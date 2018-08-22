Gladstone Land: Low-Hanging Fruit

That pair trade is over, so I look at whether an investment in LAND can stand on its own.

In April of 2017, I wrote an article suggesting Gladstone Land (LAND) as an alternative to Farmland Partners (FPI). Since then, a lot has changed.

In the months following the article, LAND had a nice run-up, while FPI continued their downward trend. Since the end of 2017, the difference in performance has had more to do with the decline of FPI than success from LAND.

I have discussed FPI and their various issues in depth in numerous articles. Today I will focus on LAND and their growth prospects.

The Macro Arguments

Bullish arguments for farming REITs have focused on the safety of the asset class. They aren't making any more land, everybody has to eat, land values go up over time, and similar macro level arguments. While these arguments seem like common sense, they fail to pass more strict scrutiny.

Thanks to modern farming practices, per/acre yields of most crops have been growing dramatically.

King Corn is the most dramatic example, but over the decades, farming techniques for most crops have improved. Concepts such as vertical farming are used to a limited extent today, but the technology exists and will become more economically viable in the future.

Population growth is often cited as a favorable tailwind for farming REITs, but the reality is that both FPI and LAND are based in the US. The US already overproduces and as much as half of produce is thrown away before it even reaches the supermarket shelf. That doesn't even begin to count how much is wasted after it is bought by consumers.

This was recently a material issue for LAND, which found itself operating a strawberry farm after their tenant passed away. In the conference call, David Gladstone explained,

So instead of doing nothing and losing that money, we made the decision to take the risk of operating the farms ourselves. Since when I was in the business, we farmed large farms in Oxnard. And our Managing Director in Oxnard, Bill Reiman has been a longtime farmer of strawberries in the region. So Bill did a great job in getting the crops planted and getting us off to a good start. Unfortunately, he met and we met with the weather started to be poor. There was a late frost, lots of rain, which delayed the initial harvest of strawberries in Oxnard. Now strawberry farmers in Oxnard live on the ability to be the first to market each year with strawberries. But due to the weather, it – all the farmers, including us missed the window, then the spring provided ideal growing conditions for everybody on the West Coast, which led to the existence of a bumper crop for all the farmers. But the fresh market place just couldn’t handle quite that much, so much at the market ending early, because people had all they needed and the freezers people like some of the makers of processed strawberries, they put them in freezers. And the freezer is closed early door – their doors early due to reaching capacity. And so we couldn’t find anyone to buy a lot of the crop that we had on our farm at the end of the season, along with just about everybody else in Oxnard. So in the end instead of just having a loss of $1.3 million by leaving the property vacant, we ended up losing about $1.4 million trying to farm it.

Farming is a highly competitive and often low margin business. Everyone has to eat, but they do not have to eat something they bought from you. Americans enjoy the benefit of being able to go to the grocery store and buy their preferred food any day of the year. There is not a food shortage in the US, and there is not likely to be one with the projected population growth.

Being a landlord as opposed to a farmer helps smooth out the boom and bust nature of the sector. Even with that insulation, the difficulties that farmers have been experiencing is showing up in rents as minimal growth and sometimes even reductions. There is nothing special about farming that makes it immune from the variations of the market.

Same Property Numbers

LAND experienced minor reductions in rent causing reduced same-store revenues for Q2. The $31,000 reduction in rent is partially offset by a $19,000 reduction in property expenses.

LAND's focus on produce and nuts has spared them from experiencing the more dramatic rent declines experienced by land for row crops. The impact for LAND has been essentially flat same-property numbers.

Historically, LAND has a fairly good track record of increases in same-property revenue. I expect that will return in the coming quarters as rent growth remains strong in several of their regions. The strawberry farm that LAND had temporarily taken over has been leased at a rate 3% higher than the previous lease, demonstrating that there are some growth opportunities in the current portfolio.

Equity

When it comes to LAND's share price, one of the largest influencers has been their overnight equity offerings. Inevitably, when one is announced the share price tanks and then starts climbing back up as the funds are invested.

To limit the impact on share price, LAND has started using their ATM program to sell shares at a more measured pace, as well as issuing a continuous offering of their Series B preferred shares. The Series B shares took longer than expected and the latest overnight offering in March surprised many investors.

In Q2, the Series B raised proceeds of $456,000, subsequent to quarter end, they raised $2 million. In the coming quarters, I expect the Series B to be sold at higher levels. Whether or not LAND can completely get away from overnight offerings remains an open question.

The challenge for farm REITs is that they operate with a very small spread. LAND's acquisitions are in the 5-6% cap rate range. The Series B shares have an effective yield over 6.5%, their long-term debt is at 4.18% and the common dividend is slightly over 4%.

In the conference call, Gladstone discussed the recent profitable sale in Oregon,

John Massocca Okay, understood. And then maybe can you provide some color on the disposition you completed in Oregon. Who was this existing tenant that wanted to buy the property? And it didn’t sound like this would be something as you’re going to do a lot of going forward. But is there a market potentially for more capital recycling as you move forward? David Gladstone Probably not. That was a specific case in which the farmer that we had as our tenant sold out to a tenant that has farms on, I think, three sides of our farm. And that tenant wanted to buy that farm economically. They can probably make more money out of it than non – than some other tenant and they just kept raising the price. And finally, we said okay, we can make another $8 million. We can – we don’t have to pay tax on it, because we’ll buy another farm and use that as the equity. And so we did and that became a very nice transaction because of that. I can’t imagine there are that many farms that we have that are going to move under that kind of situation where the existing farmer just wants it in the worst way and is willing to pay up. They are a great farmer and they became our tenant once they bought our tenant obviously. So we knew them very well and have known them for years. And they own a lot of property. We try to swap it out for something else, but it ended up being a better deal this way.

This was a great opportunity for LAND to recycle, but it is clear that this was an unusual event. It illustrates that the ability and willingness to say "no" is the strongest negotiating tool in real estate. This farm clearly sold for more than market value to a highly motivated buyer and those circumstances can not be expected to repeat with regularity.

As their cheapest source of capital issuing common shares through the ATM or offering OP units to sellers will continue to play an important role in acquisitions. The resulting dilution will restrain AFFO/share growth, even as revenues grow significantly.

Dividend

LAND's AFFO in Q2 failed to cover the dividend. Failing to cover the dividend is always a concern, however, there was a number of temporary factors that contributed to the shortfall. The strawberry farm mentioned above was a $1.4 million loss, additionally, there was dilution from the March overnight offering and those funds were not fully deployed. With the signing of a lease on the strawberry farm and additionally revenues from their new acquisitions, LAND should be covering the dividend in Q3 with AFFO.

Dividend growth is another issue. LAND's dividend increases have been gradually declining and the most recent increase was only $0.00005/month. That is likely the new normal. LAND will continue to raise the dividend, but they will be token amounts. When the farm economy improves and rental rates start growing again, perhaps stronger dividend growth will return.

I do not expect LAND will cut their dividend like FPI had to. Comfortable coverage should return in Q3 as the noise from Q1 and Q2 quiets down. Additionally, I have invested in Gladstone companies long enough to recognize that David Gladstone is probably the strongest supporter of dividends among CEOs. The external management structure provides Gladstone a lot of flexibility in removing expenses if necessary to protect the dividend. Gladstone has demonstrated an ability and willingness to take extreme measures to protect the dividends of the public companies.

Conclusion

The macro arguments for farmland REITs fail to persuade me. Initially, I entered my LAND position as a pair-trade with an FPI short. The trade has been successful and I held onto LAND to avoid realizing the significant capital gain. With FPI beaten down, I no longer see it as a viable short candidate.

On its own, LAND does not appear to be a compelling investment at this time. The cost of capital is rising while investment cap-rates remain in the 5-6% range. Same-property growth has been minimal.

Meanwhile, there are some potential macro-threats such as the impact of tariffs. The immediate impact is slight, but even Gladstone admits it could have an impact if it continues for 2-3 years.

So who knows, it’s an unknown, but I think the impact to us is going to be slight. And the reason its impact to slight to us is the farmer while may not be – while they may not be making what they wanted to make, the bottom line is, they’re going to pay their rent. And they’re not going to come in and say, “Hey, you got to cut your rent, because I’m not making as much money”. We’re going to say, you’ve got to have that. That’s on your balance sheet and P&L for the foreseeable future, sure. In two or three years, if we’re still tied up in something like this, then it will have an impact, but nothing in the current quarters. I only see out about six months, maybe nine months at the most, and I see nothing coming like that.

If LAND was looking at 10-15% AFFO growth, then maybe it is worth taking the risk. With their small spread between the cost of capital and cap-rates, that kind of growth is not in the cards. The low hanging fruit has been picked. It is time for me to get on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.