growing data volume across enterprises, the rise in the “software-defined” approach and variants, and the need for cost optimization in data management.

The data security and compliance segment is projected to account for the biggest share of the global market.

Major competitive vendors that provide software-defined storage services include:

Dell (DVMT)

EMC

Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY)

HPE (HPE)

IBM (IBM)

Citrix (CTXS)

Along with Micron (MU) and Qualcomm (QCOM), Western Digital is the fourth strategic investor in Excelero and has apparently invested $5.0 million in the current transaction.

For technology startups, this is an atypical number of strategic investors and must represent a strategy of sorts by Excelero management to obtain funding and relationships with industry participants.

The investment valuation wasn’t disclosed. Including the current funding, Excelero is believed to have raised $35.0 million in investment since inception. (Crunchbase)

WDC is investing in Excelero as WDC encourages new software-defined technologies for its OpenFlex architecture.

As Western Digital President Mark Long stated in the deal announcement,

Excelero has developed a software-defined block storage solution designed to redefine storage for web-scale applications. The company is addressing an important and growing challenge associated with traditional architectures and we are pleased to support their efforts. Western Digital is committed to providing a variety of options to customers to solve the increasing challenge of managing AI, real-time analytics and other Fast Data applications. Our new OpenFlex architecture and products allow for the independent scaling of compute, storage and network resources, with orchestration and management enabled through an open API. We look forward to working with Excelero to integrate and advance our technologies to create even more powerful solutions for customers in data-centric businesses. [Italics mine]

WDC has been a moderately active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 17 companies since 2013. However, the firm appears to be picking up its investment pace in recent years, with eight investments since January 2017.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Western Digital has focused its investments most often in the storage industry, although it has invested in tangential companies on occasion

Most of its recent investments have been in the mid to later stages of development.

By geographic location, Western Digital has invested in California-based firms. This isn’t surprising since WDC is headquartered in San Jose, California.

With the investment in Excelero, Western Digital is bolstering available technology options for customers of its OpenFlex system. This is a common strategy by corporate investors - to support companies that increase user adoption of their platform.

I expect to see increased investment activity by WDC as it seeks to drive interest in its new initiatives.

