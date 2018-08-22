Leading Environmental Services: Waste Management

Thesis:

Waste Management (WM) is the largest environmental services company in the United States. I had a follower of mine ask me to write an article on a company in the environmental services industry, and at a first look, I found it all to be a little on the pricier side for my liking. However, as I looked deeper, I found Waste Management to be the biggest, most well-known, and cheapest out of the list of competitors. Due to Waste Management’s valuation in comparison with its competitors, massive footprint and being an industry leader, modest growth and operational efficiency, and consistent dividend, I believe Waste Management is still the best investment for an investor to consider when looking at the environmental services industry. I will also say that this analysis is contingent on whether or not an investor believes that Waste Management is worthy of and can sustain a high P/E multiplier.

Footprint:

Waste Management is the largest company in the environmental services industry and is quite larger than the runner-up, Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). Waste Management operates in 48 states, has 42,300 employees, and had FY17 net income of $1,949 (in millions). Republic Services operates in 41 states and Puerto Rico, has 33,000 employees, and had FY17 net income of $664.4 (in millions). (Note: The figures used for Republic Services’ employee count and operational depth are figures from FY16 because I couldn’t find figures from FY17; the net income figure is from FY17 and is cited). Waste Management has roughly 28% more employees, operates in seven more states, and achieves approximately 193% more net income than Republic Services. I find it attractive that while Waste Management only has 28% more employees, it is generating 193% more net income. This shows how much more efficient Waste Management is in comparison to the second-largest environmental services company and Waste Management’s biggest competitor. Garbage and recycling is a service that is consistent, growing, and ever changing. I believe it is going to be quite hard for Waste Management to be dethroned as the industry leader. It is more poised to take advantage of growth opportunities and business changes than any other in the industry. Waste Management’s footprint, international recognition, and operational efficiency may be enough to justify an investment in the company, just in the fact that it is dominating a never-ending service industry.

Modest Growth and Operational Efficiency:

While Waste Management has demonstrated only modest revenue growth, it has demonstrated relatively impressive income growth. Keep in mind that Waste Management has nearly saturated its national market share, operating in all but two states. At this point all it can do is absorb competitor market shares and operate more efficiently. Waste Management grew its 1H17 revenue of $7,117 (in millions) to 1H18 revenue of $7,250 (in millions), growth of 1.87%. However, it grew its 1H17 income of $1,231 (in millions) to $1,323 (in millions), growth of 7.47%. While a good portion of that growth can be attributed to tax cuts, there’s more to it. Waste Management’s capital expenditures in 2Q18 were $436 (in millions), a $137 (in millions) increase from 2Q17. The significant increase is attributed to Waste Management’s initiative to grow its fleet and invest in its landfills. It cut its operating expenses by .4% in 2Q18 to 61.9% from 2Q18’s 62.3%. Waste Management reported its 2Q18 effective tax rate to be 23.2% and that its new tax rate saved the company approximately $7 (in millions) in 2Q18. It anticipates its FY18 effective tax rate to come in at 24%, which would translate to roughly $27 (in millions) of tax savings for FY18. The tax savings do not offset the much higher capital expenditure figures, nor does the .4% expense reduction figure. This shows that Waste Management is stimulating more income from operation efficiency, which is a great sign to see even with modest growth results. With Waste Management leading the industry and demonstrating operational excellence, it is worth looking into even at higher P/E multiples.

(Image and Annual Figure Source.)

Dividend Evaluation:

Waste Management doesn’t have the most attractive dividend but it’s nothing to turn a nose up at. It currently offers an annualized dividend of $1.86 per share with a 2.04% yield. It currently has a payout ratio of 45.6%. With Waste Management finishing up pouring more money into investments and with its market saturation, I believe we could see an increase in payout ratio from Waste Management moving forward. If Waste Management increases its payout ratio to 50% and achieves FY20 earnings forecasts of $4.76 per share, it will provide a FY20 annualized dividend of $2.38 per share. If purchased at current market prices of $91.32 per share, that dividend would represent a FY20 forward dividend yield of 2.60%. I believe that it wouldn’t be crazy to see Waste Management achieve its earnings forecasts and increase its payout ratio to 50% by FY20. Even if it doesn’t increase its payout ratio, it would provide a FY20 annualized dividend of $2.17 per share with a forward yield of 2.38%. Waste Management has also increased its dividend for 14 years in a row. While I wouldn’t say Waste Management’s current dividend yield of 2.04% and forward yield of 2.60% are something that would independently attract investors, they are not bad and have potential down the road.

WM’s Valuation vs. Competitors:

At a first glance, I found Waste Management to be trading at a P/E ratio that I was not comfortable with in terms of investment entry levels. It currently trades at a P/E ratio of 18.25. However, when I looked up the average P/E ratio of Waste Management’s competitors, the average came out to 31.2. Waste Management’s average P/E ratio over the last four years came out to 24.23. In my opinion, anything from 18-31 is a multiple that is just a little too high for my liking. However, different industries trade at different P/E multiples. The holistic market has recently been trading at higher multiples, and it’s simply hard to shrug off a stock simply based on a high P/E multiple. If we take a mean of Waste Management’s four-year average P/E ratio and the current industry average P/E ratio, we get 27.71. Seeing that the industry average is above 30, and Waste Management’s four-year average is roughly 24, I don’t think it’s out of the park to say that Waste Management is worthy of a P/E multiple of 24. If it can get back to that multiple with its FY20 forecasted earnings of $4.76 per share, it will be trading around $114.24 per share by the end of FY20. This would represent 25% upside potential from its current market price of $91.32 per share. For me personally, I have a hard time investing in companies with such high multiples. However, I don’t think it’s unrealistic to see Waste Management achieve a P/E ratio of 24, especially when comparing it to its competitors' average P/E ratios that are floating around 30. With that being said, if Waste Management is capable of trading at a P/E ratio close to that of its competitors, it is undervalued at current market prices.

Conclusion:

Overall, I believe Waste Management is worth taking a look at if higher multiples don’t scare you away. Waste Management is still demonstrating modest growth and has demonstrated quite impressive operational improvement and excellence. It also has a stable and consistently growing dividend with a decent yield. If you’re comfortable with the environmental services higher than average P/E ratios and believe that Waste Management is capable of achieving a P/E multiple of 24, I would recommend giving it a look as a potential investment. When it comes to the case of Waste Management and the environmental services industry, I believe Waste Management is worthy of a P/E multiple in the mid-20s. With that being said, I believe Waste Management will trade at a FY20 market price around $114 per share with a dividend yield anywhere from 2.38% to 2.60%. For anyone interested in environmental services/garbage stocks, I believe Waste Management is the best option to look at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.