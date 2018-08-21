J.C. Penney: Near-Term Bankruptcy Risk Remains Low

There doesn't appear to be any trigger for a near-term bankruptcy filing unless J.C. Penney starts dealing with significant cash burn outside of debt repayments.

Gross margins should be able to rebound to 35%-plus in the future, however.

J.C. Penney (JCP) has definitely struggled since my May 2017 report where I mentioned that it had a low risk of near-to-medium term bankruptcy. In particular, J.C. Penney's inability to manage its inventory has resulted in a significant hit to its financial results and sent its stock price plunging as well as noticeably impacting its bond prices.

However, despite these issues, I believe J.C. Penney's near-term bankruptcy risk remains low. It took care of around 80% of its 2018 to 2020 debt maturities since May 2017, essentially removing near-term maturities as a potential cause for bankruptcy. It's also still able to generate around neutral to slightly positive cash flow and has managed to maintain stable comparable store sales so far.

Upcoming Debt Maturities

Below is a table showing J.C. Penney's current debt maturity situation (in $ millions). It has $160 million in 2019 and 2020 debt maturities, followed by $177 million in current outstanding borrowings under its credit facility, which matures in 2022. The credit facility borrowings will typically peak with the Q3 report due to seasonal changes in inventory levels. J.C. Penney then has $2.1 billion in secured debt maturing in 2023, followed by $400 million in second-lien debt maturing in 2025.

2019 2020 2022 2023 2025 And Beyond $50 $110 $177 $2,124 $1,603

Despite J.C. Penney's recent challenges, I do not anticipate the 2019 and 2020 debt maturities to be an issue. The amounts are relatively small and J.C. Penney retains most of the availability under its credit facility (over $2 billion in current availability). If J.C. Penney is unable to generate enough positive cash flow to cover those maturities, it will likely use its credit facility to redeem them.

Motivation For Bankruptcy

In general, J.C. Penney appears to be missing the conditions that would cause a near-term bankruptcy. It has plenty of liquidity and doesn't have significant cash burn, so a liquidity crunch wouldn't be a cause of a near-term bankruptcy. Many companies that file for bankruptcy either have quite limited current liquidity or significant cash burn that will cause a liquidity crunch in the near future.

As noted above, J.C. Penney also doesn't have large near-term debt maturities that it's unable to deal with, which was a major cause of the Toys R Us bankruptcy.

As well, it doesn't appear that J.C. Penney would be able to benefit from a bankruptcy by shedding a significant amount of debt and then continuing as a healthier company. There seems to be a high chance that a retailer bankruptcy filing turns into a liquidation. Also, even if J.C. Penney sheds its unsecured debt, that would only save it around $100 million per year in interest costs, which is not enough to make a major difference to its eventual fate.

Thus there doesn't appear to be a trigger for J.C. Penney to file for bankruptcy before its secured debt starts maturing (starting with its credit facility in 2022). However, it will be important to watch J.C. Penney's cash flow in future years. Significantly negative cash flow will reduce J.C. Penney's liquidity and increase its chances of bankruptcy.

Financial Performance

J.C. Penney mentioned that its current EBITDA expectations for 2018 were "in a range plus or minus $700 million." Given its adjusted EPS guidance for negative $0.80 to negative $1.00 per share, the corresponding EBITDA is more likely to be below $700 million though (such as $650 million to $700 million). This is driven by its gross margin issues, which appears set to end up at around 33% to 33.5% for the year.

While the gross margin issues are significantly affecting J.C. Penney's 2018 results, the main cause (bloated inventory resulting in markdowns) should be temporary. Going forward, J.C. Penney should be able to do at least 35%-plus gross margins if it keeps its inventory well managed.

With J.C. Penney maintaining essentially flat comps at the moment, this would translate into a recovery to around $850 million EBITDA. J.C. Penney would still be significantly leveraged in this situation, but would also probably be able to generate modestly positive cash flow.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney has been struggling with inventory management and has needed to mark down slow-moving inventory on multiple occasions during the past year. This has significantly affected its gross margins and damaged its stock and bonds.

However, there doesn't appear to be anything preventing J.C. Penney from reaching 35%-plus gross margins again once it gets its inventory under control. That level of gross margins would result in slightly positive cash flow for J.C. Penney and around $850 million EBITDA assuming that comps remain around flat.

As long as J.C. Penney can keep its cash burn (outside of any debt repayments) fairly modest, it appears to have a low risk of bankruptcy before its secured debt starts maturing. The secured debt refinancing will significantly depend on how real estate asset values hold up, but assuming there's sufficient coverage, I think J.C. Penney will likely be able to extend those maturities by a few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long JCP primarily through KTP.