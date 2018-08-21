FTE Networks, Inc. (FTNW) CEO Michael Palleschi on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSEMKT:FTNW) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Gregory Davis - MZ Group

Michael Palleschi - President and CEO

David Lethem - CFO

Ted Haberfield - President, MZ Group

Analysts

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the FTE Networks Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Gregory Davis of MZ Group.

Gregory Davis

Thank you, Operator. Before turning the call over to management, I’d like to remind listeners that during today’s call management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions regarding anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those discussed today. We refer you to a more detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors.

Furthermore, any outlook presented is as of today’s date and Management does not undertake any obligation to update these projections in the future, as market conditions may change. Additionally, our discussion this afternoon may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures should not be considered replacements for GAAP results. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are provided in the Company’s earnings release, available on the Company’s website. On the call today are Michael Palleschi, FTE Network’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Lethem, Chief Financial Officer.

With those comments complete, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Michael Palleschi. Michael, the floor is yours.

Michael Palleschi

Thank you, Gregory, and welcome everyone to the FTE Networks second quarter 2018 earnings call.

We made great progress during the second quarter. The vision we shared at the beginning of the year is coming to fruition and I cannot be more pleased with the company's operational performance to-date. This performance is reflected in the strong quarterly revenues, our highest quarter to-date of $86.4 million and $7.6 million of adjusted EBITDA. This quarter also highlights our ability to use cash flow largely generated by our infrastructure segment to both service our debt and support further investment in our Technology segment in particular CrossLayer.

With respect to new business, our year-to-date contract wins remain strong totaling $302 million and a backlog of $396 million as of July 31, 2018. We are reiterating our 2018 guidance of $350 million in revenues, $30 million in adjusted EBITDA, and a goal to bring 30 CrossLayer buildings on net by year-end. We define on net as we’re building with our fiber networking compute to edge notes installed where we can extend CrossLayer services.

For those who may be new to the CrossLayer story, CrossLayer is the cornerstone of our Technology segment and brings highly disruptive functionality to an in building network infrastructure by offering a more efficient, more convenient and more profitable solution for building owners. For decades the traditional approach was to outsource network connectivity to Tier 1 carriers leading building owners and tenants at the mercy of those service providers with new installed, maintenance and troubleshooting.

Whereas CrossLayer, building owners can now maintain control of their network and offer tenants highly reliable turnkey connectivity. Building owners are affectively offering what is considered the fourth utility which they can now profit from.

While CrossLayer and our Technology segment offer a great deal of growth potential, our core Infrastructure segment provides the foundation and financial resources necessary to support its expansion. Our reputation in the Infrastructure segment continues to build upon itself and a frequency of contracts being expanded upon with existing customers is increasing. This is a great trend to see and is a result of our commitment to deliver projects on time and the specifications.

While our backlog can fluctuate substantially from one day to the next based on project timing and contract execution, our ability to win new business continues to ramp up as evidenced by approximately 302 million of new contracts secured this year to the month of July. This puts us on pace to accomplish our year-end objectives while also laying a solid foundation going into 2019.

Additionally, I think it's important to discuss our niche within the infrastructure market and the impact we believe that it has on the economic elasticity of our business. We are fortunate to be able to benefit from expansionary bull markets like the one we are currently in and also had the defensive nature to our service offerings which should allow us to outperform our peers doing periods of contraction. A significant amount of our business in the Infrastructure segment is interior build-out which tend to be in high demand as companies grow and downsize

I think it’s a critical point to understand that we should have relatively low economic elasticity in our Infrastructure segment and the added benefit of recurring annuity like revenue streams from our Technology segment as our CrossLayer footprint expand overtime.

We will continue utilizing the strong cash flows provided by our Infrastructure segment to optimize the balance sheet. Currently the $91.6 million amount of total debt we have outstanding $46.9 million is in the form of favorable low 3% to 5% interest seller notes with $28.7 million in the form of senior secured note and $16 million of short-term notes in capital equipment leases. We believe that cash flow from operations will allow for continued investment into the Technology segment and payment of the current debt structure.

The short term notes and capital equipment leases are used for operations and support revenue generation in both Infrastructure and Technology segments. We are constantly evaluating refinance opportunities and will remain opportunistic in our efforts to continue approving upon our balance sheet and capital structure.

Our primary reason we remain so optimistic about CrossLayer and its potential to disrupt the status quo is that the implementation cost for customer are relatively minimal and the payback period that investment averages approximately six to nine months. This translates into sticky long-term recurring revenue streams for FTE. Each building on net with an average size of 300,000 to 400,000 square feet is expected to begin generating revenues shortly after implementation and ramp up to a peak rate of approximately $400,000.

While we do not disclose profit margins associated with CrossLayer, we believe in to be in line with traditional software models where the bulk of the cost is in the early R&D. The development of CrossLayer has been a substantial undertaking with approximately $9 million invested to-date combined with a decades of technical implementation expertise to bring it to market. We now have customer buildings on net that are validating our technology and the value proposition that comes with it.

A great example of how CrossLayer was designed to perform in a real-world setting can be seen by one of our early deployments at Industry City in Brooklyn New York. Industry City is one of the largest connected campuses in the country and consists of 16 total buildings, 11 of which are now utilizing CrossLayer services to bring business internet, tenant and guest Wi-Fi and business - voice over IP services to end users. The addition of CrossLayer services have been central to the effort to modernize building infrastructure and provide next-generation internet, telecom and Wi-Fi.

Overall, we believe we are in a great position with our Infrastructure segment firing in all cylinders and generating strong cash flow to support our continued rollout of CrossLayer. Not only is the Infrastructure segment providing the necessary financial resources, but also the operational backbone and logistical support necessary to help stimulate adoption. Over time we believe CrossLayer growth will drive higher margins and recurring revenue streams into the revenue mix. In the interim, we expect the strong performance of our Infrastructure segment to continue as we leverage the operational reputation we have built.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to David Lethem, our CFO who will review our financial results for the second quarter 2018.

David Lethem

Thank you, Michael and good afternoon everyone.

I will now provide you with the summary of our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the more detailed results, please refer to the Company’s earnings release along with our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018 revenue totaled $86.4 million compared with the $52.9 million on a pro forma basis for the same period in 2017. This increase was driven largely by the acquisition of Benchmark which closed early in the second quarter of 2017.

In the second quarter of 2018 cost of sales was $72.4 million representing a gross margin of 16.2%. This compares with the pro forma cost of sales of $44.3 million in a pro forma gross margin of 16.3% in the same period in 2017.

Excluding the amortization of intangibles, the gross margin would have been 17.9% for the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin showed good improvement over Q1's 13.5% which was largely attributable to the project mix.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $5.1 million compared to a pro forma of $3.5 million in the corresponding 2017 period. The increase in expenses was largely attributable to an increase in amortization expense as a result of the acquisition of Benchmark.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $13.6 million representing an increase of $3 million over pro forma operating expenses of $10.6 million in the same period in 2017. The increase in expenses again is primarily attributable to higher non-cash compensation expense and increased SG&A expenses.

Operating income was approximately $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 which included approximately $3.4 million in one-time expenses compared to the prior year quarter pro forma operating profit of $1.3 million which included approximately $1.8 million in one-time expenses. Other expenses increased to $14 million from other expenses on a pro forma basis of $2.7 million for the same period in 2017. Again the increase is primarily attributable to cost associated with the amortization of deferred financing costs, debt discounts and other non-cash financing costs.

On a GAAP basis, we generated a net loss of $13.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $5.1 million for the same period in 2017. On an adjusted basis which we believe is more indicative of the economic value of the business, adjusted net loss was $1.6 million or $0.22 per share for the second quarter of 2018 compared with an adjusted net profit of $0.1 million or $0.04 per share for the same period in 2017 on a pro forma basis.

Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $7.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This compares with pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million for the prior year period. As of June 30, 2018 combined backlog totaled approximately $322 million and as of July 31, 2018, $369 million. As of June 30, 2018 FTE had $12.9 million in cash, an increase of $3.3 million from March 31, 2018.

In terms of our debt as of June 30, 2018 we have approximately $46.9 million in related party seller notes, $16 million in notes payable consisting of equipment leases obligation and other notes and $28.7 million of senior notes payable. The related party seller notes per interest between 3% to 5% so we’re in a strong position in terms of debt service with over half of our total debt represented by low cost related parties, principal payments are due on the seller notes beginning in Q4 of 2018 through 2020.

We believe the cash flow from operations will allow continued investments into the Technology segment and payment of the current debt structure. The capitalized investment in CrossLayer was approximately $2.5 million in the first half of 2018 and approximately $9 million since its inception. Going forward, we anticipate ongoing R&D budget of approximately $4 million annually in support of CrossLayer. We also anticipate sufficient cash flow from operations to fully fund this investment.

That concludes my prepared financial commentary. Operator, please proceed to the Q&A portion of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Mr. Ted Haberfield, President of MZ Group will now facilitate the Q&A. Mr. Haberfield please proceed with the first question.

Ted Haberfield

Thank you, Operator. We received approximately six lines of questioning all which have sub questions and comments to it. The first question is there seems to be a significant increase in debt financing costs over the reporting period. Can you please apprise us on what the plans are to restructure the debt to help the company with better cash flow?

David Lethem

Sure. As mentioned in our prepared remarks, we believe that cash from operations primarily generated by our Infrastructure segment is strong enough to support current and future debt obligations. That said, we are exploring refinancing alternatives to address a portion of our existing debt that we would like to restructure.

Ted Haberfield

The second line of questioning is I have noticed margin compression in the last quarter. I have thought as we move forward with the CrossLayer technology we would begin to see higher margins. This does not seem to be bearing out in the latest results?

David Lethem

Depending on the lifecycle and the dollar value of Benchmark contracts, margins do fluctuate from period to period. We do believe however that as revenue contributions from the Technology segment increase, there will be a positive impact on margins.

Ted Haberfield

The third line is how does the overall demand picture look? Have request for proposals increased through the quarter or are potential bids diminishing?

Michael Palleschi

So Ted I’ll take that. On the Infrastructure segment we have the same amount of projects projected in the second half of the year that we had in the first half of the year. Additionally the CrossLayer business has more than double its pipeline in Q2 from Q1.

Ted Haberfield

Line four, aside from backlog of $322 million, what leaves you confident that you’ll approach $350 million this year. How much of that backlog is expected to convert to sales this year and how does that backlog breakdown relative to Benchmark and CrossLayer?

Michael Palleschi

Look just for clarification as of July 31, 2018, our backlog was $396 million which actually represents just how quickly backlog can increase or decrease depending on the timing of the contracts. Our backlog consists of projects and progress that have previously been contracted, large percentage of the backlog is associated as we said with the Infrastructure segment.

Ted Haberfield

Line five is, there is little discussion on the legacy telecom construction business, what's the status there and how much of the $86.4 million did it contribute?

Michael Palleschi

Sure, the legacy telecom construction business remained strong and continues to report an increase in contract wins as we've announced over the last several months. We do not however breakout individual subsidiary revenues in our segment reporting.

Ted Haberfield

And the last line of questioning is the company entertaining the idea - I’m sorry, that was it, there were five lines.

So that now concludes the Q&A section. I will now turn it back over to Mr. Palleschi for closing remarks.

Michael Palleschi

Thanks Ted. In summary, we had a great first half 2018 and this is a trend we expect to continue. Our strategic vision was to build a dynamic technologically advanced company that offered both strong cash flows and tremendous growth potential. We've made great deal of progress doing exactly that.

Before we close, I like to briefly reiterate a few key takeaways from the call today. Number one, company is confirming guidance of $350 million of revenue, $30 million of adjusted EBITDA and 30 CrossLayer buildings on net by year-end. Number two, strong cash flow from operations will allow the company to service both principal and interest in our debt loss supporting continued R&D associated with CrossLayer.

Number three, CrossLayer buildings on net are performing to spec and we anticipate bringing additional buildings on net in the very near-term. Number four, regarding balance sheet. We will continue to optimize the balance sheet opportunistically over time as strong cash flows from operations provide increased flexibility. And lastly number five, our year-to-date new contract wins continue at a very brisk pace totaling $302 million as of July 2018.

Before I wrap up I wanted to thank our team for their hard work and dedication, continued support and thank all of you very much for taking the time dialing today, I truly appreciate it. Operator, that concludes our call.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.