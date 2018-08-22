Microsoft's AI Capabilities Are Underappreciated

Microsoft is not typically thought of as an AI brand, but the company has made significant AI investments in recent years.

Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) is a megatrend that all technology companies are paying attention to. Gartner estimates the value businesses derive from AI will reach $1.2 trillion this year (Source: Gartner Says Global Artificial Intelligence Business Value to Reach $1.2 Trillion in 2018). When most investors think about ways to invest along this AI theme, common ideas are to invest in AI chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), the intelligence search engine/everyday research assistant Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), or the everything store that is gathering data on everyone’s shopping behavior Amazon (AMZN). Microsoft (MSFT) doesn’t often come up in this conversion, but it probably should.

Since taking over as CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella has made AI a major focus. In fact, Nadella recently described AI as the "defining technology of our times" (Source: Microsoft CEO on the rise of A.I.: 'The future we will invent is a choice we make').

As the number 2 provider of cloud computing services and pre-eminent maker of productivity software, Microsoft is in an advantaged position to provide game-changing AI services to enterprises and consumers because the company has access to vast quantities of data and it understands consumer behavior. Investors should start adding AI to the reasons why an investment in Microsoft could be interesting.

A Quick Overview of Microsoft

Microsoft is a ubiquitous technology company. Historically the company focused on consumer technologies such as personal computers and operating systems. Consumer markets are viciously competitive and have short product life cycles, resulting in a constant need to refresh products lines and advertise.

More recently, Microsoft has intensified its focus on the enterprise technology side. Enterprise technology is a better business to be in. Organizations are slow-moving bodies that have high switching costs once locked into a technology system that works. Enterprises are increasingly finding productive investments to make in technology by shifting assets to the cloud and streamlining departments through more ubiquitous use of software. Enterprise technology now accounts for over 50% of revenue and two-thirds of operating income.

Microsoft is organized into three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing.

Productivity and Business Processes: This segment consists of Microsoft’s software that is geared towards connecting people and helping them work together. Products include Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel), Skype, LinkedIn, and Dynamics (an ERP software).

Intelligent Cloud: This segment consists of Microsoft’s solutions for public, private, and hybrid cloud services. This includes Azure, SQL server, and related enterprise services.

More Personal Computing: This segment consists of Microsoft’s operating system business, Bing search, and hardware products such as Xbox and Surface tablet.

Microsoft is Quickly Building Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

As mentioned above, Microsoft is focusing most of its efforts around enterprise technology solutions. Enterprise technology for Microsoft involves:

1) Giving businesses the killer apps they need to be productive and work together.

2) Providing effective storage, security, and customer support around business processes and critical data assets.

The most direct result of empowering businesses with these software and services is that an incredible amount of data is produced. In the past, much of this data would have been lost as there wasn’t an effective way to store vast quantities of data. That behavior has changed. There has been a “big data” awakening in recent years where organizations have realized the potential value that data has. Microsoft has been instrumental in providing solutions for this “big data” storage problem. Microsoft's Azure is the second-largest cloud computing solution behind Amazon’s AWS.

Just capturing and storing all the data isn’t enough, enterprises need intelligent ways to make use of that data. Again, Microsoft has some elegant solutions for this, including its SQL database toolkit. However, most solutions today are very linear in the sense that organizations generally pay attention to the information they already know they have, leaving significant potential untapped. This is one of the ways artificial intelligence can help. AI is very good at combing through vast quantities of data (structured and unstructured) and finding interesting relationships that may not be obvious at first glance. In other words, AI has the potential to make existing data more useful to the owners of the data.

There are many other use cases for AI when it comes to enterprise computing. AI can be used to improve enterprise security by finding vulnerabilities that are hard to detect. AI can also be used to generate predictive analytics by studying historical data and applying pattern recognition. Predictive analytics has huge implications across broad swaths of the economy. For example, using predictive analytics, retailers can predict consumer demand at different times of the year, customer service organizations can anticipate customer needs, and healthcare organizations can better diagnose patients.

Because Microsoft is at the center of the big data needs for many large enterprises, the company has recognized the need for AI and has been making substantial investments in AI capabilities. Microsoft is building what it calls an “intelligent cloud” which involves solutions such as machine learning to uncover data relationships and predictive data analytics as described above.

Microsoft has created turnkey AI tools for developers through its Cognitive Services (Source: Microsoft Cognitive Services). Empowering developers through better tools is a major priority at the company and is one of the key reasons why Microsoft acquired GitHub (Source: Microsoft + GitHub = Empowering Developers - The Official Microsoft Blog).

Use of artificial intelligence isn’t limited to cloud applications. Microsoft has created a personal assistant called Cortana which can interact with humans through voice or text. There is a significant amount of AI behind the semantic engine that powers Cortana (Source: Microsoft acquires AI company to make Cortana and bots sound more human). As the technology gets better, Cortana (as well as other assistants like Siri and Alexa) will become more useful and will help empower users to be more productive.

Microsoft is also working on ways to make its flagship software like Office better with AI. This can include things like a better spell-check in Word to auto-response messages in LinkedIn or Outlook.

There are really boundless ways that AI can improve Microsoft's existing products and result in new products. What investors need to know is that the company is taking artificial intelligence seriously and is poised to be a leader in the field.

