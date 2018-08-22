In this video, we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking, and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.
This week:
1. The long term consensus outlook for US earnings has soared to a post-dot-com-record
2. USD, EMFX, Asian FX, and the USDCNY - the big moves and what to expect next
3. EM vs. DM equities - a familiar long term pattern unfolding for relative performance
4. Global equity valuations (PE10 aka CAPE) - where is relative value?
5. Coffee futures positioning (a crowded short at a decisive price point)
