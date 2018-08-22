The Habit Restaurants: Underperformance Will Continue

After a "strong" Q2, The Habit Restaurants is now up almost 60% in the last month and more than 80% over the past three.

Shares of The Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) spiked after the company reported Q2 results, and the stock is now up 57% in the last month alone (and 83% over the past 3 months). At a trailing EV/EBITDA of 16.6x, HABT trades at a much smaller discount to fast casual peers than it has done historically. The valuation would make sense if the company had a high probability of closing its historical operating performance gap compared to peers, but HABT should continue to underperform competitors going forward. Avoid this stock.

Figure 1: YTD Stock Performance Graph

(Source: Morningstar)

Figure 2: History of Underperformance versus the Sector

(Source: 10-K)

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

Revenues increased 23.4% to 102.85 million, beating estimates by 3.02 million, thanks to new restaurant openings and a 1.2% increase in comparable restaurant sales (a 4.5% increase in average check offset a 3.3% decline in transactions). The SSSG was a solid improvement over Q1, when comparable restaurant sales fell 1.4%, and management attributes the improvement to progress on key initiatives laid out earlier this year.

The initiatives may have helped, but it’s also possible that the improvement reflects an economy-wide pickup in growth rather than anything specific to HABT. After all, GDP growth accelerated to 4.1% in Q2, its best pace in 4 years, compared to 2.2% in Q1, and just about everyone else is reporting sequential improvements in comps as well: in the latest quarter, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO), El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO), Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI), Noodles & Co. (NASDAQ:NDLS), Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) averaged comparable restaurant sales growth of 3.3%.

The other important thing to note here is that HABT’s SSSG in Q2 was quite a bit worse than that of competitors, and this isn’t exactly a new trend either. The problem is that, because HABT primarily sells burgers, and therefore competes directly with fast-food companies like McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) which compete based on large-scale efficiency and price, it lacks the pricing power that many of its more differentiated fast-casual peers enjoy. Traffic declined at most, if not all, of the company’s competitors in Q2, so the difference in SSSG is in HABT’s relative lack of ability to raise menu prices.

This is no small issue given the minimum wage headwinds impacting the restaurant sector. Adjusted EBITDA grew 22.7% in Q2 to 10.8 million, which was less than the increase in revenue, and the margin decrease primarily reflects an 80 bps increase in labor costs up to 33.4% of sales (though occupancy costs increased as well). Like the traffic declines, rising labor costs are a sector-wide problem: in the latest quarter, labor costs as a percentage of sales increased 20 bps to 27.1% for peers on average.

Notice that not only was HABT’s labor cost increase in Q2 quite a bit bigger compared to peers, the company’s labor costs as a percentage of sales are significantly higher than the peer average as well (more than 500 bps). This reflects two things: the company’s relative lack of pricing power as highlighted above, and its geographic concentration in California, where the minimum wage hikes are most severe. Almost 75% of its restaurants are located in California, a much higher concentration than most peers, and this should result in greater margin pressure for HABT compared to peers going forward as wages continue to rise: between January 1 2018 and January 2023 the minimum wage in California is set to increase from $10.50 per hour to $15 per hour (more than 10% annually), which is higher than the national average.

At an EV/EBITDA of 16.6x, HABT trades at a much smaller discount to peers than it has in the past (Figure 3), so an investment here really only make sense if you expect the company to close the historical performance gap to peers. HABT may be smaller, and therefore, have more room to grow than some of its competitors, but the performance gap stems from fundamental issues (greater sensitivity to price competition, limited pricing power, greater exposure to minimum wage hikes due to geographic concentration), and the company won’t close this gap simply by opening a bunch of new restaurants.

Figure 3: Peer Group EV/EBITDA Valuations

(Source: Madison Investment Research)

Thus, we expect that HABT will continue to underperform, rather than outperform, over the next 3-5 years, and the forecasts back this up. Management expects comparable restaurant growth of just 0.5-1% in FY18 (most peers are expecting between 2-3%), despite HABT working off a relatively easy comp (last year SSSG fell 0.1%), and expects a restaurant contribution margin of 16.5-17%, compared to 18.5% last year and 21% in 2016 (margins are projected to decline at most peers as well, but to a lesser extent).

Conclusion

Q2 was a solid quarter but not a great one. The return to positive SSSG likely reflects an economy-wide pickup in growth more than anything specific to HABT, and the company once again underperformed its peers on SSSG and margins. HABT’s underperformance is the product of fundamental issues that won’t change anytime soon, and all signs point to a continued spell of underperformance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.