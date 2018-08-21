Walmart: A Fantastic Quarter That Should Have Investors Buying

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Hillside Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Walmart (WMT) reported earnings last week that beat analysts' expectations by a wide margin. Their U.S. comparable sales increased by 4.5%, which was the strongest growth in more than 10 years. These comps were supported by store traffic and ticket growth, with each exceeding 2%. This quarter was a home run on multiple fronts. We will review their quarter and explain why the stock is a buy at these levels for investors.

Grocery

Grocery was a major factor for the impressive comp sales beat. The company picked up their online grocery efforts in the quarter and is on pace to reach about 40% of the U.S. population with grocery delivery by year end. The division saw its best growth in nine years and their share of the US grocery market currently stands at 23 percent.

E-Commerce

Walmart's strong effort against Amazon in the online retail war became evident this quarter. Their U.S. online sales grew 40% and the company forecasted growth of 40% for the full year. In this quarter alone, they expanded their online assortment significantly by adding 1,800 popular brands. It's clear that the site redesign and Marc Lore's strategic priorities are paying dividends for long term Walmart shareholders.

Worthy of note for investors in this quarter is the fact that Walmart did more revenue on a lower amount of inventory. Management highlighted this in the release:

Even with the strong sales performance, the team reduced comp store inventory again this quarter by 70 basis points, while maintaining strong in-stock levels.

Source: Walmart Quarterly Report

We attribute the bulk of this expense leverage to effective management of store inventories through improved technology. However, we also attribute a small part of it to the success they're having with their online third-party merchant business. In 2009, Walmart entered the marketplace space creating the Walmart Online Marketplace. The marketplace allows third parties to sell items alongside Walmart's online inventory. The items sold from these merchants are not taken possession of by Walmart and cannot be found in their stores. The business has grown steadily since its inception. A recent survey found that Amazon merchants are looking more and more to Walmart's marketplace for a larger part of their sales. 36% of merchants on Amazon in the survey said they plan to expand their sales to Walmart in 2018. While Amazon currently has over 400,000 merchants, Walmart has an estimated 18,000 merchants selling on their platform. We think there is a lot of potential for Walmart to grow its marketplace and therefore continue to increase sales while reducing inventory.

Walmart has also taken a unique approach to its marketplace and added other large retailers who are interested on their platform. Lord & Taylor, who is the first retailer to team up with them, is creating an offering that will display about 125 fashion brands on Walmart. This strategy allows Walmart to attract a shopper that is more urban-inclined who wouldn't ordinarily visit their website. Though their US online sales is also still only a small fraction of Amazon's sales, we believe this illustrates their enormous growth potential. Investors should expect double digit growth from their e-commerce business for the foreseeable future.

Willingness to Experiment

Walmart's management team is not afraid to take risks and that should be applauded by investors. Walmart has several initiatives in place to help cut down costs and improve their customer experience. Two out of these, discussed in the quarter, were testing self-driving cars in Arizona for its grocery pickup business, and experimenting with using robots to pick groceries to process pickup orders in its store in Salem, New Hampshire.

Source: Walmart offering streaming video rentals on its website via Vudu

Walmart has also explored starting a streaming service that would rival competitors such as Netflix and Amazon. We argue that this would be positive for the company's growth story and present new revenue opportunities. The retailers' large footprint has numerous competitive advantages over streaming companies such as Amazon. They could upsell their streaming service at various touch points they have with their customers. They could also offer various bundles alongside the products and services they offer. We acknowledge that any streaming service would come at a cost to Walmart's balance sheet. Wedbush Security Analyst, Michael Patcher, estimates that Walmart would need to spend $2 to 3 billion to effectively compete in the US market. Walmart has $15.84 billion in cash on their balance sheet so they would be able to easily digest a moderate amount of content spend per year. They also owns a streaming service called Vudu. Vudu's core technology could be leveraged for the new service, if Walmart decided not to retain the same name. We bring up Walmart's streaming ambitions to highlight the aggressive nature with which they're thinking about new growth opportunities.

International

Source: Walmart Acquires FlipKart Group (Slide Show)

Their international business also had a great quarter, reporting positive comparable sales in their four largest markets (Mexico, U.K., Canada and China). A large growth opportunity for Walmart is India. Investors were initially concerned in May when Walmart announced it was buying a controlling stake in the Indian e-commerce company, Flip-Kart, for $16 billion. Walmart continued to reiterate on the call that the acquisition would negatively impact EPS by $0.25 to $0.30 when the transaction closes. The concerns regarding the deal stemmed from fears it would be too costly to their bottom line without offering any benefits. We think those fears were misguided and long term investors will be rewarded by the growth of e-commerce in India. Flip-Kart is a great way for Walmart to invest in India without spending the capital necessary to grow their physical infrastructure. Flip-Kart is still growing at an impressive clip as they reportedly grew gross sales by 50% in the six months that ended in June. That's faster than Amazon's sales which reportedly increased by 35-40% in India.

Guidance

Source: Walmart Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Management raised guidance expectations; forecasting full year net sales to rise 2% and earnings of $4.90 to $5.05 a share, above previous guidance of $4.75 to $5. We expect Walmart to perform strongly in the back half of the year. One tailwind that investors should keep in the mind is the bankruptcy of Toys 'R' Us. Toys 'R' Us generated 11.5 billion in sales in 2016 and that revenue will be up for grabs in the 3rd and 4th quarter. Walmart has recognized this potential market grab and has been positioning for it. In the quarter, they launched a new baby nursery destination which makes it easier for parents to have all the necessities in anticipation of their baby's arrival. They also revamped the baby section of their website, adding 30,000 additional items to its assortment. Searches for baby-related items on their website has jumped roughly 40 percent over the past year. Managements push into the children's category should not be overlooked. This could be a catalyst for Walmart's earnings being stronger than anticipated in the 4th quarter.

Conclusion

We think Walmart is very attractive at these levels and a great hold for long term investors. In the near term, Walmart should deliver strong earnings bolstered by the void caused by the Toys 'R' Us Bankruptcy. The addition of Marc Lore and Walmart's willingness to experiment with new opportunities should give investors confidence in their management team.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.