Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs

In this article, I will make a weekly review of CEFs that invest in senior loans. Considering the risk and return, senior loans are positioned between investment-grade corporate bonds and high-yield bonds. Usually, they have a floating rate feature and are expected to be less rate-sensitive. In the current market environment of the flattening yield curve, there are many funds that trade at discount to NAV. Almost all CEFs use leverage and in unfavorable market conditions with a high short-term rate, the result is often much more volatility which offers various opportunities for investors and trader like us.

This week, the Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) declared its distribution for the month of September 2018 of $0.098 with no change from the previous month.

The Benchmark

Last week, the benchmark Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) closed higher than the previous week. It traded between 23.05 and closed at 23.09 at the high for the week.

Along with BKLN, investors may look to the passive index-based Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN). SNLN tracks the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Leveraged Loan Index, which consists of the largest, most liquid leveraged loans. This ETF also closed on the high side, because, during the week, it distributed $0.0678 per share.

These senior loan ETFs offer an opportunity for diversification because they do not have a strong correlation with investment-grade bonds or US treasuries. One of the reasons for this is that they use the LIBOR rate as a component for the floating rate calculation.

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

At this point, we can see that Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) and Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) have Z-Score 2.60 and 2.00, respectively, which means that they, based on statistic, can be potential sell candidates, and we will investigate them further.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here, the things look a little bit different. As we see from the table below, there are plenty of undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here, we can choose several "Buy" candidates which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective, and we are scratching the surface here, so before entering a trade, deeper research should be done.

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the senior loan funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

4. Highest Premium

From the above closed-end funds, there are only two that have a premium above 9%, OXLC and Eagle Point Credit (ECC). Oxford Lane Capital is some kind of record holder for the group - it has the second highest Z-Score and highest premium, 11.11% and also has the highest 5-year annualized return on NAV, 8.66%; highest distribution rate, 14.46%; highest effective leverage, 38.16%; and highest baseline expense, 4.35%. Besides the numbers, Oxford Lane Capital and Eagle Point Credit Company (this is relatively new fund and does not have 5-year return history) are focused in CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations), and that allows them to report such returns. These funds do not report daily NAV, so it is difficult to make trade decisions. So, in times when NAV seems steady, I will not consider these funds as short trade candidates. Also, I will not consider them as long trades because it is highly possible to be late for the party.

5. Biggest Discount

Based on the discount, we have plenty of funds for this category. The fund that I will bring the reader attention to is Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO). This fund has relatively low Z-Score -1.70, trades at discount of -10.50%, and has a 5-year return on NAV of 5.00%.

Above is the five-year price performance of the fund compared to the NAV.

The chart translated in numbers:

The fund is at its all-time low, as shown in the above table, and the NAV is steady. Taking that, and having in mind the statistical edge that we have with the Z-Score, this could be a probable "Buy" candidate. The fund has a decent distribution rate on the price of 6.80% (this is around the average rate for the group).

There is a positive trend in the earnings per share. During this year, there were two decreases in the monthly distributions. This probably partly explains the downtrend in the price performance. If there are no other distribution cuts and the positive trend of the EPS continues, soon, the coverage ratio will be above 100%.

During this week, JRO performed very well. The fund went ex-dividend, but the price closed even higher than the previous close. Maybe we see some kind of bottom forming, but there is nothing sure in finance, so patience and a deeper research are always needed.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

The average distribution rate on price for all Senior Loan CEFs is 7.00%. If we exclude OXLC and ECC, it is 6.53%.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

From a leverage perspective, we have three closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL), and Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO). The average percent of effective leverage in the sector is about 32.75%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

While some of the senior loan CEFs still look attractive for long trades, do not forget that rising rates will affect the ability of companies to pay their debt. Also, most of these CEFs use leverage, and the rising rates will increase their already high expenses.

