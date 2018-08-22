Charts Suggest Limited Upside For Target Post Earnings

Target is positioned to set a higher high in reaction to earnings to be reported before the opening bell on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Big box retailer Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was one of the biggest multi-product chains of stores to be hurt by losing market share to Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Target set its all-time intraday high of $85.81 in June 2015 and two years later it crashed by 43.4% to its multiyear intraday low of $48.56 set in June 2017. Since then, Target has been a huge turnaround story with a gain of 71.5% from this low to the close of $83.32 on Monday.

The stock is up 27.7% year to date and is in bull market territory 28.1% above its 2018 low of $65.06 set on Jan. 4. The stock set its 2018 high of $84.14 on Aug. 17, well positioned for an earnings bull’s eye and a new high.

Analysts expect Target to report earnings of $1.39 to $1.42 a share before the opening bell on Wednesday, Aug. 22. Evaluating the results for this department store involves guidance regarding their turnaround to better compete with Amazon. Their strides in e-commerce and delivery methods will be the metrics to focus on. This includes on-line ordering to pick up at the store curbside. Will Target continue to roll out more locations offering same-day deliveries?

The daily chart for Target

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Target has been above a ‘golden cross’ since Oct. 19, 2017 when the stock closed at $60.43. A ‘golden cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average indicating that higher prices lie ahead. Note how the stock has been climbing the 50-day simple moving average since May 20 with this average now $78.90. The 200-day simple moving average is now $71.95. The two horizontal lines at the top of the chart are my annual pivot of $81.64 and my semiannual risky level at $84.71. My monthly risky level is above the chart at $88.61.

The weekly chart for Target

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Target is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $80.26. The stock is also above its 200-week simple moving average of $70.84 which is the ‘reversion to the mean’. The stock could have been bought at the ‘reversion to the mean’ between the weeks of Jan. 5 and May 11. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is expected to rise to 90.15 this week, up from 89.17 on Aug. 17. A positive reaction to earnings will move this measure further above 90.00 as an ‘inflating parabolic bubble’. This indicates that investors should consider reducing holdings on strength.

Given these charts and analysis, investors should buy on weakness to the 200-week simple moving average which is rising at $70.84 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and monthly risky levels of $84.71 and $88.61, respectively. My annual pivot (or magnet) is $81.64.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.