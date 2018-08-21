Why Continental Gold Rejected More Funds From Newmont In 2017

The new mineral resource will greatly improve the economics of Buritica and provide Continental's board with an excellent bargaining chip for any potential takeover offers.

Buritica offers amazing exploration potential and Continental is planning to update the mineral resources in the first half of 2019 following 137,000 meters of drilling in 2018.

In May 2017, Newmont wanted to acquire a large stake in Continental Gold, but the latter's board kept the interest at 19.9%.

Source: Continental Gold

Introduction

In May 2017, gold major Newmont Mining (NEM) announced a $109 million strategic investment for a 19.9% stake in Colombia-focused Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) at a 46% premium to the share price. It was hailed as a major achievement for Continental as the premium was astonishing and also such a large investment from a major is very rare - just six out of 55 strategic investments in the mining sector since 2015 pass the $75 million mark:

Source: Continental Gold

And yet, the most astonishing part of the story is that Continental could've raised even more from Newmont:

Sussman says that Newmont wanted to buy a larger stake, but Continental kept it at 19.9%. "The Newmont investment was the best of all options at the time, because the premium was so great. But it likely puts us in play at some point," he says. "Our strategy is to extract as much value out of the ground now, so that any producer attempting to acquire us in the future will need to pay for this additional upside." - "Site visit: Continental Gold cruising to production at Buritica" - The Northern Miner

Continental plans to drill 137,000 meters at its flagship Buritica project in 2018, including 40,000 meters of definition, 41,000 meters of infill, 15,000 meters of step-out as well as 41,000 meters into some of the 10 greenfield targets found at the project. The company currently has 14 diamond drill rigs in operation and an update to the mineral resources at Buritica is expected in the first half of 2019.

The Buritica gold project

Colombia is the last frontier for major gold discoveries in Latin America as insecurity kept explorers out of the country for decades. Then in 2016, the government reached a peace agreement with FARC, the largest armed political faction, thus boosting security and stability in the country and opening the way for a mineral exploration boom. And Continental's Buritica project is the poster child for this new exploration boom in Colombia. It's the only project in the construction phase out of dozens across the infrastructure spectrum that the government has designated as strategically important. Buritica is destined to become the first modern large-scale gold mine in Colombia and it will double the country's legal gold production.

In the context of the international gold mining sector, Buritica stands out with its size and costs. It's the eighth largest gold find in the past decade with resources standing at more than nine million ounces of gold across all categories and its all-in sustaining costs (AISC) are just $489 per ounce:

Source: Continental Gold

As you can see, Buritica boasts great economics with an after-tax net present value of $860 million at a 5% discount rate and a 31.2% internal rate of return at $1,200 per ounce of gold. Furthermore, the payback period is only 2.3 years in the base case scenario. The mine is currently expected to have a 14-year life and produce an average of 253,000 ounces of gold and 466,000 ounces of silver per year.

The cyanide leach processing plant will start operating at 2,100 tonnes per day in the first half of 2020 and then ramp up to 3,000 tonnes six months later.

So far, around 33% of the $389 million underground mine outlined in the 2016 feasibility study has been built and the company has spent around half of its construction money and 80% of its engineering money. Sure, some input costs such as steel and oil have risen since the feasibility study was completed and Continental plans to release an updated control budget later in 2018.

Continental CEO Ari Sussman has admitted that the company is not fully funded and that it will need a top-up of around $100 million. It's unclear when Continental plans to raise the additional funds or if the company is looking at equity or debt. I think that if Sussman is looking for equity, the financing is likely to come after the resource update in the first half of 2019 which brings me to the exploration potential at Buritica.

Exploration

In 2016 and 2017, Continental released the results from two trial mining tests that yielded significantly more gold than estimated in the resource block model:

Source: Continental Gold

The reason is that putting a vein package together is tough and around 30% of the gold above a two-gram cutoff was excluded from the current resource estimate. A lot of that excluded gold should make its way back to the resource estimate with the drilling planned for 2018. The company is looking for hits of mineralization that fall within the hard boundaries of modelled veins and is also pursuing a theory that there may be broad mineralized zones, which encompass much of the material between Buritica's defined veins.

Currently, the two major vein systems at Buritica (Yaragua and Veta Sur) remain open along strike and at depth. They are geographically contiguous but geochemically distinct and modelled separately.

I'm confident that the average grade of the project will improve with the 2018 infill and definition drilling. Note that Buritica's proven reserves have an average of 21.1 grams of gold per tonne versus just 7.8 grams gold per tonne for the probable category:

When you're estimating, if you don't have a lot of drill-hole density, you want to restrict the influence of high grade to try to prevent smearing. We tend to get a lot of high-grade shoots that develop around a single high-grade hole. So, the grade tends to spread out once there is more drill density." - Continental Gold CEO Ari Sussman

And additional drilling at the project will also improve the width of mineralization:

We see veinlets at different orientations to the main veins that are modelled, which don't get captured in wide-spaced drilling, but as we tighten up spacing, we tend to pick them up." - Continental Gold CEO Ari Sussman

Overall, Buritica offers tremendous exploration potential at many fronts as evidenced by the trial mining tests.

Conclusion

In 2017, Continental Gold rejected additional funding from Newmont at a 46% premium to the share price since the company believes there is amazing exploration potential at its Buritica project in Colombia which should be reflected when an acquisition offer comes. I agree with Continental and given the nature of the deposit and the 2016 and 2017 trial mining results, I think it's very likely for Buritica's proven and probable reserves to easily surpass five million ounces of gold and total resources to go over 12 million ounces.

Buritica is already one of the best gold deposits discovered over the past decade and it has the potential to improve much more. I think that the shares of Continental Gold are vastly undervalued as the current market capitalization of $507 million values the company at less than 60% of Buritica's after-tax net present at $1,200 per ounce of gold using the current resources estimate. The new resource estimate should easily send the net present value at over a billion and provide the board of Continental Gold with a great bargaining chip for any potential takeover offers.

Newmont currently has a 19.9% stake in Continental and is heavily involved with Buritica - the company participates in the exploration, technical (construction) and sustainability committees, and it also has a seat on the board. Considering this, I think that Newmont is the most likely candidate to acquire Continental in the future after the resource estimate for Buritica is updated in the first half of 2019. It's very unlikely for such a valuable project like Buritica to remain in the hands of an intermediate gold miner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGOOF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.