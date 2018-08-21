The rally in the US Dollar is not over.

Is It Too Late To Buy The Dollar?

The US Dollar has been the best performing global currency in 2018, up more than 5%, and continues to hit fresh new highs. Last week, the US Dollar, defined by PowerShares DB US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP), hit a 15-month high. The UUP ETF is comprised mostly of the Euro (FXE) and the Yen (FXY) indicating that the dollar has strengthened significantly against major global currencies. The UUP ETF has over a 70% weighting to just the Euro and the Yen, and while it's a great way to get exposure to the US Dollar, it may understate some of the moves in the US Dollar against smaller countries. The UUP ETF gains exposure to these currencies through US Dollar futures contracts and is collateralized primarily with US Treasury bills.

UUP ETF Composition:

Source: Invesco

While the US Dollar has hit a 15-month high against a basket of major global currencies, the US Dollar has hit a 17-month high against a basket of emerging market currencies. The Wisdom Tree Emerging Markets Currency ETF (CEW) has exposure explicitly to emerging market currencies.

CEW ETF Exposures:

Source: Filings

The US Dollar has soared against a basket of major currencies such as the Euro and the Yen and even more against a basket of emerging market currencies as the two-panel chart below shows.

AMEX Dollar Index (^DXY) / Emerging Market Currencies (CEW): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The heat map below shows a variety of currency ETFs and their performance across four-time horizons. The US Dollar has risen over 5% this year and over the past 12 months.

This week, however, the US Dollar gave back some gains after comments from President Trump scolding the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.

Currency ETF Performance: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Interestingly, while the US Dollar dropped after the comments from President Trump, the odds of future rate increases based on Fed Funds Futures did not change much. The market is still pricing in over a 90% chance of a rate hike in September and a 60% chance of a second rate hike in December. The currency market reacted to the president's comments, but the bond market believes that these are empty threats.

Odds Of Federal Reserve Interest Rate Increase In September | December:

Source: CBOE

President Trump may be upset about the rise in the currency but the US Dollar has been rising in value for three primary reasons, all of which are related but will be discussed separately.

Why Is The US Dollar Rising

The US Dollar has been rising in value mostly due to a global growth slowdown. When global growth accelerates, money flows into high growth Emerging Market countries in the form of a "carry trade" hoping to realize higher rates of growth on capital and minimal if any currency depreciation while the Dollar is falling. When global growth decelerates and emerging market countries can no longer deliver high rates of growth or simply pay back the debt that was accumulated during a falling dollar environment, money flows back into the United States to safely capture the rate of return on short-term bonds.

This flows into the second point which is the rising differential in short-term rates across the world. As the rates in the United States on the short end of the curve continue to rise relative to other major countries such as the Euro and the Yen, this increases the hurdle rate of other investments such as a "carry trade" and makes the opportunity cost of leaving the United States significantly higher. Currently, with short-term rates around 2.5%, the hurdle rate is quite high for alternative investments.

Lastly, the expectation for future rate increases from the Federal Reserve has market participants believing that short-term rates will go higher and therefore the US Dollar will appreciate further. If short-term rates go higher in the United States and the US Dollar does, in fact, appreciate, then any "carry trade" in which an entity borrowed dollar-denominated debt in a local currency gets relatively more expensive. This expectation prevents further dollar-denominated debt to be accumulated in local currency (as well as make existing debt more difficult to pay back) which exacerbates the cycle of capital flight described above.

Long-Term US Dollar Performance (Broad Basket Of Currencies):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

As mentioned in the first point above, the US Dollar typically rises during periods of global growth decelerations. A look at the Global PMI readings over the past year as well as the Citi Economic Surprise index shows global growth faltering relative to expectations. The PMI readings show more of a global growth slowdown while the Citi Economic Surprise Index shows that the US economic data has come in below expectations over the past several months, surprising investors to the downside. I expect both of these trends to continue. The global growth slowdown will intensify abroad at the end of Q3 as well as Q4 and into 2019. The domestic economic data also will continue to soften as the economy rolls off a cyclical peak made in Q2 2018.

Global PMI Reading | Citi Economic Surprise Index:

Source: Trading Economics, The Daily Shot

The global economy is not collapsing or plunging but the data is clear that the global economy is "rolling" over and slowing from high rates of growth in Q1 and Q2 of 2018. A rate of change slowdown is all that is needed for the US Dollar to rally and for foreign currencies to depreciate.

To add fuel to the dollar rally, short-term rates in the United States have soared thanks to the Federal Reserve and the pace of monetary tightening.

US Dollar (UUP) | Short-Term Interest Rates:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Increasing short-term interest rates attracts foreign capital as well as raises the hurdle rate for domestic money to find a more attractive investment abroad.

Perhaps more important than the rising rates in the United States in isolation, the differential between interest rates on the short end of the Treasury curve continues to widen.

With more interest rate hikes expected and the Federal Reserve balance sheet continuing to shrink, the expectation is for this spread to continue to widen which will cause the dollar to rise further, despite the cost to hedge currency exposures between countries rising.

Short-Term Rate Differential:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

As the Federal Reserve increases short-term interest rates and unwinds the balance sheet, this reduces dollar liquidity in the banking system and globally.

The Federal Reserve contracts monetary policy by reducing the monetary base. The monetary base is made up of all excess reserves as well as physical cash held outside the banking system. As the Fed cannot control physical cash easily, when the monetary base contracts, there's a contraction in the quantity of excess reserves in the banking system.

Monetary Base & Excess Reserves: Source: FRED, EPB Macro Research

The money supply or amount of money circulating the economy is a function of the monetary base multiplied by the money multiplier. The money multiplier changes much more slowly than the monetary base so a contraction of the monetary base results in a contraction of the money supply.

As the money supply contracts and the amount of dollar liquidity is reduced, we have seen a rise in the US Dollar. Less supply of dollars equals a higher valued dollar.

Below is a chart of the year over year growth in the money supply and the US Dollar Index (inverted) against a broad basket of currencies. The correlation between the money supply and the inverted dollar index is clear.

US Dollar Index Vs. Money Supply Growth:

Source: FRED, EPB Macro Research

Three factors are leading to a sharp rise in the dollar. A slowing global economy, higher short-term interest rates, and a contracting money supply/monetary base are supporting the US Dollar higher.

Based on the forecast that the global economy and the US economy will continue to decelerate and the path of monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve will continue, there's likely to be a continued bid under the dollar in the short term.

Over the long term, the US Dollar remains the most attractive major currency as the relative level of US indebtedness is lower than Japan, Europe as a whole, and China.

Debt To GDP Ratio:

Source: Hoisington Investment Management

Many critics of the US debt burden claim that a collapse of the US dollar (UUP) is inevitable and that our debt will be repaid with worthless dollars. This is a very poor analysis of the situation as it does not take into account the global situation.

The first point to make is that currencies are valued on a relative basis. The Euro and the US Dollar cannot both go down against each other at the same time.

The only way that all currencies can depreciate simultaneously is if they are devalued against gold (GLD), silver (SLV) or some other commodity (USO).

Operating under the assumption that all currencies will not depreciate relative to gold for a minute, that leaves one currency to be the "winner" or the strongest relative to the others. I'm referring to long-term multi-year trends in the currencies, not monthly or yearly moves.

The relative indebtedness of Europe, China and Japan are significantly worse than the United States.

If the United States cannot repay its obligations then surely countries that are more indebted cannot repay them either and will default faster, should that be the case.

If the other three largest countries (Japan, China, Euro Area) will by definition have to default faster than the United States, due to higher levels of debt, that serves to put a long-term bid under the US dollar.

How can Japan not default prior to the United States if they have a level of debt almost two times as great? If Japan defaults prior to the dollar, then the yen (FXY) will fall dramatically and cause a massive upward pressure on the exchange rate between the dollar and the yen.

Unless you believe that the US, the relatively least-indebted country, will default with less debt than other countries with more debt AND slower economic growth, then the long-run trend in the dollar must be higher.

This does not refer to small moves in the dollar caused by knee-jerk reactions to Federal Reserve policy but rather large multi-year trending moves in the exchange rate of the dollar against other currencies.

Forecast

The US Dollar, based on ETF UUP, is roughly 5% from the high made in January 2017.

US Dollar (UUP):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Based on the three short-term factors described above and the probability of all three continuing, I expect the dollar to move higher toward the level reached in January 2017, roughly 5% higher.

Over the long term, the outlook on the dollar is bullish relative to other major currencies with a far greater relative debt burden than the United States.

Currently, I have no position directly in UUP or any currency future.

