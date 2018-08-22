Gladstone Investment: Is 6.3% Enough For This New Preferred?

With a mandatory redemption in 2025, duration risk is not as great as it is with "traditional" preferred stock.

Recently I have been going through the preferred stock of issues with multiple series outstanding in order to determine which issues I view as most favorable. The point of my recent articles is to provide data and an opinion on various preferred stocks that investors should consider in order to create a diversified preferred stock portfolio. The series kicked off with a note on the risk/return characteristics of REIT preferred stock. Knowing that investors who desire a diversified preferred stock portfolio cannot solely invest in REIT preferred, I am in the process of reviewing other sectors as well.

As it happens, a business development corporation recently issued a new series of preferred stock and the issuer has multiple series of preferred outstanding as well as preferred from associated entities (their external manager is also the manager/administrator of three other companies, two of them are REITs.

Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN) operates as an externally managed closed-end, non-diversified management investment company and has elected to be treated as a business development company (“BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For federal income tax purposes, they have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. GAIN is focused on investing in debt and equity securities of established private businesses operating in the U.S. Gain focuses their investments on lower middle market private businesses (EBITDA of $3 million to $20 million). They typically invest in the following security types:

First Lien Secured Debt Securities, Second Lien Secured Debt Securities, and Preferred and Common Equity/Equivalents.

GAIN has three affiliate investment companies. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns net leased industrial, commercial and retail property and selectively makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. Gladstone Capital Corporation is a BDC that also invests in small and medium sized private businesses in the U.S., historically as a debt fund. Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. These firms are also represented below in the preferred peer comparison.

The common thread among these companies is David Gladstone. Mr. Gladstone is the founder of The Gladstone Companies and has been the Chief Executive Officer since inception. From August 1997 to August 2001, Mr. Gladstone served as Chairman or Vice Chairman of American Capital Strategies, a publicly-traded leveraged buyout fund and mezzanine debt finance company. From 1974 to February 1997, Mr. Gladstone held various positions, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, with Allied Capital Corporation, Allied Capital Corporation II, Allied Capital Lending Corporation, Allied Capital Commercial Corporation and Allied Capital Advisors Inc. The Allied companies were the largest group of publicly-traded mezzanine debt funds and were managers of two private venture capital limited partnerships. From 1992 to 1997, Mr. Gladstone served as a Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Business Mortgage Investors, a private mortgage REIT managed by Allied Capital. As is evident from his bio, David Gladstone has been around for a while and has witnessed - and managed through - multiple business and interest rate cycles. I view the latter as important as many managers have never really known anything but a lower rate/lower inflation environment

The following is an overview of the issue:

The prospectus can be found here.

Importantly, there is a financial covenant involved as well as the mandatory redemption clause in the preferred.

If GAIN fails to maintain Asset Coverage of at least the minimum amount required by applicable law in effect as of the time of declaration of dividends (which is currently 200% and will become 150% effective April 10, 2019, unless earlier approved by the Company’s stockholders and subject to certain disclosure requirements), and such failure is not cured by the close of business on the date that is 90 calendar days following the date of such failure, then they are required to redeem, within 90 calendar days after the Asset Coverage Cure Date, shares of Preferred Stock equal to the lesser of (1) the minimum number of shares of Preferred Stock that will result in having Asset Coverage as required, and (2) the maximum number of shares of Preferred Stock that can be redeemed out of funds legally available for such redemption, provided further, that in connection with any such redemption for failure to maintain such Asset Coverage, they may redeem such additional number of shares of Preferred Stock that will result in having Asset Coverage of up to and including a percentage that is 50% higher than the asset coverage as required by Sections 18 and 61 of the 1940 Act.

GAIN is required to redeem all outstanding Series E Term Preferred Stock on August 31, 2025, if they do not redeem the Series E Term Preferred Stock then the Fixed Dividend Rate will increase by three percent (3.00%) for so long as such failure continues.

As GAIN is a RIC, dividends paid are not qualified dividend income, nor do they qualify for the dividend received deduction.

One thing I was intrigued by was the inclusion of the following slide in their most recent investor deck:

6/30/18 investor presentation.

How often does one see anything focused on the preferred stock of an issuer? As the firm invests in preferred as well, perhaps they realize the importance of attracting capital at different levels as well as being able to raise capital that attracts varying risk profiles. In any event, the fact that they actively show their preferred stock as an investment vehicle implies they will be less likely to overlook the preferred market and its investors.

The following table describes the outstanding preferred stock of Gladstone Investment:

Note that the issues being redeemed are listed in red. The 6.50% Series C became redeemable 5/31/18 (with a mandatory redemption of 5/31/2022) and the 6.75% Series became redeemable 12/31/2017 (with a mandatory redemption of 12/31/2021).

The pricing of the outstanding issues:

The new series of preferred stock is more attractive than the only other issue that will be outstanding after the Series B and C are redeemed. Not only does it have a higher stripped yield, but it has a positive yield-to-call and an additional two years before it can be redeemed.

I do find it interesting that Gladstone is going to redeem the existing series B and C with a rate savings of only 12.5bps and 37.5bps, respectively. Typically, an issuer will redeem for a greater savings on the amount of their dividend (after issuance fees).

Peer Relative Value

Of course, determining the "best" GAIN preferred series does not mean that there is value to that series or the name, it must be compared to peers in order to determine if there is value relative to an investor's available opportunities (within the sector). The following table lists the Gladstone Investment preferred and the preferred stock of its peers:

I find their new issue attractive versus peers and while GOODO and GOODP seem to have more compelling yields, the yield to call is decidedly negative and Gladstone has shown that they are monitoring their preferred stock in order to extend the maturities or refinance at lower rates. Jernigan Capital (JCAP) (JCAP.PB), a lender to the self storage industry, is also compelling. Disclosure: An account I control is long GOODM.

Stripped yield, graphically:

Yield-to-call, graphically:

Bottom Line on the peer group: I find the new issue compelling on a price/yield basis, and on this basis it warrants consideration (I will also be looking at JCAP).

Cost of Stability

As many readers know, I like to look at the yields available from multiple perspectives, one of which is the comparison between the equity and preferred yields. For BDCs, the equity typically yields more in order to compensate for the volatility as well as the ability to manage the amount of the dividend (i.e. cut). The following table shows the peer group's "cost of stability":

The cost of stability shown graphically:

GAIN compares favorably to the peer group given the lower cost of dividend stability. For income focused accounts, this is a favorable attribute as the preferred - with a known, and senior, dividend - does not require a potentially significant income give up.

Risk Premium

The following table shows another means of comparison, the spread to the risk free rate (in this case, the ten-year treasury). The risk premium required for the various issuers should be a direct reflection of the perceived risk of the issuer (unless there is a mispricing in the market for technical reasons).

As with the yield, the risk premium on GAIN is compelling. Given the size of the company ($396 million market cap), I would typically want a little more compensation for risk, but the stability of the company's payouts and the performance of the company allow me to allow for less of a risk premium.

Liquidity

It should be noted that these preferred stocks do not provide significant liquidity as they do not trade every day, and often trade in small size. As a result, there can be price swings (and hence yield swings) based on the types of orders given. An investor should not just use an "at the market" order, instead use a limit order (and set it at/below market - worst case is you don't get filled).

Since September of 2016, the average daily volume of GAINM has been 4,824 shares, and as the chart shows the largest amount traded near the issue date.

2018 volume:

During 2018, GAINM has had an average daily volume of 2,401 shares.

While these daily share amounts may seem ok, there are days that the shares don't trade, and lack of larger size trades (institutional support) means that should the market lose liquidity, the bid/ask on these shares could widen if there is a bid at all.

Common Stock

The following charts show the total return of the public entities run by Gladstone:

One Year:

GAIN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Five years:

GAIN Total Return Price data by YCharts

I was curious about how GAIN performed relative to other broader categories from which investors might choose. As the chart below shows, GAIN has outperformed both REITs and high yield bonds, underperforming only the S&P (note that the outperformance really kicked off in 2016).

GAIN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line: I like this new issue at/near par and believe it can help create a diversified preferred portfolio that produces an attractive cash flow. The monthly payments on the security are also welcome, as most preferred stocks pay quarterly. As you will see in the disclosure, I will be bidding this preferred for my account.

One of my favorite authors to read on some BDCs is Scott Kennedy. Here is his most recent review of GAIN. (While I mentioned him in my Annaly Article, I swear I have no connection to him aside from respecting his work). Also a fan of BDC Buzz and believe he is worth following.

