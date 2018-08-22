Can Middleby Follow Through After Beating Low Expectations?

Middleby shares appear priced in that grey area where there are reasonable expected returns for current shareholders but arguably not enough margin of safety for new investors.

The Taylor acquisition makes sense, given the appeal of beverage service for restaurant customers, but Middleby may need more investments in automation/connectivity to keep up with Wellbilt and Marmon.

Middleby surprised the Street with a better-than-expected organic growth number and was rewarded accordingly, but following up with better sales in the second half is a must-have.

You never really can tell just what Wall Street will decide to focus on when it comes to a company undergoing a turbulent transition period. In the case of Middleby (MIDD) and its second quarter earnings, it seems as though the Street was happy to look past weaker-than-expected EBITDA (a 6% miss on already-lowered expectations) and gross margin and focus on a small revenue beat and a generally more constructive tone from management.

I had some interest in Middleby earlier this year as it slid toward $100, and I wouldn’t call today’s valuation unreasonable, although it is trading for more than I’d care to pay on both a DCF and EV/EBTIDA basis. If Middleby can maintain, or improve upon, the best results seen in the Commercial Foodservice and Residential businesses in years, I expect these shares to trade higher, but the weaker margins are a concern, and I’m not completely sold that the organic growth issues are fixed.

Some Good, Some Bad In Q2

Middleby’s second quarter results gave ammunition to both bulls and bears. Once again, revenue contracted on an organic basis (down less than 1% this time), and once again, gross margin and EBITDA margin contracted, though overall revenue and organic growth were both better than expected.

The Commercial Foodservice business reported more than 4% organic growth this quarter, the best result in about two years, and a decent performance between Illinois Tool Works (ITW) (up 2%) and Wellbilt (WBT) (up 7%). Gross margin declined two points as reported and rose 60bp on an M&A-adjusted basis, while EBITDA margin declined significantly irrespective of M&A.

Food Processing had an ugly quarter, with revenue down 22% on an organic basis and far worse than JBT (JBT), Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY), or GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY) in the space. Gross margin declined about six points, while EBITDA margin declined nearly nine points.

Residential Kitchen saw its first organic growth in years, with revenue improving by about 2% this quarter as a strong rebound in Viking (up around 24%) offset declines at AGA. Gross margin fell about four points, while EBITDA margin was down about two points (or up 40bp on an adjusted basis).

Is Middleby Set Up To Grow Again?

The biggest ongoing question and concern regarding Middleby is whether management can get this company growing again on an organic basis – organic growth has contracted every quarter since the fourth quarter of 2016, and while the commercial foodservice market has been challenging during that period, it hasn’t been that bad.

On the “pro” side, I think there are some who don’t appreciate the extent of the restructuring Middleby has been doing, including streamlining and integrating its product innovation process and significantly restructuring its sales force, reducing the number of reps by more than 75%. While management chose this path and arguably didn’t accurately predict or project the consequences of it, I would argue that there are very few businesses that could see that sort of change in the sales force and not see some disruption to revenue.

I would also note that Middleby continues to build itself out as a more complete systems provider. In addition to expanding into the cold side, even at the cost of margins, Middleby has continued to build up its beverage offerings – an area of foodservice equipment that is appealing to restaurant customers given the higher margins it can support. The $1 billion acquisition of Taylor from United Technologies (UTX) certainly wasn’t cheap at around 13x trailing EBITDA, and management’s synergy/margin targets seem ambitious, but I also don’t think Middleby overpaid by all that much, given the level of margins today and the above-average growth potential for the business within Middleby.

On the “con” side, Middleby’s return to growth in the Commercial Foodservice was helped at least in part by an easier comp (a 3% year-ago decline), and I do worry about the long-term margin consequences of this expansion into cold-side service (which has always had lower margins).

I’m also concerned about whether or not Middleby is investing in the right areas to serve its customers' evolving needs. Wellbilt has been making a lot of lot of investments in automation and connectivity, and I think they are going to have an edge over Middleby in the first round(s) of RFPs that go out for back-of-house automation (and I’m all but certain Middleby would dispute this). I’d also note that there could be more competition coming from unexpected places – as part of a conglomerate within the conglomerate that is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), Marmon doesn’t get a lot of investor attention, but this foodservice equipment company has been making a lot of investments into automation and connectivity as well.

Outside of Commercial Foodservice, I also have some questions about Food Processing and Residential. While management is right that Food Processing can be a volatile business, it’s not this volatile for other players, and Middleby’s lack of scale in the industry adds to the volatility. Given the margins, though, I don’t think it’s really hurting the company, and I think the long-term ROI potential remains appealing. In Residential, I’ve said repeatedly that the company’s move into this business was a mistake, but the Viking business does seem to be doing better after extensive restructuring, and it looks like AGA is still early in its restructuring journey.

The Opportunity

I still expect mid-single-digit long-term growth from Middleby, as I do believe the Commercial Foodservice business is on better footing now. While another wave of M&A, this time, more focused on automation and connectivity, may be in the near future, I think Middleby has established itself as an innovator in the space and one with strong leverage across the restaurant space (chains, international, and local/independent). The Food Processing business will likely be “consistently inconsistent” but with an upward growth trend, and I expect low-to-mid single-digit growth from the Residential business.

I do have some concerns about margin leverage and the extent to which Middleby can and will drive substantially higher margins in the future. I’m looking for the long-term trend in FCF margins to improve by about three points, which would mean FCF margins consistently in the mid-teens and low double-digit long-term growth from 2017 on an annualized basis.

Unfortunately, Middleby’s debt does weigh more heavily after the Taylor deal, but I don’t think solvency is really an issue – my bigger concern is whether the Taylor deal restricts the company from doing other deals if/when it turns out they need to acquire in areas like automation.

The Bottom Line

I’m less interested in owning Middleby now, but I wouldn’t go so far as to say I dislike the company or stock. The shares look more or less fairly-valued on cash flow, albeit expensive on EV/EBITDA, and I would think a high-single-digit annual return is possible from here. Given the uncertainties in the business, I’d hold out for a higher expected return, but another better-than-expected organic growth number in the next quarter could well put that out of reach.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.