Corbus And Inventiva In Systemic Sclerosis: It Takes Two

With an addressable market of 170,000 patients in the US/Europe/Japan with high pricing power, Corbus and Inventiva should benefit from significant differentiation due to the heterogeneity of SSc pathophysiology.

Systemic Sclerosis is an orphan disease that is associated with severe morbidity and high mortality.

Investment Thesis

Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 agonist from Corbus, is an anti-inflammatory and pro-resolution investigative Phase 3 drug candidate that is being evaluated clinically for therapeutic efficacy in Systemic Sclerosis (SSc). The promising preliminary Phase 2 data from lenabasum represents a remarkable scientific and therapeutic advancement in SSc, a progressive rare chronic disease with no FDA-approved therapy that induces significant morbidity and a 40-60% mortality within a decade of diagnosis.

Lenabasum is a unique and first-generation therapeutic specifically designed to provide clinical/medical benefit through increased synthesis of specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPM), lipoxins and resolvins to resolve inflammation and halt disease progression. Its likely FDA endorsement will signify a paradigm shift in drug development and a significant advance for SPM research that is still in its infancy.

Lanifibranor is a new-generation Pan PPAR agonist investigative drug candidate from Inventiva that is pharmacologically designed to activate all 3 PPAR subtypes (α, d and γ) to inhibit the fibrotic cascade at multiple entry points in order to induce anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic responses as documented pre-clinically. Inventiva’s hypothesis is that lanifibranor negatively regulates fibrosis during SSc by selectively activating PPARs to exert anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapeutic responses that positively impact clinical outcomes by reducing disease progression.

Genetically, a PPAR-γ gene variant is associated with increased predisposition to SSc. Approval of lanifibranor denotes momentous clinical progress in SSc therapeutics, since fibrosis is the histopathological feature that is associated with increased susceptibility of SSc-related morbidity and mortality.

In my scientific opinion, two or more therapeutic options may be needed to clinically manage SSc due to its heterogeneity. Patients may be treated by combined or sequential therapies according to prevalent clinical-pathogenetic phenotypes to attain maximum therapeutic gain. For this reason, the dissimilar/different but important pharmacological targets and mechanisms associated with lenabasum (anti-inflammatory and pro-resolution) and lanifibranor (anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic) make for a positive forecast, in my opinion, and prospective prescription pad realities.

What Is Systemic Sclerosis?

To understand the urgent need for one or more therapeutic options for SSc, I will briefly describe the pathophysiology of the disease.

Scleroderma is a rare, multifaceted, chronic disease that has two main forms: localized scleroderma (LS) and systemic (diffuse) sclerosis (SSc), with SSc being the focus of this article. SSc is a multi-organ systems (heart, lung, kidneys and bowel) disease of unknown etiology that is characterized by autoimmune (T and B cell-mediated) activation, microvascular dysfunction and organ fibrosis due to an excessive accumulation of extracellular matrix proteins in the skin and internal organs (Bossello et. al. Semin Arthritis Rheum. 2015; Asano, Inflamm Regen. 2017).

SSc is associated with significant disability and mortality with interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension signifying a poor prognosis. It is estimated that about 50,000 Americans are affected by SSc, and the NIH documents the prevalence of SSc to be 50 to 300 cases per 1 million people, with females four times more likely than men to be diagnosed with the disease.

Clinically, SSc displays substantial heterogeneity in its manifestations, patterns of organ involvement and natural history. Early diagnosis is important to allow for early treatment that can greatly improve clinical outcome in regard to cutaneous symptoms, including Raynaud's phenomenon, digital ulcers, cutaneous sclerosis, pruritus (i.e., intense itching) and dyspigmentation.

The etiology and pathogenesis of SSc remains poorly understood, but immune cells (T and B cells), pro-fibrotic cytokine and TGF-β, amongst other critical components that regulate tissue fibrosis, are considered feasible pharmacological targets (Elhai et. al. Joint Bone & Spine, 2015; Ho et. al. Nat. Rev. Rheumatol. 2014).

Fig.1: Pharmacological Targets (Antic et. al. Curr Opin Pharmacol. 2013)

Despite heightened research in SSc (Fig.1), no FDA-approved therapies exist for SSc. Clinicians have taken advantage of the pleiotropic effects of a diverse array of therapeutic agents originally developed for other clinical indications to treat SSc. Rheumatologists may recommend immunosuppressive drugs such as oral corticosteroids, mycophenolate, methotrexate and cyclophosphamide to control inflammation, manage specific problems and delay the progression to systemic manifestations (Asano, Inflamm Regen. 2017).

Corbus

Background and Opportunities

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) is a small-cap ($265 million), late-stage biopharma making therapeutic waves with the development of the innovative lead investigational drug candidate and endocannabinoid-mimetic Lenabasum for rare/orphan and/or fibrotic diseases with limited or no therapeutic option.

Corbus has multiple shots on goal with lenabasum currently in Phase 3 development for both SSc and dermatomyositis (pending), and mid-stage clinical trials for systemic lupus and cystic fibrosis. Lenabasum was granted orphan and fast-track designations by the FDA and orphan designate by the EMA for SSc. Patients with SSc are therapeutically underserved, making lenabasum’s clinical prospect very encouraging given its promising preliminary data.

SSc is not a huge market relative to population size, comprising about 170,000 people in the U.S., Europe and Japan (Venture valuation, 2015). However, drugs for SSc will have high pricing power and anticipated total market potential >$2.08 billion by 2030 (Venture valuation, 2015). It is my opinion that Corbus will continue to be a value-yielding stock for short- and long-term investors in upcoming months/years with initiation of a Phase 3 dermatomyositis trial in H2/2018, Phase 2b Cystic fibrosis data readout in H1/2020 and SSc Phase 3 top line data readout in H1/2020. Potential risks include setbacks in clinical trials, and this constitute the most significant downside risk. A negative readout for the SSc Phase 3 top line in 2020 could lead to downward pressure. The current price represents a good buying opportunity.

Market Assessment and Financials

Corbus is somewhat financially de-risked in regard to the efficacy of lenabasum. Milestones from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation up to $25 million and cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $65 million at the end of Q2 enough to fund operations into Q4 2019. Since the key data readout for the Phase 3 SSc trial is in H1/2020, it remains uncertain if Corbus expects to raise additional cash through dilution or secure partnership deals prior to Q4 2019.

What Is Lenabasum?

Lenabasum (Anabasum; Ajulemic acid; CT-3; IP-751; JBT-101) is a synthetic analog of D8-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-11-oic acid. The psychoactive effects of cannabis are mediated by D9-THC. Lenabasum is an orally active, cannabinoid‐derived drug that is rapidly absorbed, non-psychoactive and has a half-life of 3h (Burstein, Pharmacol Res Perspect. 2018).

It does not inhibit cytochrome activity and preferentially binds to the CB2 receptor expressed on activated immune cells, where it mediates the anti-inflammatory effects of cannabis. The negligible central nervous system cannabimimetic activity of lenabasum can be explained by its CB2 receptor preference and ensuing limited penetration of the blood-brain barrier (Tepper et. al. Bioorg. Med.Chem. 2014). CB2 is a member of the G‐protein‐coupled receptor superfamily (Han et. al. J. Med. Chem. 2013).

Clinical Data

Corbus reported a therapeutic benefit in SSc patients treated with lenabasum relative to placebo in a randomized double-blind Phase 2 study over 12 weeks at varying doses (5 mg/day, 20 mg/day, 20 mg/twice a day or placebo). Lenabasum was safe and well-tolerated with no serious adverse events. Analysis of the Combined Response Index Systemic Sclerosis (CRISS) demonstrated therapeutic benefit in patients treated with lenabasum relative to placebo, as a CRISS score ≥20% was observed. Medically, a CRISS score ≥20% is described as clinically beneficial/medical improvement.

Subsequent evaluation of skin biopsies of patients treated with lenabasum demonstrated significant decreases in genes important for fibrotic responses and inflammation, whereas lipid metabolism genes involved in producing pro-resolving eicosanoids were increased (Martyanov et. al. 2017 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting). Importantly, improvements in the Rodnan skin score (i.e., clinical measure of skin fibrosis) and molecular skin score (i.e., a measure of skin thickness) after lenabasum therapy correlated with observed changes in genes expression. A 52-week, open-label extension is ongoing to assess the long-term efficacy and safety of lenabasum in SSc.

In Q4 2017, Corbus initiated a pivotal registration Phase 3 (RESOLVE-1) double‐blind, randomized, placebo‐controlled global trial involving 354 SSc patients. In the 52-week trial, patients will be randomized 1:1:1 to receive lenabasum 5 mg twice/day, lenabasum 20 mg twice/day or placebo twice/day. The primary efficacy outcome of the trial will be the change from baseline at week 52 in modified Rodnan skin scores, and secondary outcomes will include the CRISS score.

Mechanism of Lenabasum And Pro-resolution

Pro-resolution: Dr. Charles Serhan, a scientific advisor of Corbus, was the or one of the pioneer(s) of the seminal concept of pro-resolution (Levi et. al. Nat. Immunol. 2001). A brief overview of pro-resolution is pertinent to understanding lenabasum’s mechanism of action.

Most therapeutic agents provide clinical benefit(s) by suppressing inflammatory mediators that promote the onset of inflammation. In the last two decades or so, an understanding of the mechanism(s) that control the resolution process during acute inflammation is providing novel insights on disease prevention and treatment in different organ systems. For this reason, the crux of the pro-resolution concept is to exploit endogenous pathways that propel resolution of inflammation for therapeutic benefit.

Specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPM; lipoxins, resolvins, protectins and maresins) are agonists of resolution synthesized at the local site at the start of resolution, coinciding with the expression of their cognate receptors that mediate their responses. SPM has shown promise as mediators of resolution, as reflected by inhibition of leukocyte recruitment, dysregulation of pro-inflammatory mediators, eicosanoids, chemokines/cytokines and adipokines (Levi et. al. Nat. Immunol. 2001).

In reading the assumed functional effects of lenabasum on the Corbus website, it is obvious to me that lenabasum’s proposed mechanism of action (see below) is consistent with the concept of pro-resolution previously alluded to:

Lenabasum has been shown to induce resolution rather than immunosuppression by triggering biological pathways to turn "off" chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes preferentially binds to CB2 expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts in animal studies. CB2 activation triggers physiologic pathways that resolve inflammation, speed bacterial clearance and halt fibrosis. CB2 activation also induces the production of specialized pro-resolving lipid mediators that activate an endogenous cascade responsible for the resolution of inflammation and fibrosis, while reducing production of multiple inflammatory mediators.

Lenabasum-Pro-resolution Hypothesis

Although the Phase 2 trial does not unequivocally demonstrate pro-resolution hypothesis in the beneficial effects of lenabasum in SSc, a recent study by my former PhD colleague, Dr. Derek W. Gilroy, provided encouraging clinical evidence consistent with a prospective pro-resolution mechanism for lenabasum. A clinical study of acute inflammation mediated by intradermal injection of UV-inactivated E. coli into healthy subjects was established (Motwani et. al. Clin. Pharmacol. Ther. 2017).

The authors proposed that lenabasum exerted anti-inflammatory, anti-infective and pro-resolution responses during the acute inflammation that was characterized by neutrophil recruitment and phagocytosis of macrophages. The premise for their conclusion was: (i) inhibition of tissue damage as a result of reduced neutrophil accumulation in response to decreased levels of LTB4, a neutrophil chemoattractant (ii) antigen clearance, and concurrent increased biosynthesis of the SPM, lipoxins (LXA4) and resolvins (RvD1 and RvD3).

Inventiva

Background and Opportunities

Inventiva is a small-cap ($210 million; IVA.PA on the Paris Exchange) rare/orphan and fibrotic diseases-oriented French clinical-stage biopharma with a diversified portfolio of small molecule drug targets. Its lead investigational drug candidate, lanifibranor (IVA337; Pan PPAR agonist), is currently in development for rare and fibrotic diseases affecting the liver and skin, NASH and SSc.

Lanifibranor was granted orphan designation by the FDA and EMA for SSc. The lack of FDA-approved therapeutic options and the heterogeneity of SSc pathophysiology/pathogenesis provides lanifibranor the clinical platform to validate its medical benefits in SSc given its promising preliminary pre-clinical data. Although the global population of SSc is not known, it is estimated that SSc in US/Europe/Japan is~170,000, making orphan disease therapeutics like lanifibranor high-pricing drugs with a projected market potential >$2.08 billion by 2030 (Venture valuation, 2015).

The current price is a good opening for short- and long-term investors. The next 12 months, with anticipated top line results in Q1 2019 for SSc and H2 2019 for NASH data readout, will validate its pipeline as potentially value-yielding. The most significant downside risk is setbacks in clinical trials, since a negative readout for SSc or NASH could lead to downward pressure and call into question the scientific integrity of lanifibranor.

Market Assessment and Financials (Data Presented In US$ After Conversion from Euro€)

A Strong Buy rating from 2 analysts with a 12-month consensus price target of $13.4 and a price-to-book value ratio of 2.29 suggests a favorable assessment of lanifibranor by the stock market. Institutional holders BVF Partners (15%), Sofinnova Partners (7.10%), Novo (8.86%) and Perceptive Advisors (24%) have all established positions.

At the end of Q2, Inventiva had a Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $88.6 million, sufficient to fund for ongoing operations until 2020. Two strategic partnerships that provide research fees, milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory, commercial milestones and sales royalties have been established with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on RORg in the auto-immune field and with Boehringer Ingelheim on an undisclosed target in preclinical development in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

What Is Lanifibranor?

Lanifibranor is an oral, once-daily, well-balanced, next-generation Pan PPAR (α, d and γ) agonist drug candidate that was uniquely, pharmacologically and structurally designed to specifically induce modest activation of the PPAR-α, d, γ receptors to increase efficacy (Boubia et. al. J. Med. Chem). Most importantly, toxicology data from non-human primate and rodents, as well as ongoing 2-year carcinogenicity studies in rats, showed that lanifibranor is devoid of the serious adverse events (including myofiber degeneration, elevated creatinine, hemodilution, heart weight gain and proliferative changes in bladder epithelium) typically associated with some first-generation PPAR agonists.

PPAR-α, PPAR-d and PPAR-γ all have distinct and overlapping tissue expression and function during inflammatory and fibrotic responses. In SSc, multiple fibrotic pathways are activated that involve immune activation, microvascular damage and fibroblast transformation into the myofibroblast and subsequent organ failure.

For this and other reasons described below, Inventiva hypothesized that lanifibranor negatively regulates fibrosis during SSc by selectively activating PPAR subtypes to exert anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapeutic responses that reduce disease progression (Fig. 2: Inventiva Corporate Presentation, June 2018).

Fibrosis is the histopathological feature that is associated with increased susceptibility of SSc-related morbidity and mortality. Therapies that correct these abnormalities will eventually lead to effective treatment for the fibrotic complications of SSc.

Clinical Rationale

Data from several models of fibrosis in different organ systems have revealed important roles for PPAR-α and PPAR-γ ligands in attenuating fibrosis in skin (Wu et. al. Am. J. Pathol. 2009), lungs (Samah et. al. Eur. J. Pharmacol. 2012), liver (Galli et. al. Gastroenterology, 2002) and kidney (Kwai et. al. Lab. Invest. 2009).

In support of Inventiva’s hypothesis, data from experimental studies (Ruzehaji et. al. Ann. Rheum. Dis. 2016) into the effects of lanifibranor in in vitro and in vivo models of skin fibrosis demonstrated the following: (i) lanifibranor exerted anti-fibrotic responses when administered therapeutically or preventively in murine models of skin fibrosis by dampening the pro-fibrotic effects of TGF-β and subsequent differentiation of fibroblasts into myofibroblasts, (ii) lanifibranor also suppressed inflammation, including decreased macrophage and lymphocyte influx; (iii) PPAR-α and PPAR-γ expression in the skin of SSc patients is suppressed relative to healthy individuals.

Clinically, genetic evidence has revealed that a PPAR-γ gene variant is associated with increased predisposition to SSc (Marangoni et. al. Arthritis Res. Ther. 2015). PPAR-γ expression and functional activity are diminished in skin and lung biopsies from patients with SSc and in fibroblasts explanted from the lesional skin. (Wei et. al. PLoS One, 2010; Shi-wen et. al. Rheumatol. 2010).

Finally, serum levels of adiponectin, an anti-inflammatory adipokine primarily secreted in adipose tissues following PPAR-γ activation, are reduced in patients with SSc (Lakota et. al. Arthritis Res. Ther. 2012). These studies suggest that impaired PPAR-γ expression and function in SSc may underlie the uncontrolled progression of fibrosis, providing compelling support for a physiological role for PPAR-γ in modulating fibroblast activation and matrix remodeling.

In Q4 2015, Inventiva initiated a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept Phase 2b (FASST) trial to assess the efficacy of lanifibranor in SSc. The top line data is expected in Q1 2019.

Epilogue

The scientific development and ultimate approval of lenabasum and lanifibranor would be considered a noteworthy accomplishment for the scientific community, but more importantly, for the patients diagnosed with this progressive multi-organ disease with no therapeutic option but high mortality. It is my opinion that SSc is a disease that would require at least two therapeutic agents to positively impact clinical outcomes that improve quality of life due to the diverse pathophysiology of SSc.

These diverse but unique mechanisms of these drug candidates are important in achieving the therapeutic goal of halting, reducing or reversing SSc disease progression. Approval of both drug candidates would represent a “first” by the FDA in endorsing a cannabis-derived pro-resolution drug and a new-generation Pan PPAR agonist. Ladies and gentlemen, that is called scientific progress and innovation!

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please ”like” and “follow”.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRBP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.