What Has Been Driving Bullish Sentiment Of Brunswick Corporation

source: Brunswick

Even though Brunswick Corporation (BC) has been growing through some very challenging times recently, including the negative impact of tariffs on its overall performance, all ten analysts covering the company maintain a buy rating on it as of mid-August 2018.

The average price target on the company as I write is a little of $75 per share. It was trading a little under $65 per share on August 20, 2018.

Brunswick has managed to outperform the S&P 500 by slightly above a modest two percent this year, which generates the question of why analysts remain so bullish on the company.

We'll look at several major factors driving the outlook for the company, and why the positive catalysts outweigh the negative catalysts as the company stands at this time.

Latest earnings

In the second quarter Brunswick generated $1.4 billion in revenue, beating estimates by $50 million. Earnings per share were $1.5, missing by ($0.05).

For the first half of 2018 cash from operations was $201 million, up $29 million year-over-year. That was from the benefits of U.S. tax cuts and lower CapEx.

Adjusted operating margins were 6.5 percent, down 270 basis points from last year in the same reporting period. This was caused by "higher freight costs, cost inflation and inefficiencies, and an unfavorable impact from changes in sales mix."

Overall free cash flow in the first half came in at $122 million, a gain of $38 million over the same reporting period of 2017. Those numbers don't include the costs associated with failure to seel Sea Ray or those related to spinning off its Fitness unit.

Marine Engine

Breaking down the performance of its segments, Marine Engine was up 9 percent in the quarter, with its propulsion unit enjoying double-digit gains in outboard engines. That performance was led by products with higher horsepower.

With the recent closing of its Power Products acquisition, its P&A business, which operates within Marine Engine, should significantly bolster results.

Operating margins in Marine Engine were up 2 percent for the quarter, finishing at 18.2 percent. The company attributed the 120-basis point decline in operating margin to among other things, "unfavorable plant efficiencies associated with production ramp-up for new outboard products and warehouse management systems integration." Changes in sales mix and favorable foreign exchange rates weren't enough to offset the higher costs.

Boat segment

Operating earnings from its boat segment were down from second quarter 2017 levels, primarily due to the inefficiencies at its facilities as a result of the introduction of new products.

Adjusted operating margins were 7.7 percent, 50 basis points below 2017 second quarter levels. For the year, operating margins in Boats is at 7.3 percent. Adjusted revenues in the quarter were up 4 percent, with its aluminum freshwater business growing 7 percent in the reporting period.

Fitness segment

The Fitness segment of the company continues to be challenging, as it was only able to generate a small increase in sales of 1 percent in the quarter. Much of the weak performance is the consequence of a decline in sales of its Cybex cardio product.

Other issues in the unit were poor execution as some of its U.S. warehouses that caused some sales to move forward to the third quarter. Higher freight costs also contributed to the weak sales numbers.

In the earnings report the company said it "continues to address challenges related to the launches of new cardio equipment, which have contributed to higher freight cost and cost inefficiencies and can be partly attributed to initial complexities around the manufacture, shipment, and installation of the new products. We expect these factors to improve over the second half of 2018."

With new product introductions in the quarter, the company believes it can generate full-year consolidated revenue growth of 8 percent to 9 percent in the division.

Even if that happens, I think it'll be far better for the company when it spins off the unit in the first quarter of 2019. Management at that time would be able to better focus on fixing the numerous problems and inefficiencies associated with the weak performance.

For now, Fitness will continue to weigh on margins, as the company expects them to continue to drop in the current quarter. Gross margins may start to stabilize in the fourth quarter.

To get an idea of the contribution of Fitness to sales, it generated $1 billion in revenue in full-year 2017, representing 23 percent of overall sales.

With the company being very clear on the challenges of this unit, most of this is already priced in, and I see it as one of the positive catalysts and investors look toward it being spun off by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Sea Ray

Brunswick had announced near the latter part of 2017 that it was putting its Sea Ray business up for sale, which represents it luxury line of boats.

After some time, in June 2018 the company announced it no longer had the unit up for sale. The reason given was because "the offers we received did not reflect an appropriate value for this premium brand, and did not meet our expectations." That of course is another way of saying they may have asked to much for the unit.

The most important takeaway from this is the apparent reason for the lack of ability to receive attractive offers was the ongoing weak performance of its yacht business. Under many similar conditions this would have been considered a significant negative result for a number of companies, but in the case of Brunswick, the good news is by keeping the unit, it is forced to do what it should have done quicker, which is to stop producing its yacht and sport yacht models, which were low-margin products, and focus on its cruiser and sports boat products.

The bottom line here is it'll reduce the cyclical nature of this particular product line while boosting margins in the reporting periods ahead.

Power Products

Brunswick recently announced it had completed the $910 million acquisition of Power Products - Global Marine & Mobile business, which will be folded into its Mercury Marine's P&A unit.

Among the businesses it competes in are "global marine, specialty vehicle, mobile, industrial power, and transportation aftermarket products...," which focus primarily on electrical products and the distribution of parts related to marine and transportation.

For the period ended March 31, 2018, trailing twelve-month sales for Power Products was $233 million. EBITDA margins for the new acquisition are in the "mid-twenties percentage range."

Beyond the obvious addition or revenue and what will probably be products with wider margins, the key element of this deal to me is the fact the products Power Products sales are more consistent because of its aftermarket presence, which should result in a revenue being less cyclical; although it still will retain the general cyclical nature of its business as part of its performance, understanding it should be more moderate than in the past.

I also see it as a new revenue stream that will help offset the loss of revenue from spinning off its Fitness business.

Conclusion

The market and analysts have been very forgiving of Brunswick, and it appears the reasons for that are from the visibility the company provides concerning its weak points, the steady improvement of its margins, the spin-off of its Fitness unit which in my opinion is a distraction and outside its core business, and the acquisition of Power Products, which should be a consistent performer in the years ahead.

Add to that its discipline in not selling its luxury boat business in a fire sale, while at the same time discontinuing its low-margin yacht business, seems to have impresses the market in general, and analysts specifically.

With its exposure to Canada and the EU, Brunswick did have some impact from the tariffs imposed on various products. But with the guided and apparent improvement in gross and operating margins which lie ahead, the company should be more than able to offset the impact of tariffs and other cost inflation.

The one downside to the business is it can be hit hard during an economic downturn, and so investors will have to consider that when taking a position in the company. But since it doesn't appear to be a factor now, it looks like it should enjoy consistent revenue growth and improvement in earnings as a result of wider margins from the steps it has taken.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.