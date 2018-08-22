5 Dividend Increases: August 13-17, 2018

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

In the past week, five companies announcing dividend increases passed these screens. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Westlake Chemical (WLK)

WLK is an international manufacturer and supplier of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company's products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction. WLK was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Recently, WLK increased its quarterly dividend to 25¢ per share, an increase of 19.05% over the prior dividend of 21¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 12 to shareholders of record on August 28.

SunTrust Banks (STI)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, STI is a diversified financial services holding company in the United States. Its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. STI 's other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Recently, STI increased its quarterly dividend by 25.00% to 50¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 17 to shareholders of record on August 31. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 30.

Community Bank System (CBU)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Dewitt, New York, CBU is a bank holding company for two subsidiaries, Community Bank, N.A. and Benefit Plans Administrative Services. CBU provides a full range of retail banking and financial services as well as comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services. On August 15, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 11.76%. CBU will trade ex-dividend on September 13. The dividend is payable on October 10, to shareholders of record on September 14.

First American Financial (FAF)

Incorporated in 2008 and based in Santa Ana, California, FAF provides financial services through its subsidiaries. The company issues title insurance policies and provides escrow and real estate closing services on residential and commercial property. FAF also provides property and casualty insurance, and home warranty products to homeowners and renters. On Wednesday, August 15, FAF increased its quarterly dividend to 42¢ per share, an increase of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is September 7 and the dividend will be paid on September 17 to shareholders of record on September 10.

MGE Energy (MGEE)

Founded in 1855, MGEE is a public utility holding company based in Madison, Wisconsin. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and owns or leases electric generation facilities in Wisconsin and Iowa. MGEE also transports and distributes natural gas in several south-central and western Wisconsin counties. The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 4.65% to 33.75¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 1 will receive the new dividend on September 15.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, WLK, STI, and FAF.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

WLK's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in WLK in January 2009 would have returned 29.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

STI's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in STI in January 2009 would have returned 10.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

FAF's price line is below the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in FAF in July 2010 would have returned 19.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: August 21-September 3, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Payable Date AFLAC AFL 2.22% $46.90 36 5.40% $1.04 08/21 09/01 Assurant AIZ 2.11% $105.98 14 21.60% $2.24 08/24 09/18 Allstate ALL 1.81% $101.44 8 10.40% $1.84 08/30 10/01 Autoliv ALV 2.68% $92.58 9 4.70% $2.48 08/21 09/06 Arrow Financial AROW 2.60% $40.00 25 2.30% $1.04 08/30 09/14 Associated Banc-Corp ASB 2.16% $27.80 7 16.80% $0.60 08/31 09/17 Atmos Energy ATO 2.09% $92.80 34 5.80% $1.94 08/24 09/10 Avista AVA 2.90% $51.42 16 4.30% $1.49 08/30 09/14 Aircastle Limited AYR 5.20% $21.54 7 11.50% $1.12 08/30 09/14 Bunge Limited BG 3.14% $63.74 18 11.10% $2.00 08/21 09/05 Badger Meter BMI 1.09% $55.15 25 8.20% $0.60 08/30 09/14 Cass Information Systems CASS 1.42% $73.49 17 8.20% $1.04 08/31 09/14 Cathay General Bancorp CATY 2.22% $43.21 5 85.10% $0.96 08/31 09/14 Cabot CBT 2.00% $65.89 7 9.80% $1.32 08/30 09/14 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR 2.33% $114.78 25 3.40% $2.68 08/30 09/14 Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT 6.05% $21.82 8 12.00% $1.32 08/30 09/28 Cummins CMI 3.14% $145.22 13 18.50% $4.56 08/21 09/04 Compass Minerals International CMP 4.61% $62.45 14 7.80% $2.88 08/30 09/17 Costco Wholesale COST 1.00% $228.98 15 12.90% $2.28 08/30 09/14 Central Pacific Financial CPF 2.87% $29.25 6 N/A $0.84 08/30 09/17 Carter's CRI 1.67% $108.08 6 N/A $1.80 08/24 09/07 CSX CSX 1.17% $75.11 14 7.60% $0.88 08/30 09/14 Connecticut Water Service CTWS 1.81% $68.98 49 4.10% $1.25 08/31 09/18 Discover Financial Services DFS 2.01% $79.42 8 26.60% $1.60 08/22 09/06 Dun & Bradstreet DNB 1.47% $142.26 12 5.70% $2.09 08/21 09/07 Dunkin' Brands Group DNKN 1.91% $72.61 7 16.50% $1.39 08/24 09/05 Dover DOV 2.27% $84.41 62 10.40% $1.92 08/30 09/17 EPR Properties EPR 6.19% $69.74 8 6.70% $4.32 08/30 09/17 Evercore Partners EVR 1.82% $109.90 12 11.60% $2.00 08/30 09/14 Factset Research System FDS 1.15% $222.22 20 12.70% $2.56 08/30 09/18 Flowers Foods FLO 3.51% $20.52 17 9.80% $0.72 08/30 09/14 Guaranty Bancorp GBNK 2.05% $31.65 6 N/A $0.65 08/23 08/31 Griffon GFF 1.53% $18.35 7 24.10% $0.28 08/22 09/20 Corning GLW 2.19% $32.88 8 14.50% $0.72 08/30 09/28 Healthcare Services Group HCSG 1.85% $41.78 16 2.90% $0.78 08/23 09/28 Home Depot HD 2.06% $200.12 9 25.10% $4.12 08/29 09/13 Hartford Financial Services Group HIG 2.29% $52.40 8 18.10% $1.20 08/31 10/01 Hershey HSY 2.86% $100.99 9 10.30% $2.89 08/23 09/14 Hubbell HUBB 2.48% $124.16 10 11.30% $3.08 08/30 09/14 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling HY 2.03% $60.94 7 36.90% $1.24 08/30 09/14 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.65% $135.61 56 6.70% $3.60 08/27 09/11 Kellogg K 3.09% $72.43 15 4.00% $2.24 08/31 09/17 KeyCorp KEY 3.10% $21.91 8 16.10% $0.68 08/27 09/14 Lear LEA 1.60% $174.59 8 29.00% $2.80 08/29 09/18 Lockheed Martin LMT 2.47% $323.49 15 12.40% $8.00 08/31 09/28 LTC Properties LTC 4.99% $45.70 8 5.00% $2.28 08/22 08/31 McDonald's MCD 2.50% $161.74 42 5.90% $4.04 08/31 09/18 McKesson MCK 1.19% $130.78 11 8.10% $1.56 08/31 10/01 Marcus MCS 1.55% $38.65 5 8.00% $0.60 08/24 09/17 Meredith MDP 4.16% $52.45 25 6.30% $2.18 08/30 09/14 Magna International MGA 2.42% $54.52 8 14.90% $1.32 08/30 09/14 MGE Energy MGEE 2.03% $66.65 42 4.00% $1.35 08/30 09/15 Herman Miller MLHR 2.06% $38.30 7 34.60% $0.79 08/30 10/15 3M MMM 2.65% $204.95 60 14.80% $5.44 08/23 09/12 Monro MNRO 1.12% $71.26 14 12.70% $0.80 08/24 09/06 Maxim Integrated Products MXIM 2.99% $61.46 17 8.40% $1.84 08/29 09/13 NBT Bancorp NBTB 2.44% $40.94 6 2.80% $1.00 08/30 09/14 NextEra Energy NEE 2.57% $172.61 24 10.40% $4.44 08/29 09/17 Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN 5.40% $25.92 6 N/A $1.40 08/21 09/05 Northrop Grumman NOC 1.62% $296.98 15 12.60% $4.80 08/24 09/12 Nu Skin Enterprises NUS 1.82% $80.09 18 12.50% $1.46 08/30 09/12 NRG Yield NYLD 6.29% $20.35 6 N/A $1.28 08/31 09/18 Open Text OTEX 1.57% $38.59 6 N/A $0.61 08/30 09/21 Parker-Hannifin PH 1.77% $171.55 62 10.30% $3.04 08/27 09/14 Polaris Industries PII 2.19% $109.70 23 9.40% $2.40 08/30 09/17 Perrigo plc PRGO 1.03% $74.09 16 14.20% $0.76 08/30 09/18 Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers RBA 1.87% $38.50 15 7.70% $0.72 08/28 09/19 Robert Half International RHI 1.44% $77.58 15 9.90% $1.12 08/23 09/14 RLI RLI 1.13% $78.01 43 5.70% $0.88 08/30 09/20 Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI 2.49% $28.95 7 5.90% $0.72 08/30 09/17 Southside Bancshares SBSI 3.28% $36.59 24 11.70% $1.20 08/22 09/06 Stepan SCL 1.00% $89.75 50 7.70% $0.90 08/30 09/14 Six Flags Entertainment SIX 4.64% $67.28 9 15.70% $3.12 08/29 09/10 Silgan Holdings SLGN 1.45% $27.55 15 8.40% $0.40 08/31 09/18 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG 2.86% $76.96 8 10.50% $2.20 08/24 09/10 Steris plc STE 1.18% $114.80 13 10.40% $1.36 08/28 09/27 SunTrust Banks STI 2.66% $75.06 7 45.90% $2.00 08/30 09/17 Schweitzer-Mauduit International SWM 4.20% $40.93 6 30.30% $1.72 08/23 09/21 TE Connectivity TEL 1.88% $93.79 6 14.20% $1.76 08/23 09/07 Tennant TNC 1.10% $76.50 46 4.00% $0.84 08/30 09/14 Tractor Supply TSCO 1.50% $82.80 9 23.90% $1.24 08/24 09/11 Tyson Foods TSN 1.91% $62.81 6 41.80% $1.20 08/30 09/14 United Fire Group UFCS 2.42% $51.16 6 12.70% $1.24 08/30 09/14 Union Pacific UNP 2.11% $151.58 12 14.80% $3.20 08/30 09/28 Wendy's WEN 1.84% $18.46 9 22.90% $0.34 08/31 09/18 Westlake Chemical WLK 1.03% $97.33 14 25.10% $1.00 08/27 09/12

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, CMI, JNJ, LMT, MCD, NEE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.