KEMET Should Rebounce

The one risk is a possible escalation of US-Chinese trade tensions.

Quite the contrary, the company has significicantly increased guidance for the year and the shares aren't expensive.

The shares of KEMET have recently sold off quite substantially while the news out of the company isn't really predicting any deterioration in its businesses.

The shares of KEMET (KEM) had a good rally:

But as one can see, they have given back quite a bit in recent weeks so we see reasons to investigate whether another buying opportunity is presenting itself. The company operates in the following segments:

Solid capacitors (Q1 sales of $213.8M)

Film & electrolytic (Q1 sales of $54.9M)

Electro-magnetic, sensors & actuators (Q1 sales of $58.8M)

Here are the main Q1 2019 results, from the Q1 earnings deck:

That looks like solid progress, but let us delve a little deeper.

Solid capacitors

By far the largest sector, so here is a view of its development (earnings deck):

The problem is that these capacitors are in short supply (Q1CC):

Regarding supply and demand, the multi-layered ceramic capacitor shortage has become more severe since last quarter and we expect this tightness to continue for at least another 12 months. Currently there is a 500 billion piece under supply in our view. Everyone one billion piece is added requires an investment of $6 million to $7 million so to catch up with a current demand requires $3 billion in CapEx expenditures.

This is of course pretty good for the company as it allows it to produce all out, enjoy strong pricing and increase yields. However, the downside is that it has to build out capacity, so CapEx is going up to $80M-100M for the fiscal year (including TOKIN), perhaps even a little beyond that.

Management expects capacity to continue to be tight as what is built in terms of capacity right now will take care of present demand, but it will take 12-18 months to come online and in that time demand will have increased by another 12-17% (at least that was the rate in the past two years).

So this way supply will continue to keep behind demand and the situation of scarcity doesn't disappear anytime soon, which is what management argues.

However, despite the supply constraints, management sees room for further improvement:

It's adding capacity, some of which is coming online in Q2 already.

It's hiking prices.

Yields are improving.

The company can't just raise all prices, with direct customers it's often locked in longer-term contracts. However, on the distribution side it has more freedom to raise prices, even if it takes a while to become effective.

In the fall, many of these OEM contracts come up for renegotiation and that gives the company some leeway to raise prices here as well. These price increases will take effect in January.

But there is another way the company profits from pricing, which is that the normal ASP declines you see every year haven't materialized this year. The company didn't expect this earlier, so this is another reason for the increased guidance.

That would be good, as the company is building out capacity, originally another $100M run rate by the end of the year, but given the increased results (and guidance for the year) the company is increasing that somewhat.

So the increased yearly guidance comes out of increased capacity and increased yield, with pricing to kick in next calendar year.

Trade tensions

The trade tensions between the US and China do form a risk for the company (Q1CC):

The products we export from China to the United Stated are Film products from Anting, Tantalum Polymer from Suzhou and Magnetic, Sensors and Actuators from Chowmin [ph]. In the event, this situation is not expeditiously resolved we’re looking into alternative locations to move production heading to the US out of China.

Such a move toward places like Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and/or Mexico, Bulgaria and Macedonia (locations which it is considering for redeploying production from three Chinese facilities) isn't cost-free, so this is a bit of a risk.

Other segments

The two other segments are also performing well:

Film & electrolytic revenue increased by $7.5M from last year to $55M, with some sequential margin expansion to boot (to 6.2%, up from 5.4% in Q4 2018) due to better capacity utilization.

Magnetic, sensors and actuators revenue was down a bit sequentially, but up $14.5M from Q1 2018 to $58.8M. Gross margins increased 310 basis points sequentially to 20%.

Guidance

Management has increased guidance for revenue growth for fiscal year 2019 from 4-6% to 11-13%, more than doubling the revenue growth. There are simple reasons for this:

The usual ASP declines didn't happen, which the company wasn't predicting earlier.

New capacity is coming online a little faster than the company previously thought.

Production yields are better.

Q2 revenues will be 2-4% above Q1 revenues.

Margins

KEM Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

It's no wonder with the tight supply in its biggest segment that margins are steadily climbing. However, management sees margins also increasing in its two other segments (films & electrolytes and magnetic, sensors and actuators).

The company is guiding gross margins for the year as between 29% and 31% but if the tightness continues (as it looks like doing) that could even be exceeded, especially when pricing kicks in in January.

And the following is also pretty impressive:

Cash flow

KEM Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flow deteriorated pretty sharply in Q1 but this didn't come unexpected (Q1CC):

we knew this quarter we were not going build cash as we paid approximately $30 million against the TOKIN accrual or the antitrust liabilities on top of the $16 million CapEx and some other one-time payments related to the restructuring in Europe and Japan and performance incentives.

Speaking about performance incentives, these are indeed up, as is the share count but that's mostly in relation to the TOKIN acquisition.

KEM Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has steadily deleveraged, although this quarter saw a bit of an uptick, which is due to a decline in cash which we have just discussed.

The company has $300M in long-term debt and $244.6M in cash.

Valuation

KEM P/E Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $2.49 this year rising to $2.71 the next, which makes the share trade at roughly 10x earnings, hardly expensive.

Conclusion

We think the shares are due for a rebound. There isn't much in the immediate future that indicates problems with the scarcity in solid capacitors continuing for quite some time to come.

The one major risk seems an escalation of the trade tensions between the US and China, it might have to relocate some production facilities, which is a not inconsiderate risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KEM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.