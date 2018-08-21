Seadrill Partners: Excellent Second Quarter Results, Although Challenges Remain

The third quarter may prove to be weaker than the second, although the fourth quarter 2018 should be quite good.

On Tuesday, August 21, 2018, offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Partners (SDLP) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. As is the case with all of the companies in the industry, Seadrill Partners has been struggling with challenging conditions in the industry. In that light then, these results were fairly good and were certainly an improvement over the first quarter. The company's unitholders should therefore be pleased with these results, even if they were perhaps not as good as they would have been in a better environment.

As my long-time readers are no doubt aware, it's my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Seadrill Partners' second quarter 2018 earnings report:

Seadrill Partners reported total operating revenues of $418.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a substantial improvement over the $194.3 million that the company brought in during the first quarter.

The company had total operating expenses of $178.9 million in the most recent quarter. This was a slight increase over the $176.1 million that the company spent last quarter.

Seadrill Partners achieved an economic utilization rate of 96% in the quarter, which was good but still somewhat worse than the company usually reports.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $321.1 million and a distributable cash flow of $133.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. This was enough for the company to maintain its $0.10 per unit quarterly distribution.

Seadrill Partners reported net income of $217.2 million during the second quarter of 2018. This represents a substantial improvement over the $16.3 million loss that it reported in the previous quarter.

Without a doubt, the first thing that I noticed as I was reading the company's earnings report was the substantial quarter-over-quarter revenue increase. As noted in the highlights, the company brought in a total of $418.1 million in the second quarter compared to $194.3 million in the first. As I knew that Seadrill Partners did not have enough new contracts starting during the quarter to account for such a large boost, I decided to investigate further to uncover the cause of this increase. The most significant reason for this revenue jump was the resolution of the civil litigation surrounding Tullow Oil's (OTCPK:TUWLF) cancellation of its contract for the West Leo ultra-deepwater semisubmersible. On July 18, 2018, Seadrill Partners announced that the English High Court ruled in favor of Seadrill Partners and Tullow Oil has paid the company $248 million. The company recognized $204 million of this as revenue in the second quarter. Thus, this one-time payment boosted the company's revenue significantly in the quarter. While the remaining $44 million still needs to be recognized, investors should be aware that because this was a one-time payment, we should expect to see the company's revenue drop going forward as it will not receive such a payment again.

Fortunately, Seadrill Partners would have seen its revenues increase even without this one-time boost to revenue. As the company notes in its earnings report, its underlying revenues increased by approximately $20 million. This is due to the West Aquarius ultra-deepwater semi-submersible beginning work on its current contract with BP (BP) in Canada back in April. This rig is generating $260,000 per day for the company until sometime in August so was able to boost the company's revenue throughout nearly all of the second quarter and will have a noticeable impact in the third (although the fact that it will be under contract for fewer days in the third quarter will certainly have a negative impact over the remainder of the year). In addition, Seadrill Partners benefited from contractual dayrate increases on the West Vela, West Auriga, and West Capricorn. These will certainly benefit the company going forward.

One of the biggest concerns that investors have expressed with regard to Seadrill Partners is the company's relatively high level of debt. Fortunately, this is an issue that the company has been moving to address. As we see here, Seadrill Partners managed to reduce its total liabilities to $3.6549 billion from the $3.7303 billion that it had at the end of the first quarter of 2018:

Source: Seadrill Partners, LLC

Seadrill Partners looks likely to improve this situation even further in the third quarter. This is partly due to the already discussed West Leo litigation settlement. Under terms of the amendments to the company's $2.8 billion Term Loan B credit agreement, the company agreed to use a portion of the settlement proceeds to pay down this loan after deducting legal costs. The company will pay approximately $120 million against this loan in the third quarter. Thus, we should see the company's liabilities drop even more going forward.

As I have discussed in a few recent articles, the offshore drilling industry has been showing signs of improving. Seadrill Partners benefited from this recently and has managed to secure one new contract and received a letter of intent:

In July, the West Capella ultra-deepwater drillship secured a five-well contract with several additional optional wells from Sabah Shell Petroleum Limited in Malaysia. This contract has a backlog of at least $32 million and is expected to begin in October 2018. In August, the West Vencedor semi-tender received a binding Letter of Award for two firm wells and one optional well from Petronas-Cargali Myanmar Limited in Myanmar. The contract resulting from this letter will have a backlog of at least $13 million and will start in December 2018.

These two contracts provide us with further optimism that the offshore drilling industry is indeed healing and that Seadrill Partners will be able to rebuild its own business. They also allow us to predict that the company's profits and cash flows will be looking a bit better by the end of the year which is likewise a positive sign.

Overall, these results were certainly respectable and give us reason to believe that the worst days for the company are behind it. While the third quarter may be slightly worse than this one due to the West Aquarius going off contract in August, the company's rigs that will be starting work on new contracts in the fourth quarter should make up for it and the company's still very high yield is a nice bonus while we wait for the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long a few energy ETFs, some of which may contain BP.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.