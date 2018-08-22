FireEye: Limping Along

FireEye (FEYE) has limped back into the $14 level despite beating quarterly estimates on a routine basis. My thesis hasn't really changed that the cybersecurity company did a fabulous job in turning around the business, yet the desire to push beyond breakeven levels doesn't appear to exist to justify owning FireEye at these levels.

Next Phase

The reason to keep an eye on the cybersecurity specialist is the shift to a recurring revenue stream. The annual recurring revenues are now up to $522 million from $467 million in the prior-year quarter. The majority of revenues are recurring based on FireEye providing deeper security services, instead of the traditional appliance-centric product offering.

Source: FireEye FQ2'18 presentation

Ultimately, though, this statement from CEO Kevin Mandia on the earnings call sums up my investment thesis:

...we executed with intentionality to go from losing more than $120 million in the first half of 2016 to near breakeven and generating positive cash flow in the first half of 2018.

For FQ2, FireEye saw revenues grow just 6% to $203 million while cash flows from operations were a negative $0.7 million. The company cut the large losses by primarily reducing sales and marketing spend, but it just doesn't appear headed to actual meaningful positive cash flows anytime soon.

This chart highlights how throughout 2016, FireEye was able to cut SG&A while maintaining revenues. The next step is for the company to take the big move and either grow revenues while maintaining costs or cut more costs.

FEYE SG&A Expense (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This next phase of the company is to move the financial focus to revenues from billings. As the company shifts non-services revenues to roughly 80% cloud and subscription basis over from products, revenues are more reflective of the business model.

Billings are no longer as meaningful as contract lengths constantly shrink. Ultimately, investors care more about how much subscription revenues the company brings in every month in comparison to the costs for a 3,000 person strong workforce. Billings just aren't going to show any accurate reflection of the business model, considering the constant shift in contract lengths.

Blah Valuation

FireEye has a market valuation approaching $3 billion. The issue brought up by BMO is that building a compelling valuation case is very difficult.

The guidance for the year is an EPS of near breakeven and free cash flow in the $15 million to $20 million range. The company is making great progress in turning the business towards a cloud-based threat detection service, but that doesn't make the stock appealing.

With a revenue base over $820 million, one really wants to see greater urgency for the company to either grow faster or push more cash flow to the bottom line. Stable revenues really aren't good for much unless they throw off lots of cash flows for shareholders.

Analysts forecast revenues that grow at roughly $60 million clip per year. Even if 50% of the revenue growth drops into FCF, FireEye would only generate up to $50 million in FCF. The stock trades at about 56x those aggressive FCF estimates.

FEYE Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that FireEye is telling a great story, but the company continues to limp along. Cutting substantial losses was a required move, but the stock still has us on the sidelines while waiting for the next phase in the business.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.