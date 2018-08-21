Can NeuroMetrix Stop Its Cash Burn?

I believe that Neurometrix Inc. (NURO) is an undervalued micro cap stock with no debt and an asymmetric risk to reward given that the long history of losses and cash burn might soon be reversed given the involvement of GSK in the company and a few promising products. The thesis could start to manifest once the 3rd generation of Quell, which is jointly financed with GSK, rolls out in the market in the next quarter. My estimate is that it could take between 2 to 5 years for the company to be consistently profitable on its own without the help of GSK, which is necessary in order for the thesis to play out fully.

Business overview

Neurometrix is a micro-cap, niche medical device company with little analyst coverage and it focuses on addressing chronic health conditions mostly dealing with chronic pain and diabetes. The company was founded by current CEO and president Shai Gozani who has a Ph.D. in Neurobiology in 1996 and also started the company back when he was still in medical school. The company has 2 principal product lines: wearable neuro stimulation therapeutic devices (to curb or reduce chronic pain) and point of care neuropathy diagnostic tests (to diagnose diabetes), and there are several products under each product line but the company is only trying to promote quell and DPNCheck, while winding down the other products such as SENSUS and Advance (although SENSUS and Advance is still necessary at the moment to generate cash flow for the company). The main focus of the company right now is to promote Quell which they perceive to have the highest growth potential.

Products Overview

The company has 4 products, 2 of which (SENSUS and Advance) they are winding down and 2 others (DPNCheck and Quell) they are trying to promote.

DPNCheck

DPNCheck (or NCStat-DPNCheck) is a proprietary technology cleared by the FDA as a class 2 medical equipment and is used for diagnose of diabetes. The longer explanation is that it checks the DPN (Diabetic peripheral neuropathy) which is the nerve damage caused by long term high blood sugar and diabetes.

This is Process of how and when diabetic neuropathy manifests

Long latent period (DPNCheck diagnose) Severe foot pain (may jump straight to sensory loss) Sensory loss (monofilament diagnose) Foot ulcer Amputation

DPNCheck can diagnose diabetes at the long latent period phase which is a clear advantage over conventional/prevailing detection method using the 10g monofilament which can only diagnose it at the sensory loss stage. The implications of such a device is that early diagnosis allows for early treatment or control of DPN. There are studies done on the effectiveness of DPNCheck, and to quote from one of the studies, "all the pharmacists agreed that the test was easy to perform and that the results were easy to interpret. The test results were useful in helping the pharmacist educate patients regarding the relationship between good glycemic control and DPN."

DPNCheck is very profitable for the firm given that they are employing a razor and blade business model. The DPNCheck device (razor) itself costs around $1000 and the biosensor (blade) costs $20. The combined gross margin of the razor and blade is between 60% to 80%, though I believe that it is closer to 80% this year. I don't think that they make much money from the device itself but I was told by the management that the economics of the biosensor (blade) is so profitable that in some cases, not all, they give out the DPNCheck device (razor) for free if given a large enough order from a buyer.

The CAGR of the revenue has been close to 20% over the past 3 years, reaching 3.1 mil in 2017. The product is not without its flaws. The CFO told me that the it takes a significant amount of effort to convince a physician to change or deviate from what they have learned in medical school. To do on a larger scale so would require a salesforce which would further drain the resources in the company.

DPNCheck also has regulatory clearance in several countries out of the U.S. and they are also venturing into foreign market, most notably Japan, China, and Mexico, where they have distributors with good relationship with the local government. Thus, growth in foreign markets has shown considerable promise.

Quell

Quell is a proprietary TENS device and is an FDA approved class 2 medical device and is available without a prescription. A TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) device uses electric current produced by a device to stimulate the nerves to reduce pain. It can be used for any sort of pain, but in the case of Quell, it is best used for chronic pain such as pain due to diabetes and arthritis. There is evidence that proves that the technology works. According to the study, 80% of participants reported that their chronic pain had improved in 60 days after using quell. The study was written by the CEO himself.

Not surprisingly, the product is targeted at the baby boomers and older generation. Quell has been available in the market since the second half of 2015 and it has been growing at a very fast pace. The distribution channel has not been fully optimized and based on my conversation with the management, it is largely because their main line of business before quell was to sell to professionals (for instance DPNCheck) and this is their first time marketing and distributing a product into the mainstream. However, I don't think that this will be an issue given the involvement of GSK, which I will discuss in detail later.

Quell is marketed as the only wearable, smartphone controlled, non-invasive product, cleared for use while awake and asleep, designed for chronic pain that may be present in multiple locations, and the quell battery lasts for 40 hours before the need for recharge. To put it into context, a typical TENS device is bulky, can only be used for up to 2 hours, cannot be used while exercising, cannot be used while asleep, and the pain reduction is localized. I had some doubts initially with regard to how high the barrier of entry is for the Quell product and I reached out to the management team for help, to which the CFO replied: "We see no direct competition in the near term. We believe that development of a directly competitive product would involve overcoming significant scientific and technological challenges."

Quell is also following the razor and blade model (the Quell device itself is only marginally profitable, but the gross margin of the device itself is expected to increase with the launch of the 3rd generation device). The company will have significant pricing power for this product. The device is selling at 249 USD on amazon and it comes with 2 electrodes (refill/blade). After that, the refill costs around $30 a month to replace, which means it cost $1 per day. I believe that the economics of the product itself is pretty good, but since they are only at the initial stage pf the razor and blade model, most of what they are selling now is the razor, which explains why the average gross margin is at around ~30%. The electrodes (blades) has a gross margin of around ~70 to 90%, so as time goes by the average gross margin is expected to increase significantly. Quell has been growing at >60% over the past 2 years reaching 12.4 mil in 2017, and that was without the help of GSK.

Almost 70% of the product is now distributed through e-commerce. Around 40% of total distribution is through amazon, and the other 30% is through their own website. The problem with the product is that Quell might not work for everyone. It has a 3.3 star out of 5 from the customer reviews on amazon. 49% gave 5 stars and 20% gave 1 star. The reviews are pretty polarizing which is not surprising given that Quell either works really work or doesn't work at all, but I think that the management team knows that too because quell has a 60 day money back guarantee and I think that they are genuinely trying to figure out who are the ones that Quell works for in the long run, rather than focusing on short term gains.

Advance

Advance is the legacy product of the company. The Advance system is a platform to help record down the performance of nerve conduction studies also known as NCS. The NCS measures how fast an electrical impulse moves through your nerve. NCS can identify nerve damage. The company is primarily using it to generate cash flow to fund the other products and the company is slowly winding down its operations. Revenue generated has declined from 2.8mil to 1.5 mil between 2014 to 2017.

GSK Deal

The company recently struck a deal from GSK where they would co-finance the quell products and this is a huge reason why I think that there is a huge probability that the quell product and subsequently, the company will be profitable in the near future. According to the deal, NURO is to sell rights of the company's quell technology to GSK for markets outside of the U.S., but NURO retains exclusive ownership of quell in the U.S. market. GSK is to pay totaling up to 26.5mil (8.5 mil already paid) upon reaching certain milestone, the milestones are both technology and sales driven.

GSK will also jointly fund quell technology with NURO with a 50-50 split for R&D starting from 2019 and subsequent annual renewal by mutual agreement and GSK will receive no royalties. Right now R&D spending on quell is around $4 million, so if GSK pays half, it will be $2 million. The agreement is with regards to the 3rd generation quell product and beyond, so next quarter will be crucial for the company. The partnership with GSK goes beyond monetary benefits. According to the CFO, the number of people from GSK working on this product is more than the actual team from the company, so the company is getting a lot of labour without the need to pay for them. There are constantly conference calls between the 2 companies. I believe that GSK also provide guidance in areas where the company is inexperienced in at the moment, given that GSK has experience in the OTC pain relief arena: Panadol, voltaren, Excedrin, etc.

Devoted Management

The company has been operating in a pretty precarious position over the past few years. They have burned through >150 mil, much of which are personal wealth of insiders who believe in what they are doing. Though cash burn has decline significantly in recent years, as of 2017, the unlevered free cash flow was still between -17.5 mil to -19 mil, which is more than the revenue of 17mil. The company managed to survive for so long only with the help of Sabby Capital, which financed them with several million dollars in exchange for shares and convertible preferred shares. I believe that the management did not want to finance the company with debt in view of the nature of the long and unpredictable nature of the R&D process, instead they chose to give up their own personal wealth so that the company can succeed, which is admirable to say the least. From my conversation with the management, I understand that the CEO is a brilliant person especially in terms of R&D, which implies to me that the company is in good hands and both that people from the company and from the GSK team want the company to succeed. Also, the CEO and CFO have been slowly gathering position in the company over the past 2 years.

What the Market Missed

Given the lack of profitability over a significant stretch of time in the company's history (it has been profitable over the past 2 quarters due to the 8mil coming from GSK), the lack of analysts covering it, relatively niche products that would be unheard of unless you are a doctor, and the significant cash burn rate. I think that it is reasonable why other investors would have missed out on it.

Path to Profitability

The company hopes to be consistently profitable by the end of 2020 and it is the main focus of the company right now. In order to achieve that, quell will have to grow at roughly 40% annually and DPN to grow at 15% annually and assuming that the gross margin stays at 45%, sales & marketing to stay at 11mil and general & admin to stay at 6mil for the next 2 years. This is a pretty ambitious goal, but given the current trajectory of things, I think that they might just pull it off.

year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 quell revenues 93.37 66.69 47.64 34.03 24.30 17.36 12.4 DPNCheck revenue 9.26 7.71 6.43 5.36 4.46 3.72 3.1 advance revenue 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.5 total revenue 103.62 75.40 55.06 40.38 29.77 22.08 17 revenue growth 0.37 0.37 0.36 0.36 0.35 0.30 operating income 27.63 14.93 5.78 -0.83 -5.60 -9.06 -11.35

A more conservative estimate is that it will take until at least 2023 for the company to be profitable assuming quell growth at 20%, DPN growth at 10%, and growth margin stays at 45%.

year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 quell revenues 37.03 30.86 25.71 21.43 17.86 14.88 12.4 DPNCheck revenue 5.49 4.99 4.54 4.13 3.75 3.41 3.1 advance revenue 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.5 total revenue 43.52 36.85 31.25 26.55 22.61 19.29 17 revenue growth 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.13 operating income 0.58 -2.42 -4.94 -7.05 -8.83 -10.32 -11.35

When either of the scenarios happen, the company could trade at P/S ratio of 1 (since that is the only proxy I could use as of now) given the high revenue growth and margin expansion. This is not uncommon for a medical device company, in fact the average P/S ratio of a medical device company around ~4x. This would put the company at around $20 to $25/share between 3 to 5 years. The stock is trading at ~$1.19/share ,P/S ratio of 0.29x and P/B ratio of 1.12x as of today, which means that there is an upside of more than 10x in the long term if my thesis plays out. But I don't think that it would be wise to assume that it would definitely play out - after all, this is a rather risky bet. As such, my conservative estimate is that the upside is around 3x in the near to midterm as currently the company is so obscure that I believe the market needs some time to realize that it even exists. Given the clean balance sheet of the company, if the company's cash flow were to become worse, which I would take as a red flag, it would be wise to review the thesis.

But even in that case, it is unlikely to lose much on this given that the market is pricing it as though it will definitely fail, and there is likely enough time to get out of the trade if that happens. If it achieves profitability, the company will not have to pay taxes for a number of years given that it has federal and state net operating loss carryforwards (NOL) of approximately $145.2 million and $51.6 million respectively, which could further boost earnings. However, the NOLs starts expiring starting from 2019.

It is worth talking about the marketing expense spent on quell because it is the main reason for the cash burn in recent years. Almost all of the 10.75 and 10.85 mil in 2017 and 2018 respectively were spent on quell. Marketing expenses are mostly spent on TV advertising, which targets the older demographics. As such, it could be a hindrance to the company becoming profitable because they will always have to spend more in order to sustain sales growth. The CFO said that they have plans to increase the marketing such that it would match the margin expansion with the release of quell gen 3.

Without taking into account the funds received from reaching the GSK milestones, They probably need to operate in a negative net income and negative cash burn environment for a few years because of the expenses on marketing, but once enough quell units gets sold and recurring revenue hits a certain price, it is likely that percentage spent on marketing will drop. For a company with products of such great economics, it is unlikely for the company to be unprofitable once it crossovers and becomes profitable. M&A take out is also very likely in this case given GSK's current involvement in the company, I can see a future where the company is eventually acquired by GSK. Also according to the CFO, GSK wasn't the only company that approached them with regards to quell, which tells me that it wouldn't be hard to find a buyer in the event that they decide to sell the company. The management has also stated that they are looking for an M&A exit.

Risks and Downsides

The worst case is for the stock to go to $0 if it turns out to be a fraud, but the scenario is highly unlikely given the interest from GSK (they probably did their homework as well) and numerous studies done. I am not dismissing the scenario because there has been cases where some unknown side effect exists and the products were called back, in that case, it is game over.

However, a more probable downside scenario is if quell fails to take off, growth numbers are not as high as expected and GSK ends the partnership after 2019. So this downside scenario is likely to appear in 2020 if it does happen. The event of things that are likely to play out is for GSK to end the partnership because the revenue generated by quell is not satisfactory, in which case the management team might be caught by surprise and cash burn exacerbate. I have no idea how the market would react in that case, but I feel that the downside is unlikely to be >50% given the strong balance sheet and viability of DPNCheck, which also has an economic moat and high margin. I think that it is a red flag if GSK pulls out, unless the company managed to find some other big pharma company to replace GSK. I feel that GSK's involvement with the company is paramount because it not only reduces the R&D costs, it also provides industrial experience to the company with regards to OTC pain relief products.

Another risk is that given the low stock price, there is a real risk that it could get delisted from Nasdaq if it falls below $1/share for some time. It has actually happened to the company before, and they regained compliance by implementing a reverse split. If it were to happen too many times, they might lose the ability to pull accounting tricks like that again.

Deal With Sabby Capital

The deal with Sabby Capital is the most problematic part about this company. The main takeaway with Sabby Capital is that it still holds convertible preferred shares that could dilute common shares outstanding to 14 million from the 7 million shares floating in the market today. The bright side is that the preferred shares do not pay dividends, and there is a feature in the preferred convertible that limits Sabby Capital's common stock ownership to 10%. Basically, the preferred shares have the same right and seniority as a common share.

I have no idea when Sabby Capital plans to convert this shares and I am pretty sure that the company has no intentions in paying dividends in the near future, as such, I did not model my valuation to reflect this reality. However, going forward, this might be a big issue. The deal with Sabby Capital was struck before the company got any funding from GSK, so I could imagine why they agreed on such terms.

Conclusion

Given the unpredictability of marketing a new medical product, it would be prudent to not allocate too much of your portfolio to a company such as this, even though the risk to reward is certainly appealing. With that said, I believe that the company have a pretty good chance of succeeding given that the management is dedicated, there is external help from an experienced company, attractive economics of product, patents in place which constitutes to a form of economic moat, and past marketing campaigns has worked. I am normally pretty skeptical about companies that claim to have "enormous upside," but I can see how this logically could play out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NURO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.