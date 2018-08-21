August 23 Natural Gas Storage Report: Weather Is Bullish, But This Is Not News To Anyone

We have executed 40 trades over the past two months (a detailed list is included in the report - published for the first time).

Above-normal CDDs/TDDs and the economics of coal-to-gas switching continue to support natural gas prices, but seasonal trends are bearish, while dry gas production recently hit a new all time-high.

Weather forecast first turned bullish in the afternoon on August 16, but more recent changes have been relatively neutral.

We anticipate to see an injection of 53 bcf, which is 8 bcf larger than a year ago and 1 bcf larger vs. 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week, the number of total degree-days (TDDs) dropped by 12% w-o-w, as cooling demand weakened – particularly, in the Northeast and Western parts of the country. However, we estimate that total energy demand was no less than 14% above last year’s level. Please note that during this time of the year, heating degree-days (HDDs) have almost no effect on natural gas consumption. Cooling degree-days (CDDs) continue to have a disproportionately stronger effect on consumption, and traders should be paying attention to changes in CDDs. Seasonal trend, however, calls for high, but declining number of CDDs and for a rising but low number of HDDs.

This week, the weather conditions continued to cool down. We estimate that the number of CDDs will drop by 13.0% w-o-w in the week ending August 24. Indeed, we estimate that cooling demand would be about 1% lower than over the same week last year. Next week, however, the heat is going to return. The number of CDDs is currently projected to rise by a whopping 20% w-o-w in the week ending August 31 (see the chart below).

The latest numerical weather prediction models are returning some bullish results (in absolute terms):

ECMWF extended-range model (issued on August 20) projected above-normal CDDs in all five forecast weeks (August 31 – September 28); The model also showed more CDDs compared to the previous update issued on August 16.

The latest CFSv2 long-range model is projecting above normal CDDs in August and just normal CDDs in September.

The latest ECMWF 00z Ensemble and GFS 00z Ensemble mid-range models are both projecting above-normal CDDs over the next 15 days (August 21 – September 5).

However, there is one very important factor that you need to take into account. Absolute values (such CDDs, HDDs and TDDs and their deviation from the norm) may not matter much in trading. It is assumed that absolute values determine the price regime, while the changes in absolute values determine the price direction. It is therefore further assumed that absolute values are already reflected in the current prices, whereas changes are not, and, thus, a trader should pay a special attention to the actual changes in the forecast if he or she wants to anticipate the price direction.

Our subscribers receive daily (early morning) update on the latest weather forecast as well as afternoon (12z model runs) update on any additional changes. We also provide a regular update on extended-range ECMWF model (twice a week). Consider signing up, if interested (see the link below).

Trading

Weather forecast first turned bullish in the afternoon on August 16, as we indicated in this article. However, more recent changes – at least, in the short-term models - have been relatively neutral. Above-normal CDDs/TDDs and the economics of coal-to-gas switching continue to support natural gas prices. However, seasonal trends are bearish, while dry gas production recently hit a new all-time high – 83.4 bcf/d on August 20.

We have reduced our short exposure on August 16 (at 2.919), but as the price later increased, we decided to re-enter the market on the bears’ side.

Overall, we have executed 40 trades over the past two months (see the list below). Note, that returns are "unleveraged". If you trade ETNs, equivalent returns would have been 2 or 3 times greater.

*unleveraged returns

Our subscribers received real-time alerts for all of the above trades.

Storage

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see an injection of 53 bcf (3 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, 1 bcf larger vs. 5-year average and 8 bcf larger than a year ago).

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories – i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and also compared to 5-year average. Next two EIA reports are expected to confirm the contraction of 5-year average deficit by a total of 9 bcf and the contraction of annual deficit by a total of 43 bcf.

Thank you for reading our weekly report. We also write a daily update of our forecast for key natural gas variables: weather, production, consumption, exports, imports and storage. Interested in getting this daily update? Sign up for Natural Gas Fundamentals, our Marketplace service, to get the most critical natural gas data. In addition, every Sunday, we publish three special reports: "Trends in the U.S. Electric Power sector", "Trends in Global LNG Market", "Global Oil Products Inventories".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.