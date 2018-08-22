Why We're Looking Closely At Dycom

We stand again at the forefront of another generational shift in the telecommunications landscape, and the market discounted this possibility heavily.

Dycom is getting smashed. This name is rather undercovered in the investing world and at Seeking Alpha. Even with the massive drop, shares are not that cheap on a valuation basis, but they are definitely getting attractive. This is a bit of a riskier play, so we are keeping a tight stop. We want the stock to come down a bit more into its zone before acting, as this is a time when the fundamental fears are trouncing any possible technical bounce. Still, we need to eye the technicals.

The stock is getting crushed following a preannouncement report that surprised the Street. The results reported and the guidance given were weaker than expected:

The two-year chart shows that the stock is at a two-year low, but we see a possible trading zone between $65 and $70:

The play

Target entry: $65-67

Stop loss: $58-59

Target exit: $78-82

Estimated time frame: 1-4 Months

Risk assignment: Moderately high

Fundamental discussion

Dycom is a company that is engaged in specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. While its operations are diverse, the primary services offered include program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services. These services are primarily offered for telecommunications and utility companies.

Dycom collaborates with customers to "design and deploy scalable network infrastructure to meet the exploding demand for ultra-fast broadband". To do this, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of services which are pretty high-margin. Further, in our review of the company's operations, we can only conclude that the backlog is impressive. The backlog here consists of the estimated services to be performed under existing contractual agreements with customers. These most recently totaled $5.847 billion in winter 2018. The company expects to chip away at half of its backlog this year, but with recent struggles, it remains to be seen whether it can do this.

As fiscal 2018 began, the company looked solid. Dycom had its third consecutive year of outstanding performance. Total revenue increased $394 million, while it saw organic revenue grow 14.1%. What is more, adjusted EBITDA increased from $390 million to $442 million. This was a strong level of growth for revenues and EBITDA. As for earnings, the growth was sizable. Adjusted diluted earnings grew from $4.48 to $5.26 per share for the year. Overall, the revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS were each all-time records for the company.

Things began to slow down this year. It now seems like growth is on hold, which has crushed the stock on the back of declining company performance. Therefore, this play is a bit of a gamble. Dycom today preannounced that it would have weak results, without providing too much of a reason as to why earnings were going to be so disappointing.

Compounding the issue, this is the second quarter in a row of cut guidance. We believe enough is enough here, and that the company has been beaten down so bad, opportunity is knocking. Last quarter, DY said the lower guidance was due to its disappointing Q1 results and "the anticipated timing of activity on large customer programs." We believe those issues have persisted. Other investors' losses could be our gains moving forward.

We surmise that telecom industry contracts could have slowed a bit this quarter, but we see strength in most other lines of the business. That is just speculation at this point, but we do know that fiber-to-the-home deployments for telephone companies increased and fiber deep capacity expansion projects for cable operators have accelerated in the last three years. Further, the initial deployments of converged wireless/wireline multi-use networks have begun, so we still see ongoing demand in the telecom space.

Here is what the company revised:

Source: Q3 preanouncement (linked above)

That annual guidance revision is being driven by a weak quarter and weak expectations for Q4:

Source: Q3 preanouncement (linked above)

While the earnings are definitely below expectations, it is the upcoming quarter that has investors rushing for the exits:

Source: Q3 preanouncement (linked above)

The earnings guidance for up to $1.04 is pretty low. For the year, the company got more cautious as well. There is not much justification given, but the reason for this trade is two-fold:

The steep selloff combined with the new lower expected forward earnings has shares at a relatively attractive valuation As the panic wears off and we get more color on what is happening here, it is likely buyers will step back in.

Let us be clear, our trade may not be realized. It is possible shares will not stay under $70 long enough to settle into our target range, but this is where we want to make this bet.

With earnings estimates being slashed 20-30% on average, we can expect shares to fall this much. Our gamble is on a small technical basis, but also on getting the explanation for the weakness. With the last three years of growth, this selloff stemming from a drastic guidance revision is peculiar. The stock, however, has historically traded much more expensive on a valuation basis.

Whatever is happening, it is expected that expenses are going to press margins in the short term. This is because revenues for the year are projected at $3.01-3.11 billion, down from the $3.23-3.43 billion consensus. That is about a 10% reduction, whereas earnings are going to get hit harder.

Normally, we would be avoiding this type of play. However, there is substantial backlog growth, and we see forward potential. We think this a medium-term trade by our tastes, a few weeks to months. We want the dust to settle a bit before going long, but think there are several reasons to be positive.

Why we see forward potential

No doubt, this was a crushing blow to the company and its shareholders. Absolutely devastating. However, we are coming in to pick up the pieces. This trade represents the furthest end of variance in the types of plays we like to make here in the service. We believe the beat put on the stock is stemming from something in the broader industry and that it is less of a company-specific issue, but we see technical and fundamental reasons for the trade.

That said, let's ballpark earnings come in at $3.00 for the year. Sad change from years past. But it is about going forward. At the lower end of our entry range of $65, that puts the stock at 21.5 times earnings. That is pretty cheap. Considering earnings were looking to be about $4.75 on the year, at 21.5 times earnings that was a share price of $102. Well, shares were nearly $120 earlier this year. So, there is definitely a value case to be made here, unless one assumes 2020 earnings will stall as well. We do not see that as the case. We see some promising industry trends, by contrast.

We think the best example is in the telecom space. Converged wireless/wireline network opportunities are emerging in response to new wireless technologies that utilize still-developing 5G standards. These are expected to be issued and finalized as we move through 2018-2019. The 5G standards call for tremendous increases in bandwidth and big reductions in latency. In preparation, some in the space have begun to deploy dramatically more capable fiber optic networks, and as such, the demand for contract services is set to move higher.

We side with management's assertion that these networks will be absolutely required in order to take full competitive advantage of the promise of 5G technology. These networks require not only the installation of more fiber optic cable but also the deployment of individual cables that are of unprecedented size and capability. This will require companies like Dycom to help deploy and implement the planning and construction.

In considering the move to 5G which is underway, we stand again at the forefront of another generational shift in the telecommunications landscape. It is a sector that turns over regularly, and we are at the start of a new shift that promises as many opportunities for Dycom as did the prior shift that began some 20-25 years ago, which led to immense growth for the company:

Source: Dycom shareholder annual report (links to PDF)

As such, we think that given the industry's move to this technology, Dycom stands to grow longer term. The company, with its market presence, is well-positioned to benefit from the increased demand for network bandwidth that is necessary to ensure reliable video, voice, and data services for these telecom companies' customers. Significant developments in consumer and business applications within the telecommunications industry, including advanced digital and video service offerings, are natural extension of this newer technology. Because of this, telecommunications network operators are increasingly deploying fiber optic cable technology deeper into their networks and closer to consumers and businesses. This helps them respond to consumer demand, competitive realities, and public policy support. By extension, they turn to companies like Dycom for guidance.

Finally, we will point out that wireless carriers are upgrading their networks and contemplating next-generation mobile solutions in response to the significant demand for wireless broadband. This is, of course, driven by the growing presence of smartphones, mobile data devices, and other advances in communications technology. The increasing wireless data traffic and emerging wireless technologies are also driving significant incremental wireline deployments in many regions of the United States. Furthermore, significant consolidation and merger activity among telecommunications providers can also provide opportunity for Dycom. The opportunity is there.

Conclusion

The capital intensity and cyclical sales in the specialty contracting business makes for wide gyrations in performance of the company and, subsequently, the share price. This is a given, and we have seen it before with this stock - several times over the years. We think the recent spate of selling stemming from a downturn this year in contracts could be an opportunity, albeit a risky trade. We recommend a small position if you play it, but we see the value, the industry trends, and a technical reason to consider rolling the dice.

