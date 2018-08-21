SodaStream Deal Shows Why Most Mergers Fail To Create Shareholder Value

The result is little to no shareholder value added from deals, if not outright destruction.

There has been a lot of research over the years that shows most mergers and acquisitions fail to create the shareholder value that the buyers tout when they announce deals to their public investors. Many analysts point to management distractions, integration risks, differing corporate cultures when trying to pinpoint the reasons behind the failures, but one often gets overlooked: price.

When investment managers choose stocks for their client portfolios, they typically try and find value of some sort, either in absolute price relative to peers or the overall market (value strategies), or relative to their view of the future growth of the business which they believe will be brighter than the current consensus opinion (growth strategies). In both cases, stocks are purchased with the idea that the price being paid is reasonable at worst, and undervalued at best.

If we switch gears and think about how companies make acquisitions, price is not usually a crucial factor in the purchase decision. Benefits that typically go to the top of the list include increasing market share, diversifying the existing businesses, adding nimble competitors which are well positioned, and/or becoming large just for the sake of size in order to try and gain scale in purchasing power, etc.

Rarely does a management team come out and say, "we like the business and we think we got a really great price for our shareholders." I would argue this lack of interest in getting a good price contributes heavily to the rate at which M&A activity fails to boost shareholder value over time.

The acquisition announcement of SodaStream (SODA) this week, for $144 per share in cash, or $3.2 billion, is a prime example of how factors other than price prompted a deal that is unlikely to drive material shareholder return.

Below is a three-year chart of SODA stock, showing a period during which the shares have risen from $14 to $130 each before the $144 buyout was announced:

SODA data by YCharts

That is an 800% increase in stock price over the last 36 months. If a buyer had come to them in early 2017, with the stock at $40 per share, and offered $60 in cash, the total buyout price would have been nearly 60% less and saved nearly $2 billion versus the current deal price. Instead, they waited until Wall Street loved the stock already, and paid a small change of control premium of just 11%, to reflect that the stock was already aggressively valued by the market.

This disregard for price is compounded by the fact that consumers' changing beverage preferences are not new. It is not like the shift away from sugary drinks and towards waters with fewer calories and artificial flavors just occurred within the last 12 months. Any beverage company wanted to diversify into the water space, or the make at home sector, would have known three years ago that SodaStream was a major global player in that market.

It appears that Pepsi (PEP) made the same mistake that retail investors make when choosing how to allocate capital; they undervalue stocks that are performing poorly and they overvalue stocks that have recently done very well. It is very much a momentum/sentiment based strategy that considers price/valuation more as an afterthought. In other words, they care more about what they are buying than the price they are paying for it. Successful investors typically take the opposite approach and ask themselves "I know what I am getting, but how much am I willing to pay for make it worthy of my precious capital?"

Active corporate M&A departments could take a lot away from studying professional investors when allocating shareholder capital. Individual investors should take notice as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.