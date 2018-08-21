Tesla's Market Manipulation Lawsuits Could Kill Its Privatization Plans Given What Happened To Porsche

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Motorhead as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Background on Porsche's Market Manipulation Lawsuits

In October 2008, just after Lehman Brothers went bankrupt, Porsche's management revealed that they had raised their stake in Volkswagen (VW) from 35% to 42.6%, while owning VW options worth another 31.5%. Owning 75% of a company in Germany usually leads to a take over. This essentially caused a short squeeze of epic proportion, as VW's share price surged by 336% over the next two trading days and VW briefly became the most highly valued company in the world.

Porsche had repeatedly denied that it had any intentions to take over VW, so when the revelation was made that they owned the equivalent of nearly 75% of VW's stock, hedge funds that were short VW--a safe bet at the time, given sagging global auto sales amid the Great Financial Crisis--were forced to cover their short positions as sharp spike in VW's stock triggered their stop-loss mandates. At the time, the short interest in VW was around 13% of its shares outstanding and the estimated losses for short-sellers was around $37bn. Tesla's short interest at the time of Musk's "funding secured" tweet on August 7th was 21%, but it is yet unclear how much total damages are given the lack of data on options used to short Tesla.

Porsche's management specifically stated that they made this announcement for short-sellers of VW in order to give them "the opportunity to close their positions unhurriedly and without bigger risk." Another Porsche representative crowed in public that “A couple of gamblers on the market got their odds wrong.” Porsche clearly had it out for the short-sellers of VW's stock, very much how Elon Musk does, as can be seen from his repeated casting of aspersions towards Tesla short-sellers on Twitter.

The crux of the plaintiffs' claims against Porsche's alleged market manipulation of VW's stock was that Porsche's management had issued five statements denying any intentions to take VW over while secretly accumulating VW shares and options.

The Case Against Musk for Stock Manipulation is Easier than Porsche's

While it has taken nearly a decade for the hedge funds suing Porsche for $6.2bn to prove that Porsche was guilty of market manipulation, the case against Musk appears to be much more clear-cut. He has repeatedly trolled short sellers of Tesla's stock on Twitter and made a (possibly) incriminating tweet just 7 weeks before his "funding secured" tweet.

Tesla's 2019 Senior Note Could add Ammunition to the Stock Manipulation Lawsuits

Tesla has a convertible bond ("2019 Senior Note") due in March 2019, which is just over 7 months away. The total value that Tesla must pay back to bond holders who don't swap their Senior Notes for Tesla's stock is $920m, or 71% of Tesla's June-end cash holdings of $1.3bn (this number excludes the $942m in customer deposits counted in Tesla's cash & equivalents).

The strike price of this 2019 convertible bond is $360, so it is extremely important for Musk to get Tesla's share price as high above the $360 strike price as possible. While Musk has repeatedly predicted that Tesla would be free cash flow positive and profitable at the GAAP net profit level, he has admitted they won't be "rolling" in cash if this is achieved during the 2H of 2018.

The "funding secured" tweet on August 7th did briefly get Tesla's share price above the $360 strike price of the 2019 Senior Note, but it failed to remain at those elevated levels after it became clear that funding had actually not been secured. Was Musk's going-private at $420 per share tweet, not only an attempt to squeeze shorts, but also an effort to get holders of the 2019 Senior Note to swap into Tesla's stock in order to avoid repaying them $920m in March?

SEC Ruling Should be Key in How Much Tesla Faces in Legal Liabilities

The SEC has now launched a formal investigation of Tesla focusing on two key factors:

1) Was Musk's August 7th tweet about Tesla going private; "funding secured" meant to squeeze the shorts (market manipulation)?

2) What were the communications between Musk and Tesla's board regarding the going-private deal?

Columbia University's John Coffee Jr, a law professor and corporate-governance expert has commented that if the motive for Musk's tweet "was frustration with short sellers, then that could be a case of market manipulation."

If the SEC's investigation forces Tesla or Musk to admit to market manipulation or any other sort of wrong-doing via his "funding secured" tweet, the private lawsuits could be armed with further ammunition to raise up the ante for punitive claims. It should be noted that the current lawsuits against Tesla include not only short-sellers who got squeezed, but shareholders who sold before the "funding secured" tweet was made on August 7th and led to an 11% rise in the stock.

How Much Could the Legal Liabilities Amount to for Tesla?

When the SEC released incriminating rulings on Enron and Worldcom, it helped the plaintiffs' cases against them to win $7.2bn and $6.1bn, respectively, in damage awards. Just how much Tesla could face in legal liabilities is hard to calculate, but Fox News has already reported that the Tesla's legal team is bracing for billions of dollars in liabilities from private lawsuits.

As of August 7th, the outstanding short interest in Tesla was 35m shares, or roughly 21% of its shares outstanding. The 11% increase in Tesla's shares due to Musk's tweet that day therefore amounted to a $1.3bn loss for those shorts in total (a $37.58 rise in Tesla's stock price x 35m shares short).

However, this does not include the following parties that incurred potential losses:

(1) Those who were short Tesla via options (some varieties of Tesla puts dropped by nearly 50% that day and anyone who shorted the Tesla 9/21/18 call option, for example, saw a negative impact of -198%). The losses here could be higher than those incurred by short-sellers of Tesla's underlying stock.

(2) Those who can sue for either having lost out on the 11% spike in Tesla's stock due to having sold before Musk's tweet.

(3) And those who bought Tesla's stock on the tweet and have seen Tesla's share price decline by 19%.

Tesla's Share Price Could be a "Barking Dog" for a While

Since Porsche revealed its surprise 74% holdings of VW's stock on October 26, 2008, causing a short-squeeze in VW's stock and the ensuing lawsuits that mounted, Porsche's stock price has only risen by 35% in US-dollar terms up to now. Germany's DAX index has increased by 158% (in US-dollar terms) and the S&P 500 index has surged by 236% over the same time. The legal liabilities are to blame for Porsche's stock under-performing so badly and Tesla's shares could face the same fate henceforth.

Porsche currently trades at a price/book ratio (PBR) of 0.49x and its market value is at a 23% discount to the current value of its VW stock holdings. But it does have net cash of $1.1bn on its balance sheet and a total of $37.5bn in shareholders' equity. So if Porsche is ultimately found guilty of manipulating VW's share price back in 2008, the $6.2bn in damages owed to plaintiffs would only dent Porsche's shareholders' equity by 17%. By contrast, Tesla trades at a PBR of 13.3x and has net debt of $10.3bn (excluding customer deposits of $942m from cash), which yields a net debt/equity ratio of 2.6x. If Tesla were forced to pay damages of $6.2bn, it would possibly wipe out the company, as Tesla only has $3.9bn in shareholders' equity.

Tesla's Plans to Secure Funding to go Private Could also be Negatively Impacted by Lawsuits

Porsche's legal liabilities caused huge disruptions in business expansion plans. It was forced to abandon its buyout of VW in 2009 due to the prospect of huge legal claims for alleged stock manipulation. In the end, the founding families of Porsche and VW bailed Porsche out with a $9bn cash infusion in exchange for absorbing Porsche's automotive division into the VW Group.

And it should be noted that it has taken nearly a decade to prove that Porsche was indeed guilty of manipulating VW's share price. In fact, the two directors in charge of Porsche at the time, were acquitted by a German court for stock manipulation in 2016, with the presiding judge saying that it was impossible to prove how much Porsche's news release in October 2008 was responsible for VW's share price nearly quintupling (keep in mind, the German State of Lower Saxony owns 20% of VW and may have been more benevolently inclined to rule in favor of Porsche, which was originally spawned by VW).

The case against Elon Musk possibly having attempted to manipulate Tesla's share price is much more cut and dry, as explained above (the threatening tweet to short sellers on June 17th, the "funding secured" tweet on August 7th and the need to get Tesla's share price above the $360 strike price of its 2019 Senior Note).

Weak Start for Q3 May also be a Motive for Musk's "Funding Secured" Tweet

By August 7th, when Musk made his infamous going private at $420, "Funding secured." tweet, he must have been aware that Q3 was off to a slow start. While Tesla usually ramps sales up in the last month of each quarter and sees a snap-back in sales volume in the start of a new quarter, Q3 seems to be off to a particularly bad start in July.

Table-1 below shows data from North America and Europe, which accounted for roughly 87% of Tesla's Q2 revenues. As has been noted by other Seeking Alpha contributors, the Model 3 sales in North America appear weak at only 14,600 units, given the fact that 11,166 units in transit at Q2-end. This means there were only a net new shipments of 3,434 Model 3 units in July.

Table-1: Tesla's July 2018 Vehicle Sales by Region

Source: Marklines, Inside EVs

Furthermore, sales in Europe appear to be falling off a cliff, with the high-margin Models S and X being down -21% and -38%, respectively. Norway, which is Tesla's third largest region of sales, with a 6% weight in revenues, saw vehicle sales drop by -40% in July (this may have something to do with the problems Tesla is having building enough service centers and Tesla getting a bad reputation for long waits for repairs).

While the last month of each quarter on average yields 52% of deliveries in a typical quarter, things may turn up as we get into September. However, the high-margin Model S & X have seen sales volume falling by 11% and 1%, respectively, during 1H 2018, and this is no surprise, given that they're aging models and require full model changes (a very costly feat for Tesla).

Data from China, Tesla's second largest region of sales at 13% of revenues, is hard to come by. However, given that the Chinese government has hiked tariffs from 25% to 40% for cars imported from the US, Model S and X sales there must be falling off a cliff as well, especially when considering the local competition.

Given that the Model S & X combined are said to generate gross margins "north of 25%", according to Elon Musk, the hit to profits in Q3 and Q4 if this sales decline continues could be steep. And if this can't be covered by (1) higher sales of the Model 3 at Musk's targeted 15% gross margin, Q3 could see further losses and negative free cash flow. That could possibly snuff out any possibilities of Tesla securing funds to go private.