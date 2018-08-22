Today's Market | Market Outlook

Top 5 Charts Of The Week

|
by: Topdown Charts

Summary

The US earnings outlook is the best in years, at a time when the US dollar is going from strength to strength and causing headaches.

EM equities have been on the receiving end of this - we look at EM vs. DM relative performance and EM valuations.

We wrap up with a chart on coffee, and discuss the big short there and what may come next.

In this video, we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking, and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week:

1. The long term consensus outlook for US earnings has soared to a post-dot-com-record

2. USD, EMFX, Asian FX, and the USDCNY - the big moves and what to expect next

3. EM vs. DM equities - a familiar long term pattern unfolding for relative performance

4. Global equity valuations (PE10 aka CAPE) - where is relative value?

5. Coffee futures positioning (a crowded short at a decisive price point)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.