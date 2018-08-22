Readers Mentioned 19 'Safer' Dividend Stocks In Your July/August Comments

Payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios further quantified the 19 'safer' financial dividend cushions. Ten of the 37 FoFa/Ro equities were disqualified due to their negative 1-year returns and three were funds whose accounting makes them incomparable.

Top ten dividend yields ranged 3.59-15.22% from RHHBY, QCOM, O, CJR.B.TO, WLKP, PEGI, IRCP, IRS, HMLP and were led by GMLP. Their free cash flow yields ranged 5.37-57.38%.

19 of 37 most-mentioned equities became 'safer' dividend plays by showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

From 7/15/18-8/15/18, Fredrik Arnold dividend "followers" commented on 37 equities and funds. Some comments were bad news, so some rogues mixed in to create a FollowerFavorite/Rogue (FoFa/Ro) list.

The FoFa/Ro Selection Process

Any dividend paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a listing in this article. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued or dreadful dividend issues may appear. Lately, readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, and validity of my daily stock lists. Some readers get upset and know more or better. Best of all. Readers catch errors in my data or calculations and warn of pending mergers and acquisitions. Yes, it's all a friendly effort to find more money in safer stocks.

Here are the top gain 'Safer' Dividend Follower Favorites & Rogues per closing YChart data August 17, 2018.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 16.95% To 114.12% Net Gains From Top Ten "Safer" Dividend FoFa/Ro Stocks To August 2019

Six of ten top 'Safer' dividend-yielding FoFa/Ro stocks were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (The six names are tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the "Safer" dividend FoFa/Ro's was graded 60% accurate as gauged by Wall St. wizard calculations.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. The dividend along with aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 17, 2019, were:

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) was projected to net $1141.19, based on dividends, plus a median target upside estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) was projected to net $829.85 based on dividends and median target price from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% more than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $523.17, based on a median target price estimate from Toronto brokers plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $433.35, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) was projected to net $237.06, based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% less than the market as a whole.

Intel Corp. (INTC) was projected to net $212.93 based on the median of target price estimates from forty-two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) netted $211.11 per the median of twenty-seven analysts estimates, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% over the market as a whole.

DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) netted $203.90 based on a target price estimate from the author plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was projected to net $182.64, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) was projected to net $169.46, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 41.45% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" distinction was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Nine Sectors Were Represented By "Safer" August Dividend FoFa/Ro Stocks

Of eleven sectors, nine were represented by the 19 stocks with past year positive returns and current cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends. The count of 19 'safer' dividend FoFa/Ro by sector showed: industrials (3); real estate (4); utilities (1); basic materials (2); consumer cyclical (1); technology (4); healthcare (1); financial services (1); energy (2); communication services (0); consumer defensive (0).

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 37 FoFa/Ro stocks and funds from which these nineteen were sorted. You see above the tinted green list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 19 FoFa/Ro stocks report positive annual returns and sufficient cash flow yield to cover their anticipated dividend yield, the margin of cash flow excess being shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. Ten of the 34 FoFa/Ro equities were disqualified by negative 1-year returns and there were three funds measured by other metrics.

Corporate financial cash flow, however, is easily re-directed by any board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) on the list above abruptly suspended its quarterly dividend as of August 14th, stating "[The Board] will resume [the dividend] when the Company again reaches an appropriate free cash flow situation."

Three additional columns of reported cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. The one-year total returns column above showed ten stocks exhibiting tumbling prices.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Healthy Lower Price Bargains For 5 FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Stocks To August 2019

Ten "Safer" dividend top FoFa/Ro for August 17 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Ten top "Safer" FoFa/Ro dividend paying stocks were culled by Yield (dividend/price). Results were verified by Yahoo Finance.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Concluded 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Stocks Would Deliver (11) 43.66% Vs. (12) 35.77% Net Gains for All Tenby August 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten "follower favorite" August kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 22.06% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten.

The seventh lowest priced, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 114.12%.

Ten FoFa/Ro 'Safer' Dividend Picks Saw 22.06% More Gain From 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Stocks

Lowest priced five FoFa/Ro safer dividend stocks as of August 17 were: Capital Product Partners (CPLP); Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO](OTCPK:CJREF); Golar LNG Partners LP; IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA; Hoegh LNG Partners LP; Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI), with prices ranging from $4.07 to $20.08.

Higher priced five follower favorite "safer" dividend dogs for August 17 were: Westlake Chemical Partners LP; IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA; Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY); Realty Income Corp (O); Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), whose prices ranged from $25.55 to $66.06.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a follower favorite "safer" dividend dog stock purchase/sale research process in mid-August 2018. These were not recommendations.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFa/Ro 'safer' dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

