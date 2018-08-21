Bay Banks - Interesting Opportunity, But A Lot Of Work To Do

The long-term opportunity for Bay Banks is attractive, but more progress is needing with funding, loan growth, and expense leverage to justify the multiple it already has.

The bank has added numerous new executives in recent months and is looking to pivot toward more commercial lending, while also driving better core deposit growth.

Investors have hundreds of bank stocks to choose from, and within that pool you can find a story to fit almost any preferred investment strategy. In the case of tiny Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCQB:BAYK), the opportunity here revolves around leveraging the Virginia Commonwealth acquisition to gain more low-cost deposits and gain share in the fragmented Richmond and Virginia Beach markets, while also pivoting towards a more commercial-oriented lending mix and building up the fee-generating treasury and asset management operations.

Although these shares have sold off since second quarter earnings, they’re still not all that cheap on a standalone or peer basis. I like the opportunity Bay Banks has to generate above-average growth from improving its deposit composition, gaining loan share in underserved markets, and leveraging its enhanced scale, but not enough to stretch for this stock today.

Readers should also note that Bay Banks has less than ideal liquidity, though the company is pursuing a NASDAQ listing, and that should ultimately improve liquidity.

A Challenging Second Quarter Report

I generally appreciate management teams that call it like it is, and I will credit Bay Banks’ CEO for characterizing the second quarter as “less than adequate”, as the company came up short on several lines.

Net interest income rose 10% from the year-ago level, but fell 5% on a sequential basis, as the core net interest margin declined roughly a quarter-point on rising deposit costs and weak loan beta, and earning assets grew slower than expected as the higher funding costs led the company to be more cautious with lending growth.

Operating expenses also trended higher than expected, with a one-third increase in adjusted expenses and a disappointing sequential increase of 10%. At this point the company should be realizing deal synergies and instead the company is seeing meaningful upward pressure from salary and data processing costs.

With disappointing revenue growth and higher expenses, it’s not so surprising that the company’s pre-provision profits were quite disappointing.

Net loans rose 23% from the year-ago level, but just 1.5% sequentially or about half the growth rate of the prior two quarters. Bay Banks really didn’t see much leverage in loan yields, while deposit costs rose about 30bp from the year-ago period and 10bp sequentially, with non-interest-bearing deposit balances falling 13% sequentially (against a 3% overall drop). I’d note that NIBs did follow the broader deposit trend (up 12%) on the yoy comparison.

Credit quality looked fine, and provision was actually negative this quarter.

Opportunities … But Changes Are Needed

Bay Banks operates principally in the Richmond and Virginia Beach MSAs, with around half of its deposits in Richmond. Although the bank’s share in Richmond is relatively modest (around 0.4%), it’s good for top-15 share in a fragmented market that should give Bay Banks good commercial lending growth potential. Only five banks in Richmond have more than 1% deposit share, and collectively they have just 30% market share. Four of those (Bank of America (BAC), BB&T (BBT), SunTrust (STI), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)) are large regional/super-regional banks, and I believe the 25% or so share they hold is an important opportunity for Bay Banks.

Bay Banks is looking to take advantage of a strategy similar to what banks like Eagle (EGBN) and South State (SSB) have used – exploiting the service levels between tiny community banks and larger regional banks. Tiny community banks are often too limited in terms of capital, risk tolerance, and underwriting capabilities to serve the needs of larger local businesses, while those same businesses aren’t large enough to really command the full attention of larger banks – particularly now in a cost containment/cost reduction environment.

Both Richmond and Virginia Beach are large enough metro areas to support significant loan and earnings growth for Bay Banks such that local/regional growth rates aren’t going to be a limiting factor anytime soon.

Even so, Bay Banks has to make some changes to deliver on that opportunity.

Time deposits are about 50% of Bay Banks’ deposit base, while non-interest-bearing deposits are only about 14%, and that adverse mix goes a long way toward explaining why Bay Banks’ cost of deposits/funds is high next to banks like South State and similar to SONA (NASDAQ:SONA), which also has a higher mix of CDs than you’d really like to see. Bay Banks is targeting low-cost commercial deposit growth in its core operating areas, and is trying to leverage its treasury services offerings as a means of competitive differentiation with smaller community banks.

Bay Banks is also looking to step up its commercial lending. Residential mortgages, home equity loans, and consumer loans are about 45% of the total, and there’s room to shift that mix more towards commercial lending (both C&I and real estate). Bay Banks is in better shape with respect to its capital ratios than many small lenders, but I believe funding costs are a limiting factor in the short term. The company did hire a senior lender from Park Sterling last year (both the South State acquisition), and I believe the company is putting the pieces in place to build a good growth commercial lending franchise.

The Opportunity

If Bay Banks can improve its funding mix (more low-cost core deposits) and deliver on that commercial lending growth opportunity, earnings growth here could exceed 20%. To do that, though, the company also has to improve its operating efficiency. A NASDAQ listing would also be an important step forward, not just in terms of liquidity but in giving the company a more attractive M&A currency – acquiring a bank or two in the company’s targeted footprint with better core deposits would likely be a value-creating proposition.

The Bottom Line

Those are all important “ifs” and the uncertainty of execution is part of the reason I’m not more bullish on the shares. Although I do see above-average growth potential, I don’t like the premium here relative to banks like SONA, Mainstreet (OTCQX:MNSB), FVCBankcorp (OTCQX:FVCB), or Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB), given the work still to be done in driving better low-cost deposit growth, loan growth, and expense efficiency. This tiny bank is arguably worth keeping an eye on, particularly as a lot of the senior management team is new, but I want to see a little more progress before getting more bullish.

