Macquarie: High-Yield Play Insiders Are Buying

We go over the investment case for this high yielding, diversified enterprise in the paragraphs below.

Today, we take an in depth look at Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation whose stock plunged 40% in February but has been slowly recovering.

Today, we take an in-depth look at an emerging turnaround play with a very high yield and recent insider buying.

Company Overview:

Founded in 2004, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) is a Midtown Manhattan-based owner and operator of a diversified portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals primarily in the U.S., including the largest bulk storage terminal business in the U.S., a gas production and distribution business, and a controlling interest in two district energy businesses.

These concerns are operated by a management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management USA (MIMU), which is a subsidiary of Australia-based financial conglomerate Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG). MIMU is entitled to a monthly base management fee based primarily on the company's enterprise value and potentially a quarterly performance fee based on total stockholder returns relative to a U.S. utilities index, which has not been achieved since 2Q15. The majority of this compensation is paid in MIS shares and any cash compensation is usually used to purchase additional shares. Total compensation to MIMU was $71.4 million in 2017. Macquarie is under new stewardship with Christopher Frost in as CEO, replacing James Hooke, who took a position within Macquarie Group Limited, heading Macquarie Atlas Roads (ASX:MQA). Hooke's departure was announced in October 2017 and effectuated February 2018.

Business Lines:

Macquarie is organized into four segments.

International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) provides bulk liquid terminalling to third parties at 17 terminals in the U.S. and 2 in Canada. Specifically, it handles primarily refined petroleum products, various commodity and specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils for vertically integrated petroleum product producers and refiners, chemical manufacturers, food processors, and commodity traders. This concern also housed the recently divested OMI Environmental Solutions, an oil spill cleanup company that had generated negative EBITDA over the past eight quarters.

In August 2017, IMTT paid $171.5 million to acquire Epic Midstream, an operator of seven terminals in the U.S. Southeast and Southwest, and its 3.1 million barrels of refined petroleum, asphalt, biofuels, and chemical storage capacity, upping its total storage capacity to ~45.0 million barrels. Over 80% of IMTT's capacity comes from two terminal locations: Bayonne and the Lower Mississippi River. In terms of product-specific capacity, 39% is currently for heavy & residual oil; 34% of gasoline & distillates; and 26% chemicals, vegetable & tropical oils, and renewables. IMTT accounted for ~$549.4 million in revenues or ~30% of total in 2017.

Atlantic Aviation provides fuel, terminal, aircraft hangaring, and other services primarily to owners and operators of general aviation jet aircraft at 70 airports throughout the U.S. Performance of this business is impacted by the activity at the airports at which it operates. Revenues and gross margins are a function of the volume of fuel sold and the dollar-based margin/fee per gallon on those sales and the net of any acquisitions or depositions. In 2017, this business acquired two additional fixed-based operator leases at Oxford, CT, and Opa-Locka, FL for a consideration totaling $155.0 million. Atlantic Aviation was responsible for ~$846.4 million of revenues or ~47% of Macquarie's total in 2017.

Contracted Power comprises electricity generating assets including controlling interests in seven solar facilities with 142 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity (GC), two wind facilities with 203MW of GC, and a 100% interest in Bayonne Energy Center, a gas-fired facility with GC of 512MW and another 130 MW under construction at a cost of $120 million. Contacted Power generated ~$145.9 million of revenues or ~8% of total in 2017.

MIC Hawaii consists of an energy company that processes and distributes gas (Hawaii Gas) as well as several smaller renewable energy businesses in the state. With roots back to 1904, Hawaii Gas serves Hawaii's 1.4 million residents and 9.4 million visitors across its major islands. With the advent of the 2008 Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative whose goals include energy independence and security through clean energy solutions, MIC Hawaii has invested in multiple renewable energy projects - ~$25 million in 2017 - that are in line with the state's energy goals. This concern accounted for $277.9 million of revenue or ~15% of total in 2017.

Behind The February Sell-Off:

After raising its quarterly dividend to $1.44 from $1.42 concurrent to the February 21, 2018, release of 4Q17 earnings, management announced that it would be lowering the dividend going forward to $1.00 per quarter. The company also provided 2018 EBITDA guidance of $705 million (based on a range midpoint), which was below the just reported $711.9 million for 2017. These surprise announcements were brought about by a marked drop in anticipated capacity utilization at its IMTT division due to backwardation in the futures markets. Commodity traders, who had comprised ~20% of IMTT's business, were no longer incentivized to pay for storage since futures contracts for the underlying commodity were cheaper than spot prices.

Management responded to this backwardation driven capacity utilization decline by stating it would use the off-line period to repurpose 3.0 million barrels of storage from heavy and residual oil to cleaner gasoline and distillates. Additionally, the company stated that it was investing in connectivity between its IMTT facilities and those of its customers to improve supply chain efficiency as well as intermodal capabilities to increase product distribution flexibility. This repurposing and repositioning was being done to bring capacity utilization - now forecasted in the mid-80s percent range for 2018 - back to the low 90s by 2020. With that said, the company offered a capex budget of $350 million (since revised to $300 million) that was well below the $625 million spent in 2017. Macquarie also announced that it was looking to dispose of its Bayonne Energy Center (BEC) facility.

Note: Late in July, the company announced it had entered into an agreement to sell 100% of the BEC power generation facility in Bayonne, New Jersey for ~$900M in cash and assumed debt. According to the press release, 'Net proceeds of ~$650M will be used to reduce debt including $150M outstanding on the revolving credit facility at the company's IMTT business and the balance to fund a portion of planned growth capital deployments and to return any excess capital to shareholders'

Investors responded by dumping shares of MIC en masse with the value of the company plunging ~41% in one day. The stock was also downgraded by three Wall Street analysts. The reduced outlook and dividend cut also set off a public spat with one investor (MOAB Capital) that issued a press release claiming that management was sitting on the IMTT capacity utilization revelations and should have disclosed them at a 3Q17 conference call - an assertion MIMU vigorously denies. MOAB also claimed that MIMU's fees were based on the company's level of debt, when in fact that was only part of the equation as the fees were based (essentially) on the company's enterprise value. MOAB also waged an unsuccessful campaign against the company's 2018 board nominees.

Recent Results:

The stock has slowly started to recover from that February plunge. On August 1st, the company reported earnings of 45 cents a share which was a penny ahead of expectations. Revenue rose nine percent year-over-year to just under $480 million, over $35 million above the consensus. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 a share.

Beneficial owner and management company Macquarie Infrastructure Management (USA) continues to buy tens of millions of dollars of new shares almost on a monthly basis. In addition, five directors and an officer of the company have bought nearly $1 million in new shares so far in August. The company's CEO also made his own purchase of nearly $800,000 on August 8th.

After second quarter results were disclosed, both RBC Capital ($53 price target) and Oppenheimer reissued the Buy or Outperform ratings on MIC. Here is the color from Oppenheimer's rating:

In a return to stable results, MIC reported adjusted EBITDA of $170.8M in excess of our/Street's $167.3M/$169.5M. FCF of $126.6M also beat our/Street's $119M/124M. Power drove the upside. Management reiterated FY2018 EBITDA core guidance and company-wide guidance to reflect the divestiture of BEC in 4Q18 and $5M of higher cost related to shareholder matters. FY2018 guidance now calls for EBITDA of $670-705M ($690-720M previously). We adjust 2018E EBITDA to $688M from $704M to reflect the updated outlook. Maintain Outperform."

Verdict:

It appears the worst is over for this company and stock. Insiders are buying and positive analyst commentary is starting to pick up again. I would expect the shares to continue to slowly claw their way back from February's deep losses. In the meantime, investors can bank an annual dividend yield north of eight percent.

