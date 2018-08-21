Novo Nordisk's Oral Diabetes Drug Is A Force To Be Reckoned With

Recently, Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced that it had obtained positive phase 3a results for its oral Type 2 diabetes drug semaglutide. These were Type 2 diabetes patients with moderate renal impairment (kidney impairment). The positive results from this late-stage study will eventually serve the basis, along with 9 other trials for this program, so that this company can file an NDA for approval of its oral version of semaglutide.

Late-Stage Data

In this study, 324 patients were either given 14 mg of oral semaglutide or placebo over a 26-week period. It was shown in this PIONEER-5 trial, that patients treated with oral semaglutide achieved the primary endpoint of achieving statistically significant and superior reductions of HbA1c levels compared to placebo at week 26. Meaning those treated with drug achieved a reduction in HbA1c of 1.1% compared to only 0.1% for those on placebo. That was quite remarkable, but even more impressive is that patients taking oral semaglutide saw a greater reduction in body weight with statistical significance of 3.7 kg, compared to 1.1 kg for those on placebo. This is very good news for these patients. That's because there are not many available treatment options for those patients with Type 2 diabetes that also suffer from renal impairment. In other words, there is a problem where they don't have an oral diabetes treatment that can help them. These positive results reinforce oral semaglutide as potentially becoming this important option. I believe that things can only get better for this program for Novo Nordisk. That's because the PIONEER phase 3a clinical development programme is under development with 10 clinical trials in total. The most important item is that all of the trials relating to this development of semaglutide is expected to conclude in 2018. That means with all clinical trials in order, Novo Nordisk will be able to file its NDA to the FDA for approval sometime during 2019.

Competitor

The thing to note is that I have mentioned oral semaglutide as being a part of the new drug Novo Nordisk wants to eventually obtain approval for. The reason why is because it already had received FDA approval back in 2017 for this GLP-1 diabetes treatment as an injectable drug known as Ozempic. This time around, it wants to get approval for an oral version of its GLP-1 drug. If it receives FDA approval for oral semaglutide to treat Type 2 diabetes, that would put it up against an oral SGLT2-inhibitor drug named Jardiance. Jardiance is a drug from Eli Lilly (LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim. However, the good news is that Novo Nordisk ran an open-label study known as PIONEER 2. This study proved that oral semaglutide was superior over oral Jardiance in a head to head study. It was shown that over a 52-week period 14 mg of semaglutide nailed its primary endpoint of statistically significant and superior improvement in HbA1c compared to Jardiance. It's not always ideal to draw a comparison from one study, but that is still a positive outcome. It is important to note though that oral semaglutide stands a good chance of obtaining market share from oral Jardiance.

Conclusion

Novo Nordisk has a very extensive program for its oral semaglutide type 2 diabetes drug. As long as the rest of the clinical studies turn out to be positive, then things will go smoothly for the company. The risk is that it's not guaranteed that all upcoming readouts will turn out to be positive. On the flip side, there are 10 total studies to draw from. That means not all of the studies will be needed to file for FDA approval. The other risk involves what I mentioned above with respect to competition from Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim. Taking market share away from Jardiance will not be easy as it has been on the market for quite a bit of time. Still, I think Novo Nordisk has a good shot with its Type 2 oral diabetes drug semaglutide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.