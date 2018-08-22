Genco Shipping Is Down By 28% In 3 Months And Now Offers A Great Buying Opportunity

We suggest that investors reverse the May 2018 trade and buy the stock hoping to make a significant upside in the next few months.

Genco is currently trading at a significant discount to its Net Asset Value and at very attractive cash flow multiples.

The dry bulk market has been surprisingly strong this summer, and we expect that it will remain as such at least until the end of the year.

The share price has materially declined (-28%) more than its peers since our latest article in May 2018, when we suggested that investors should sell the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is one of the largest dry bulk companies listed on the US markets, owning more than 60 vessels of various sizes.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is a dry bulk shipping company owning a very diversified fleet of more than 60 vessels with an average age of about 9 years (including the vessels that it has agreed to acquire).

It is one of the main names in dry bulk shipping with a current market capitalization of about $540 million as of August 17, 2018 (versus $660 million in May 2018) and an enterprise value of about $730 million using the current market capitalization and the Q2-2018 financial statements (versus $970 million in May 2018).

In May 2018, we proposed that investors sell the stock when the closing price was $18.24 (as of May 25, 2018). On last Friday, August 17, GNK closed at $13.05. This marks a decline of 28% in less than 3 months and a serious underperformance versus its dry bulk peers since May 25 (Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL): +10%, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK): +1%, Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX): -3%, Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB): -5%, Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT): -8% and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE): -2%), as shown in the below graph in which the prices of the various stocks are indexed based on the 100 Index being the closing price of May 25, 2018.

Share Price Performance of the Dry Bulk Stocks, May 25 to August 17, 2018

We now believe that investors should reverse the trade and buy stock of Genco Shipping at the current levels. The main arguments supporting this thesis are covered below.

Significant discount to its Net Asset Value (NAV)

Based on the fleet value and other financial information reported by the company, as of June 30, 2018 (Quarterly Earnings, Q2-2018), the Net Asset Value is calculated to be $17.35 per share with the following breakdown:

a) Fleet Value: $899.3 million (page 63-64), in which the carrying value of $1,179.7 is adjusted for the amount of $280.4 million referred in the first paragraph at the top of page 63.

b) Cash Position (including restricted cash): $270.3 million (Balance Sheet, Page 4)

c) Debt: $460 million (Balance Sheet, Page 4)

d) Working Capital: $11.1 million (Balance Sheet, Page 4)

e) Number of Shares: $41.547 million (Balance Sheet, Page 4)

Based on the above, the NAV is calculated at $17.35 ((a+b-c+d)/e).

Genco's closing price on August 17, 2018, is $13.05, so it trades at a discount of about 25% to its NAV, or alternatively, the share price needs to increase by about 33% in order to reach its NAV. As a reminder, GNK closed an equity offering of 7,015,000 shares of common stock at an offering price of $16.50 per share in June 2018.

What we can also derive from the above numbers is that Genco has low leverage, as its net debt is less than one-third of the value of the fleet as of June 30, 2018, providing a material cushion to Genco in case asset values fall.

Fleet renewal program

The company has agreed to acquire 6 young vessels, financed by cash and debt, while it has also expressed its intention to sell more than 10 vintage vessels, some of which are unencumbered and expected to bring in free cash flow to the company. The average age of the fleet has already been reduced to 9.2 years from 10.3 years, and is expected to further decrease following the completion of the sale of vintage vessels. This fleet renewal places Genco at a stronger competitive position ahead of significant regulations that are scheduled to take effect in the beginning of 2020 (reduction of emissions and ballast water treatment). It is anticipated by market participants that younger vessels will enjoy more benefits than the vintage vessels after the above date.

Strong underlying Capesize market

Genco operates 17 Capesize vessels (including the recently acquired vessels), and the earnings capacity in this vessel type has considerably increased recently. The charter rates have been exceptionally strong this summer, and as of today, the average Capesize index stands at more than $25k per day, versus $11.2k on May 25, 2018. At the same time, the Forward Freight Rate of the Capesize vessels for the fourth quarter of 2018 is currently at $25.8k per day and has increased from $21.5k on May 25, 2018. Similarly, the Forward Freight Rate for calendar year 2019 has gone up by more than $2k per day and currently trades at $19.6k per day. The addition of 4 quite modern Capesize vessels (built in 2015-2016) into Genco's fleet skews the mix of the fleet towards larger vessels and puts the company in a pole position to take advantage of the improved market in this vessel type, having obtained more exposure in Capes than its peers.

Very attractive cash flow multiples

The consensus EBITDA estimate for Genco in Q4-2018 is $49 million (as per Thomson Reuters). If we annualize this figure (i.e., $196 million) and apply it to the estimated enterprise value of $938 million as of the end of Q3-2018 (after the completion of the recently acquired vessels and the latest credit facility of up to $107 million), then the enterprise value (EV)-to-EBITDA is 4.8x, which is extremely attractive. Even using the consensus 2019 EBITDA of $184 million, still, EV/EBITDA is 5.1x! These numbers are among the most attractive figures in the shipping industry for the specific metric and materially lower than Genco's peers.

The dry bulk shipping is quite volatile, and hence, not easy to predict. So, if the market (charter rates and values) deteriorates, there is still some downside risk to the share price.

However, if an investor is willing or has already decided to take dry bulk exposure, we firmly believe that Genco represents the best risk/reward in the space, especially if the market remains strong for a few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.