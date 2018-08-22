Sea Ltd.: Gaming Slowdown A Worrying Sign

Paying users in the gaming segment actually declined since the last quarter, even while total monthly active users have grown.

Though the company has made progress on its goal of increasing e-commerce monetization, its core gaming business has seen a marked slowdown.

Yet another quarter brings plenty of disappointment for Sea Ltd. (SE), the Singaporean internet conglomerate that went public last year. The aspiring Alibaba (BABA) of Southeast Asia has posted Q2 results that showed decelerating growth on the top line as well as an extreme ballooning of losses.

The recovery in Sea's stock price over the last quarter has all been based on speculation. At face value, Sea's narrative is very compelling - the fast-growing region of Southeast Asia, home to the so-called "tiger countries" with an exploding middle class, is still without its Internet giants. Sea wants to be the one internet tycoon of the region - combining gaming, e-commerce, and payments under one roof.

Renewed optimism that Sea can fulfill its goal of becoming the internet giant of Southeast Asia has lifted its stock by nearly 30% from the last quarter alone; its first major rally back up toward its $15 IPO price:

SE data by YCharts

I'll admit that the company has done an excellent job at getting its latter two businesses, e-commerce and payments, off the ground. This quarter, Sea made especially notable progress in monetizing Shoppee, its e-commerce arm. We want Sea to focus on Shoppee and diversifying its business away from gaming - but we don't want the company to let games slip. Gaming still represents more than half of Sea's revenues, while e-commerce is still far from becoming the dominant business and further still from becoming profitable. This quarter, despite hyper-growth in Shoppee, Sea's gaming division took a noticeable dive in growth rates.

I don't believe, however, that Sea is in a fundamentally better position than it was last quarter. Losses are still looming large, and if the gaming business continues its slowdown, Sea could be inviting even more red ink - because at the moment, the gaming division is effectively financing Shoppee's losses. To produce the e-commerce growth it's been chasing, Sea has had to dump hundreds of millions into sales and marketing costs for Shoppee - more than ten times the marketing it spends on Garena, the gaming arm. See the breakdown below:

Figure 1. Sea marketing cost breakdown Source: Sea investor relations

For perspective, e-commerce brought in only $54.7 million of revenue in the quarter - only about a third of what Sea spent on marketing for the division.

With Sea's cash cow slowing down just as expenses are ramping up, I believe the company is in a precarious position. Steer clear of this name, especially given the company's recent misguided rally.

Q2 download: A showering of red ink

Here's a look at Sea's Q2 results:

Figure 2. Sea Q2 earnings Source: Sea investor relations

As previously noted, Sea has done a good job of diversifying its revenue base. Digital Entertainment (i.e., the Garena gaming division) brought in only about 60% of revenues this quarter, versus 90% in the year-ago quarter. We don't want Sea to lean on Garena forever - but at the moment, strength in gaming is necessary to keep the company afloat.

Thanks to the massive growth in e-commerce (recall that Sea just recently began monetizing its Shoppee division, after primarily testing in the Indonesian market) - e-commerce revenues grew 48x to $54.7 million, from just $1.1 million in 2Q17 - Sea was able to achieve acceleration on revenue growth, growing total revenues by 81% y/y to $183.8 million. Last quarter, total growth had clocked in at just 65% y/y.

Note, however, that this growth cost tremendous amounts of sales and marketing dollars to achieve - as shown in the prior chart. Meanwhile, the gaming business seems to be flailing. Take a look at the chart below:

Figure 3. Sea gaming metrics Source: Sea investor relations

Total users seem to be doing fine. The company grew total quarterly active users up 27% from the last quarter alone, and monthly active users (MAUs) are also up 17% y/y.

But since last quarter, there has been a notable drop-off (~10%) in the number of paying users, now down to 6.6 million. It seems that the overall mix of Sea's paying users is headed drastically downward. And since Sea generates the majority of its revenues from in-game purchases made by paid users, this is a huge problem. As a result, average revenue per user fell 33% sequentially this quarter, while average revenue among paid users remained about flat.

These poor user trends caused a steep deceleration in gaming revenue growth this quarter - up just 18% y/y to $108.2 million. Last quarter, gaming revenue growth had been eight points stronger at 26% y/y; in Q4, gaming revenue growth had been 29% y/y.

Sea's future obviously lies in e-commerce, not gaming. Sea's ultimate model seems to be Alibaba, not Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). But in the meantime, the company requires continued gaming growth and cash flows to support its massive e-commerce investments. As can be seen in Sea's Q2 results, Digital Entertainment is the only division to produce a positive adjusted EBITDA - while the other segments, particularly e-commerce, are deep into the red. The reason why: Sea spent 90% of total revenues on sales and marketing this quarter, up sharply from 73% in 2Q17 - almost all of which went to support e-commerce growth.

It's almost futile to discuss how much Sea's losses have ballooned. Net losses jumped 172% y/y to -$250.8 million, representing a dangerous net margin of -136%, which is much worse than -91% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA losses, meanwhile, nearly tripled to -$161.9 million - representing an EBITDA margin of -88%, also much worse than -50% in the year-ago quarter.

How should investors react?

The one saving grace for Sea is that it's still a cash-rich company, having raised plenty of funds in its IPO and also recently closing another $575 million convertible debt round in June. Sea is armed with $1.72 billion in cash - at least enough liquidity to support two more years of losses at the current run rate.

But how much longer can investors afford to be patient with Sea? With the gaming division entering into a noticeable deceleration phase, Sea's growth trajectory may become a lot more rocky. There's still also plenty of room for competition to sweep in - with gross GMV of just $2.2 billion in Q2 (this is a very small number - Alibaba hit more than $25 billion in GMV in one day during the previous Single's Day holiday in China), plenty of other startups can still rush in to fill the void in Southeast Asia's e-commerce scene.

Note also that with the exception of Sea, Asia stocks are down across the board in recent months - particularly in emerging markets like Indonesia, whose equities are highly exposed to currency crises like the crash of the Turkish lira. In my view, given the recent pullback in Asian stocks, there are plenty of better investment options to gain exposure to Southeast Asia than a speculative bet in Sea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.