Exelixis: Existential Threats Linger Despite Growing Revenues

While the landscape for cancer treatments is ever-changing, it is unlikely that TKIs, like Exelixis's drug, will become less relevant in RCC any time soon.

Much of Exelixis's future may depend on one trial investors may be overlooking.

However, investor sentiment may be slighted over a lack of relevant clinical updates. Moreover, the threat of immuno-oncology (IO) in RCC is becoming palpable.

Exelixis (EXEL) continues to experience robust growth within their cabozantinib franchise, particularly within the renal cell carcinoma arena. However, the revenue growth may be already "baked in" to an extent and Exelixis lacks recent clinical wins. As a result, shares prices are suffering.

As of Monday intraday, shares of Exelixis reached the ominous 52-week low, inspiring me to pen an article on where Exelixis is and where it is heading.

Investors Unmoved By Growing Financial Strength

On August 1, Exelixis reported Q2 earnings in which its lead product, cabometyx, again saw impressive uptake:

Figure 1: Cabometyx continues to see strong growth and is likely on its way to securing > $1B/year in sales (Source: Exelixis Earnings Call Slides)

In addition to the growing revenues, the company announced royalties received from Ipsen (entitled to cabozantinib rights outside of the US and Japan) will increase from 2-12% to 22-26%. This should provide a noticeable bump in revenue for Exelixis going forward.

Ipsen has seen its own success with cabozantinib. They saw 20% sequential growth in the cabozantinib franchise in Europe and announced new country launches:

Source: Ipsen 1H Corporate Presentation

In a fashion that is all too familiar with biotechnology as of late, Wall Street did not respond positively following earnings:

Figure 2: Shares of Exelixis dip aggressively following earnings (Source: StockCharts.com)

To add gasoline to the fire, shares in Exelixis appear to have broke key long-term technical support (possibly inspiring Monday's intraday bloodbath):

Source: StockCharts.com (annotation by author)

Given the positive news regarding the financial health of the company, this begs to question: what are investors looking for in Exelixis?

Reasonable Growth Is Already Priced In

At writing, shares of Exelixis cost $17.50. This is good for a market capitalization of ~ $5.2B. Even if Exelixis does $1B in revenue next year and the market capitalization remains the same, Exelixis is trading over 5x annual sales. Granted, Exelixis does have ~ $900M in total assets and ~ $136 in total liabilities.

The main US patent for cabozantinib expires in September 2026. Other peripheral patents expire between 2024 and 2033. It is reasonable to believe the bulk of Exelixis' growing revenue is secured, proprietarily, for, at least, another decade.

Noting this, I believe an argument can be made that Exelixis is reasonably priced assuming their cancer franchise will not secure any additional indications. Of course, it is far unlikely Exelixis will not see additional clinical/regulatory wins.

Clinical Events On The Horizon

Cabozantinib Franchise

Exelixis currently has three cabozantinib phase 3 trials either ongoing or completed.

One of them includes an indication in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. As we've discussed before, although Exelixis will almost certainly secure approval in this indication, their data wasn't superior to the competition on the market. Nonetheless, much of winning significant market share boils down to how well Exelixis markets its product. So, when cabozantinib hits the market next year for HCC, this should provide a modest boost in revenue.

Phase 2 trials for cabozantinib include 33 different programs targeting a variety of indications.

Increasing Competition On The Horizon

Earlier this year, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) reported their IO combo for RCC was approved (they weren't so lucky securing first-line based on the dataset they presented with). For now, IO drugs for RCC are reserved after first-line failure. However, the medical community is becoming increasingly aware of IO's future in first-line RCC treatment.

A quote from ASCO GU 2018,

Dr. Escudier concluded with several important take home messages: (i) immuno-oncology is key in RCC and is the current standard of care after TKI failure, and should soon be the standard of care in the first-line setting, particularly in intermediate and high risk patients; (ii) the role of immunotherapy in the adjuvant setting must be studied; (iii) biomarkers are coming; (iv) the role of other factors such as the microbiota, alimentation, etc should be further explored.

A summary from Current Opinion in Urology,

The current treatment landscape in mRCC is shifting towards immunooncology agents, which already gained ground in the clinic as ICI monotherapy (nivolumab) or is likely to do in the near future as ICI combination (nivolumab and ipilimumab). The future will hold promise of new combinations with TKIs and ICI or other immunooncology agents like vaccines and metabolic immune checkpoint inhibitors.

This One Trial May Help Determine Exelixis's Future

Started in mid-2017, Exelixis began enrolling for a phase 3, randomized, open-label study of nivolumab (IO drug targeting PD-1) combined with cabozantinib (TKI) versus sunitinib (TKI) in participants with previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The trial will enroll ~ 630 participants with an estimated primary completion data in September 2019.

Such a study could give credence to the use of IO/TKI combination therapy in RCC. Contrarily, it could also suggest that adding TKI with an IO drug may not be the best course of action. Such a negative result would not bode well for the future of TKI in first-line therapy. The results of this trial will weigh heavy (either way) on the outlook of Exelixis.

Summary

It's difficult to gauge exactly how much Exelixis is worth considering all of its prospects and the ever-changing landscape of cancer treatment. While investors are right to be concerned of competitive threats, it's unlikely that TKIs will be impacted too much within the next few years. We anticipate that Exelixis will continue to procure growing revenues in the RCC space. However, Exelixis will need to continue to "branch out" in an attempt to diversify its portfolio. More importantly, the landscape of RCC treatment will need to appear in their favor.

While Exelixis has seemingly peaked and is experiencing a state of worry amongst biotechnology investors, it will likely prove profitable to accumulate shares at these prices as it appears investors are heavily discounting relevant future prospects.

