Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

The iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) finished the week in a green territory. On a weekly basis, the increase is $0.12. The main benchmark seems in a great shape and over the past months, it was able to recover significantly its price.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

The future expectations of rate hiking remain a threat for the municipal bond closed-end funds. The Munis are interest-rate sensitive due to their higher duration compared to the corporate bonds, high-yield (junk) bonds or floating rate bonds. On the other side, Munis provide downside protection in a recessionary environment because of their less chance of default. They will still fall but much less.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

The US 10-year Treasury yield is traded below the level of 3%. The US yields fell as Turkey's currency troubles sparked pivot into safer assets. These types of assets are investments that are expected to retain or increase in value during times of market turbulence. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them the risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether Muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of Muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -1.40 points

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield on NAV above 5%

Source: CEFConnect.com

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Three of Neuberger Berman Closed-End Intermediate Municipal Funds have declared monthly distributions:

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBO) $0.0393 per share.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBH) $0.0624 per share.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBW) $0.0448 per share.

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

To figure out which of the funds from the sector are statistically undervalued, we use the Z-score indicator. As you notice, all of the funds provide us with a satisfying statistical edge. Therefore, I usually try to combine the Z-score indicator with an attractive discount. Currently, the average one-year Z-score of the sector is -0.53 point.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAZ) continues to increase its spread between the price and net asset value and respectively its Z-score is getting lower. As you see, a year ago the fund was traded еven at a slight premium.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, I am sorting the table by the highest one-year Z-score, with the aim to find the most statistically overpriced CEFs from the sector. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the past several months. When the Z-score is between 0 and 1, we do not have a statistical reason to review any of these funds. Other factors which could affect my decision are their prices and net asset value. I prefer to review potential "Sell" candidates which are traded at a premium.

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Most of the funds above have the needed fundamental and statistical quality to be reviewed as potential "Longs." It may be worth to spend some time on a deeper analysis of them and to consider if they deserve to be part of our portfolio. The current discount/premium of the sector is -8.00%.

For a third consecutive week, Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUM) is leading the chart with a discount of 15.64%.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBW) is a fund which I am interested in. It has a discount higher than 15.5% and currently, we do have a Z-score of -1.30 points. This closed-end fund seems undervalued compared to its California peers.

Source: CEFdata.com, Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the above table are the funds which are trading above their net asset value. Theoretically, the participants should be reviewed as potential "Sell" candidates.

Once again, the table is comprised mainly of PIMCO funds. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) can be considered as potential "Short" candidate but take also Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) long to form a pair trade.

Source: Ycharts, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) is taking again the first position and it is even increasing its return on a weekly basis to 11.83%.

I suppose you noticed the domination of the funds sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company. Probably, the table above is the answer of the question: Why the market participants are willing to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds?

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Even when we are talking about Munis, it all depends on your risk tolerance. Most of the CEFs above have credit structures which pretend to be "the safest ones" in the sector. Also, the leaders of the ranking are non-leveraged or with a very small percentage of effective leverage. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY), for instance, has an effective leverage of only 1.21% and of course very satisfying quality of its portfolio.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average distribution rate of the sector is 4.64%. All of the above funds are with a yield on price above the average.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -1.20 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/19/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NBW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.