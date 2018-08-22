Live Oak Bancshares: 26% Earnings Growth, And The Stock Goes Down?

When Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) reported its second quarter results, I expected the combination of rising interest income, big gains in net income, and big percentage rate earnings gains for shareholders to drive the stock to a new high. What happened instead? The stock is down some 5%. What gives? Full disclosure, a family member owns this one. So, I’m always paying attention to what happens with this small bank. As a whole, I can understand where the pullback came from. The stock ran hot and removed some of the future potential. For long-termers, I think this is an opportunity. When you watch the track record, this bank outperforms estimates annually. To that end, I think there’s more value here than people think.

First off, the second quarter results were nice. Live Oak Bancshares delivered a 38% increase in net interest income/servicing revenues year over year. That $34 million has come a long way from when the bank started in 2009. Furthermore, the bank has done a stellar job at driving the profitability from the increases in revenue. Net income for the quarter was $14.25 million. That’s a 46% increase year over year. Thanks to a relatively stable share count, those profits translated to a roughly 26% increase in earnings per diluted share. Diluted earnings per share were $0.34.

These sorts of numbers are nothing to scoff at. And yet, the stock has actually pulled back roughly 10% in the past month. Zack’s research has the bank rated as a sell, and I think it’s a mistake. The motive seems to revolve around the high momentum that LOB has experienced through the past few months. The stock is up 24% this year even after the recent pullback. When you go off of forecasting, I admit the stock looks a little overpriced. But when you look at estimates versus reality, the analysts are perpetually wrong on this one. Live Oak is a thoroughbred outperformer.

Live Oak has beaten estimates annually for the past three years in a row. 2015 estimates put full year earnings at $0.58. Live Oak delivered $0.65; a 12% beat. 2016 estimates (an expensive year) had the bank making $0.37. They delivered $0.48; nearly a 30% beat. Last year, analysts low-balled Live Oak’s full year earnings at $1.09. The bank reported full year earnings per share of $1.21; an 11% beat.

Full year 2018 estimates have Live Oak making $1.39 per share. I think that’s a conservative figure when you consider the bank has beaten estimates 8 quarters in a row.

Live Oak Bancshares Quarterly earnings 2017 2018 Earnings Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Actual $ 0.18 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.41 Estimates $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.32 0.36 0.38 % Beat 13% 17% 70% 44% 35% 9% 10% 10% Average beat 31% conservative est.

Over those 8 quarters, LOB has averaged earnings that are 31% above estimates. Within those quarters, the bank has only failed to produce a 10% beat over estimates in one quarter. Therefore, I think it’s a safe bet that 10% is achievable throughout the second half of the year. To that end, my own forecasts for Live Oak’s second half include quarterly earnings of $0.39 and $0.41 consecutively. Factoring those into the earnings already produced, Live Oak seems capable of delivering full year earnings of $1.46; $0.07 above analyst estimates or a 5% beat. Bear in mind I didn’t bother rounding anything up, and my percentage beat predictions are on the conservative side of things. On this reserved end of the spectrum, Live Oak is currently trading at just under 20x forward earnings. If they deliver a higher percentage beat like they’ve been doing, that pricing could fall to 15x earnings. I don’t think that’s an absurd price for a small cap growth stock that’s delivering these kinds of annual revenue increases. Is it more expensive than Bank of America (BAC)? Yes it is; but Bank of America doesn’t have the percentage rate growth potential of the more nimble LOB. When you factor in the effect that higher rates could bring to the table, I think Live Oak has the potential to deliver $1.60 per share. As a long-term play, I view the pullback as an opportunity.

The bank has nearly $400 million in capital/equivalents on hand; so I don’t see dilutive financing as a necessary concern in the foreseeable future. Long-term borrowings were essentially paid off this year, and the bank has drastically increased total equity in the process. Total equity was nearly $463 million at the end of the second quarter vs. $237.6 million a year ago. I repeat my earlier disclosure that I have family members who own this stock. I myself am considering taking new position if I can get share around $28.50-$29. But let’s face it, I’m really being picky. For a long-term perspective, $0.60 doesn’t make that big a difference. Overall, it’s a question of confidence. I feel confident about the bank based on its track record. Long term, I think we can see $45 a share out of this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LOB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.