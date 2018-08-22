Intersections, Inc. (INTX) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intersections, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Michael Stanfield - Executive Chairman and President

Ronald Barden - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Charlie Lanter - Lanter & Associates, LLC

Andrew Boone - Quantum Capital Partners

Patrick Retzer - Retzer Capital Management

Eric Andersen - Western Standard LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Intersections’ Second Quarter 2018 Earnings and Business Update Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session at the end of today’s call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

During this call, Intersections will make certain projections and forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's future revenues, expenses and earnings, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions.

These projections and forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and that actual results could differ materially from the results projected in these forward-looking statements.

For some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, you should review the SEC filings at our corporate website at www.intersections.com. We do not intend to and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or projections we may make unless required by applicable law.

The financial highlights and certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed during this call are also available in the press release Intersections distributed for our second quarter 2018 earnings release and the investor update, which is available currently on our website at www.intersections.com.

I will now turn the call over to Michael Stanfield, the Executive Chairman and President of Intersections Incorporated. Mr. Stanfield, you may begin.

Michael Stanfield

Good afternoon. Welcome to Intersections second quarter 2018 earnings call and business update. If you are logged in for this call, you should see a presentation that we posted to our Investor Relations website that will be used as a guide for today's update. If not logged in, you may access that document at the Investor Relations page on our website.

Throughout this presentation, we will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA before share-related compensation and non-cash impairment charges and adjusted G&A expense. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the appendix to the presentation.

Further description of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables and footnotes accompanying the Company's earnings release and the GAAP and non-GAAP measures link under Investors and Media at our website. I will review our second quarter progress and results, provide an update on our refinancing plan and make some comments about our objectives going forward. I will then open it up to questions.

If you are looking at the presentation, please turn to Page 4. Our overall business transition is tracking to managements objectives. Consolidated revenue was $38.6 million for the second quarter and $77.7 million for the first six months of 2018. We continue to show significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $2.9 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $700,000 in the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 million in the first half of 2018 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.7 million in the first half of 2017. The ongoing Identity Guard U.S. business had 357,000 subscribers at the end of the second quarter, which is 8.5% higher than a year-ago. We have a total of 1.1 million subscribers, including our Canadian and financial institution base.

If you turn to Page 5, liquidity and refinancing update. We began a process to refinance our credit agreement with the objective of reducing the required monthly cash interest expense and providing more liquidity and financial flexibility to support our growth plan. In return for the reduced prepayment fees, we agreed to amend the Credit Agreement with PEAK6 to provide for monthly principal payments and a short maturity date of 2018, December 31.

As part of the refinancing plan, we borrowed a total of $3 million from two existing shareholders, the proceeds of which were used to repay a portion of the principal of the PEAK6 secured debt. $17.5 million remains outstanding under the PEAK6 Credit Agreement. The $3 million bridge notes are convertible into a qualified financing as defined in that document.

In August, we reached agreement with an institutional investor to the material terms of a proposed preferred equity investment with the total expected offering of $29 million to $35 million, including the conversion of $3 million of bridge notes. The confirmation and actual terms of this transaction are subject to a number of factors, including without limitation, market conditions, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, receipt of additional funding commitments and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including required shareholder approval.

We've received several calls from investors concerned about dilution. While the transaction has not closed and the terms may change, the current term sheet and commitment is for conversion price of $2.27 per share. We’ve discussed the conversion price as contrasted with the current price with the investor and so far they’ve indicated they planned to honor the price at which they agreed to the transaction.

If we could turn the Page 6, revenue trends, for the first six months of 2018, Identity Guard revenue grew approximately 9%, compared to the first half of 2017 and was 47% of our total revenue compared to 43% for the full-year of 2017. One of our stated objectives is to grow the Identity Guard revenue base to more than 50% of total revenue on a quarterly run rate by the end of 2018 and we are on track to meet that objective.

We're pleased with the growth of quality partner opportunities that have potential for meaningful revenue growth. As we've noted before, the launch dates of partner opportunities can be difficult to predict and may impact timing of revenue, but offer a substantial growth opportunities. While we have been disappointed by the timing of some of our partner business development efforts, we have been encouraged by recent commitments and commencement of end user marketing activity by some of our partners.

If you turn to Page 10. Page 10 includes the results of the first six months of 2018 along with our original and updated 2018 goals. For the first half of 2018, we reported $77.7 million of revenue and $6.2 million of adjusted EBITDA, considering these results and internal forecast, our range of our 2018 revenue goal was updated to $51 million to $55 million, which is slightly below the prior goal.

Cost, however, have been running at the lower end of our original goals and we expect these trends to continue for the rest of 2018. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA range was increased from $6.5 million to $7.5 million to $9 million to $10 million. While we're making no new revenue or EBITDA projections for 2019 at this time, I can report the programs are in process to restructure infrastructure and processes to be more efficient and we expect reductions in G&A by several million dollars over the 2019 and 2020 timeframe.

Moving to Page 11, in summary, we believe we continue to be the leading product innovator in our space and we look forward to bringing the new upgraded version of Identity Guard with Watson out in the fall of this year. This enhanced version will give us highly improved user interface, more logical and easier navigation and sign up and a mixture of fraud prevention offerings to fit different lifestyles.

As it comes to market, we will consider increasing our direct to consumer spending above our currently stated goal. Our first half results of $77.7 million of revenue and $6.2 million of EBITDA support our revised 2018 financial goals. The second quarter was the fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. We have a strong service offering that meets many needs. We have a long history and culture of providing very strong customer service and we believe we are well positioned to meet the financial objectives that we have put forth.

With that, I will now take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We do have one question in the queue gentlemen from Charlie Lanter with Lanter & Associates. Your line is open.

Charlie Lanter

Yes. Can you hear me okay?

Michael Stanfield

Yes.

Charlie Lanter

I have a number of questions. The first one is what’s the anticipated closing date on the deferred stock offer?

Michael Stanfield

I’m sorry, could you repeat that? I’m having trouble hearing you.

Charlie Lanter

Okay. What is the preferred equity offerings anticipated closing date?

Michael Stanfield

I am not prepared to tell you that, but I will tell you that we would hope it would be in the next 30 days.

Charlie Lanter

Okay. Second question, it looks like we're going to have down revenues for the next two quarter. Are you looking at the first quarter of 2019 as the turn on the revenues?

Michael Stanfield

We have not put out a new forecast for 2019, but the answer is we expect 2019 to be up and we would hope that that starts in the first quarter.

Charlie Lanter

Okay. Last question, you've been referring to in the last – over the past six to nine months about very large accounts that you were bringing on. Has that account started yet?

Michael Stanfield

I'm not sure what you're referring to. I would really have to go back and look at our notes, but we do have a couple of large accounts that have been signed up or committed lately. And if I was referring to one of those, the answer is, they're in process.

Charlie Lanter

Okay. Can you give us a little flavor on the sales channel for full – the sales activity for both the employee benefits channel and the partner channel?

Michael Stanfield

Well the partner channel, as I said is moving positively, especially of late, but has been slower than we expected in the first half of the year. So it's been a little bit disappointing. But we have either recently signed or recently handshake deals that lead us to believe we're going to have a strong partner here next year.

On the employee benefit side, it is a seasonal business and we're coming into the fall and early winter enrollment periods and we have several large clients that we expect to be joining our client base. And if that happens, we will be on track to continue to grow that business in 80% to 100% range next year and that's what we're hopeful of.

Charlie Lanter

Okay. One final question. Are banks allowed to partner with your entity going forward, which has recent changes in the bank law?

Michael Stanfield

Well, there's no prohibition against any bank doing business with us. There is a general fear among banks of going back into third-party marketing businesses. And I would love to see some step over that threshold, but I know of none that are close to doing that right now. But there's absolutely no legal our regulatory prohibition against them doing so or against us doing business with them.

Charlie Lanter

Thank you. That’s all the questions I have.

Michael Stanfield

Thank you.

Operator

Thanks sir. We do have five more questions in the queue. And the next question comes from Pat Retzer from Retzer Capital Management.

Patrick Retzer

Good afternoon.

Michael Stanfield

Hi, Pat.

Patrick Retzer

So the currently considered structured offering, Michael, would the entire amount of the preferred would be convertible into common and do you agreed upon the conversion price?

Michael Stanfield

As of this time that is the case. So it would be roughly between 13 million and 15 million shares.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. So some of your competitors with inferior products were sold at about six times your current valuation, six or seven times actually. Did you contemplate just selling the company to maximize shareholder value versus going through this dilution, and if so, can you explain why you think this is the preferred path?

Michael Stanfield

Well, I can tell you we did have a couple of conversations. It always seems to be that when people get ready – those companies you're talking about were all private. And when you’re public and your stock price is low, people tend to try to buy you cheaply by saying they're offering a premium to the market. And so we have not had success at looking for someone at a reasonable price, largely because of the stock price.

We believe that there are very strong growth opportunities if we are properly capitalized both in the partner and the direct-to-consumer world, and we believe that the dilution will be well overcome by growth that can come from an improved capitalization. So that's where we currently look to go.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. I believe in our previous conference call, Mike you talked about doubling the business and then doubling that again, is that – do you still think that’s doable?

Michael Stanfield

I do. I think this year we almost are tripling it at the EBITDA line rather than doubling. So I'm not sure we will double from that triple, but I think we certainly will continue to work to double each year versus the base we started at.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. Thank you.

Michael Stanfield

Thank you.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from Eric Anderson with Western Standard.

Eric Anderson

Hey, hoping you could clarify a few things. Can you say what your cash balances kind of at the current time here in mid-August and what’s the minimum cash you need to run the business?

Michael Stanfield

I'm sorry.

Eric Anderson

Can you say what the cash balances at the current time here in mid-August and what’s the minimum cash you need to run the business.

Michael Stanfield

Our cash balances are – well at the end of July, they were very close to where they were at the end of June. And so if you look at the June number which was – I can't remember exactly. But at this point, cash is not in a critical state, if that's the question.

Eric Anderson

Okay. Great. And so if this financing – if you didn't get it done in 30 days and you had to pay the $1.5 million to PEAK at the end of August and then another $1.5 million at the end of September to October or something like that, you have the cash to make those payments to PEAK6?

Michael Stanfield

Yes. We have some contingency plans if it stretches out for more than one or two payments, but if we don't get some done, it will get increasingly tight and so we're working hard to get some done.

Eric Anderson

Great. And you noted earlier a risk factor that – about receipt of additional funding commitments. So is the institutional investor committing to only a portion of the capital raise? And if yes, how much additional capital needed?

Michael Stanfield

I can tell you that the proposed minimum of the deal is $29 million and $23 million is – either is fully committed and several million more is very close. So we don't think the incremental $6 million is troublesome. We think just getting the deal documented is the issue.

Eric Anderson

Okay. And when you say the capital rate is natural and but the deal of document – do you mean the deal documentation kind of the different documentation is troubling? Do you remain that just always takes a long time?

Michael Stanfield

It always takes a long time.

Eric Anderson

And are you or well any of the other large investors in the Company participating in this transaction outside of that $3 million rates in June?

Michael Stanfield

That's probably – it potentially another million, but we think we'll get that from other people.

Eric Anderson

Okay. And then not jumping about too much and it’s probably just retirement planning or 10b-5, but you've been selling stock for a few months now. Is there anything just can elaborate on that?

Michael Stanfield

Sure. I’d be happy too. I’ve filed a 10b-5 to cover three things. One, I made a commitment to put some money into voice when it was segregated from Intersections. Two, I had some taxes to pay, because I had quite a few our issues come due last year. And three, I took a $200,000 salary cut and that caught me off guard a little bit.

So I filed to sell some shares unfortunately over the last month or so though I would have been interested in terminating the plan because of the ownership of information I was not in a place to change the plan. Unfortunately, it goes both ways both entering into a plan and terminating a plan and prematurely can only be done during an open window and so I was stuck. The plan will terminate in about four weeks and that will be it – I’ll be finished with the sales.

Eric Anderson

Okay. Thanks for the additional information. I’ll let others ask questions.

Michael Stanfield

Next question.

Operator

Next question comes from Andrew Boone with Quantum Capital. Your line is open.

Andrew Boone

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. First, maybe I missed this, but is there a coupon that's associated with the preferred?

Michael Stanfield

There will be, but we are not going to disclose all the terms of it right now. I mention the conversion price because I knew it was a concern to a number of people with the stock much cheaper than the conversion price. But I don't want to layout all the terms until we and the investor have finalized the documents.

Andrew Boone

Okay. And then just as you think about taking additional capital kind of beyond the call at $20 million. Is that expected to go towards marketing investments or is there some other capital project that we should expect that to go towards. And then just that you mentioned consumer marketing within the prepared remarks, how are you guys weighing that terms of kind of an ROI or payback period or how would you guys think about that?

Michael Stanfield

Yes. So the first part of that question, a majority of that will go towards marketing programs. We have always endeavored to earn somewhere in the neighborhood of 35% on our direct response marketing programs on a five-year IRR basis and we will continue to expect to do that as we burn some of that money in direct marketing. We also have three or four sort of what I would call structural transition programs. We are two platform companies right now.

We have our old traditional business and we have our new business. We need to consolidate and reduce costs. We were a paper fulfillment company for many years. We are becoming more and more a non-paper fulfillment company, so we need to change how we do that to cut cost.

So some of those projects can go heel to toe, but some of them have significant savings and we'd like to accelerate them, and you have to spend some money to save money sometimes. So we would use a little bit of that capital in some of the cost restructuring programs.

Andrew Boone

Great. Thank you.

Michael Stanfield

And by the way, the cost restructuring programs are huge returns because it's basically some technology investment that will return in a 70% to 100% per annum once the projects are done.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from [David Williamson, he’s a Private Investor]. Your line is open, sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you. Is the U.S. financial institution division, a division that is a cash cow? Or is it marginally profitable? Or how would you describe that division?

Michael Stanfield

I would describe it as a cash cow that will remain a cash cow if we can continue to reduce the cost of carrying an old system and a new system, which we're working on. But as of this moment, we tend to look about three to four years out in our planning and we see it is continuing to throw off cash throughout that planning period.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Second question was the Identity Guard with Watson product. When will that be – call it formally watched?

Michael Stanfield

Well, as I think I mentioned that in the last call, we were not happy with where that product was back in the spring, and we basically ask our technology and our marketing teams to go back and rewrite the script on how the product would interface with consumers and how it would be provided in its different forms. And all of that should be completed over the next; I would say 75 to 90 days. We do a little more testing, so certainly no later than the December 1, we will have what we think is a significantly improved Watson product in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And my last question was would you be able to give a typical example of how a partner generates revenue for the company? I'm assuming it's somehow they bundle your product with their products and it's typically from a website or am I not correct there?

Michael Stanfield

Partners typically market our product as an affinity product to their constituents usually as a standalone product and they either give their constituents a discount when they buy our product or they earn a commission through their company or organization or combination of those two things. That marketing can be sometimes result of inbound phone or service calls, sometimes it can be the result of outgoing mail in one form or another and it can be through website ads and/or emails from the organization. Does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you. Those are my questions. Thank you.

Michael Stanfield

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have a question from Charlie Lanter from Lanter & Associates.

Charlie Lanter

Yes. Thank you. I just had one more question. Assuming the offering is completed at the $29 million and you paying off the debt, you pay off in terms of fees and any cash restrictions you have. How much capital will you have available – usable capital cash actually, usable cash available to go with your growth plan and cost savings plan?

Michael Stanfield

Roughly $15 million.

Charlie Lanter

Okay.

Michael Stanfield

That's cash after paying off the debt plus cash we have now.

Charlie Lanter

Okay. Sounds good. Thank you.

Michael Stanfield

Any other questions?

Operator

I do have two more questions in the queue sir. [Brian Lamping, Private Equity]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. I have a question regarding your subscriber growth from year end 2017. It looks like the subscriber growth has stalled out and that there is actually a reduction of 2,000 subscribers as of June 30. Can you comment on why you have seen a reduction in subscribers compared to the same period in the first half of 2017?

Michael Stanfield

Well are you referring to Identity Guard or the total company?

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, Identity Guard.

Michael Stanfield

Yes. Identity Guard is flat because we had a substantial contract with a company that canceled the contract two years ago. And that base is in run off, so we're having to grow through it and that represented roughly 125,000, 130,000 customers give or take. That's not an official numbers, just a guess. But it was somewhere in that ballpark that we’re with that customer. I was just going to add, we also picked up a number of customers in the fourth quarter of 2017 that came in as a result of the Equifax breach and some of those customers did not stay so long and so we've had a fall off of those also.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question is in terms of net margins versus gross margins, it looks like net margins maybe slightly even or even negative currently. Would you go into detail on that?

Michael Stanfield

Well, I don't think that's – I mean if you take as – I mean EBITDA – our EBITDA margins are right in line with where we forecast for this year, which – Ron, could I see your – yes, we actually – we’re at 7.9% for the first half of this year, which was a little ahead of our expectation. And we think we're going to hold to those kinds of margins or make them higher over the next couple years. So we've don't – I guess I would disagree with what you have said.

And then in terms of the preferred equity plan that you have in place right now. Could you go into detail of the conversion? I know you had spoken about that earlier in the call, but it looks like the conversion price is set currently or is it still in discussion and would it be in a period of a certain number of years for that conversion to change over time or is it a static conversion price?

Michael Stanfield

The documents we have right now, which are not final, have a set conversion price, which we hopefully will close the transaction at that price and its $2.27 per share.

Unidentified Analyst

And then in terms of the current warrants that PEAK6 currently has. What would happen to those warrants at the time of repayment of their term loan by year-end?

Michael Stanfield

It's a complicated documented and I'm not going to speak off the top of my head about that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Michael Stanfield

The documents are public and if you want to speak with Ron Barden at a future point, when he's got the documents in front of him, he could walk through it with you, but I'm not going to talk without the documents in front of me.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then in terms of the underwriting of the current preferred equity plan, who is your underwriting partners your…?

Michael Stanfield

There is not an underwriting partner. We have been in touch with the investors directly.

Unidentified Analyst

So basically there is no fees that will be paid off of the total financing that will be obtained?

Michael Stanfield

I didn't say that. There may be a couple of small fees, but – and I'm not going to go into why, but there's no large closing fee.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Michael Stanfield

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The last question in the queue sir comes from David Williamson with Private Investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you. Regarding the size of the price for the industry Identity Guard competes. Is that a situation where most consumers who want monitoring already have monitoring, so to increase revenue, the Company would have to take share as the primary way or the industry actually growing and so most of the competitors can increase revenues at the same time?

Michael Stanfield

Well, I will give you my perspective, which is that the industry shrink significantly after the Dodd-Frank Act was put in place and the banking industry was driven out of the third party business. We today have about 600,000 I believe customers with banking clients at the high point. We had almost 6 million customers with banking clients. There are other companies that have had similar reductions.

So I believe the number of people that own and use an Identity Protection product today is significantly below what it was five years ago. I think the need for services is much higher, and I think the quality of the services across the Board are much better and the services are much more useful than they were five years ago. So we believe there is a – remains a very large opportunity of – I would say Greenfield customers so to speak.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you for that answer. Thank you.

Michael Stanfield

Thank you.

Operator

We do have one more question in the queue from Eric Andersen with Western Standard.

Eric Andersen

Hey Michael. Just going back to some scenario, what's the minimum cash needed around the business? If you complete the transaction and have a $50 million, is it all usable to the business? Or is there minimum cash into…?

Michael Stanfield

Well, I mean like any business we have a target minimum. We do have a couple of the large receivables that come and go and we've got a couple of large payables, especially with the Bureaus. So if the receivables are linked and the payables are due, we can get $4 million, $5 million swing that can be painful. So I would say we need to always keep enough cash to deal with the risk of having a receivable hung up due to clerical error, and so probably $3 million to $4 million is the minimum.

Eric Andersen

Okay. And then the improved EBITDA outlook is that mainly from a company tag has made versus where you thought you had happy at this point of the year, is improved EBITDA mainly from the company not spending on marketing, kind of conservative cash or what would you say it’s driven improved EBITDA outlook?

Michael Stanfield

I’m sorry – just a minute, I couldn't hear you very well. Ron has joined with your question.

Ronald Barden

Driving the increase here, so just – above expectation, is it lower marketing?

Michael Stanfield

Yes, I'm sorry. Yes, what's driving the increase in EBITDA in the first half of this year, I would say is two primary things; one is the G&A expense is running a little bit lower than we expected. And actually all of the expense categories are just down a little bit and half a point here and one point there and that all added up to two or three points on the EBITDA. There was nothing significant. It was just across the board running to the plan.

Eric Andersen

Okay. Thanks. Has there been any savings from not having CEO, is that the material?

Michael Stanfield

Yes, thank you for asking that. I wanted to bring people up-to-date. We've had two candidates that we were very seriously considering. We have one candidate that we are still very seriously considering. And we have recently asked our executive recruiter to bring us a couple more candidates to review. So we're down to sort of the hopefully the final four, but we have not made a final decision.

Eric Andersen

Thank you.

End of Q&A

Operator

There are no other questions in the queue at this time. I'll turn the call back over to Mr. Stanfield for any further remarks.

Michael Stanfield

Okay. I’d like to thank you for joining us and I'd like to thank you for your questions. I much prefer to answer questions than to not have any. So thank you. And if you have follow-up, please contact Ron or if you want to speak with me, just let us know and I'll be happy to talk with you. All right, thank you very much. Bye-bye.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's teleconference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.